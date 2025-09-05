How to Start an LLC for Your Tech Startup

How to start an LLC for your tech or SaaS business

No matter which state you register in, the steps to start an LLC for your tech or SaaS startup will typically be the same. Here’s what you can expect.

1. Choose a state to form your LLC in

Before you can start filling out paperwork, you need to choose a state to form your LLC in. It’s common to form your LLC in the state where your startup will operate most frequently. This can be your home state or, if you’re planning on relocating, the state you’re going to move to.

2. Name your LLC

Every LLC needs to have a name before you can register it with the state. Think about what you want to call your LLC. It can be the same name as your business, your personal name, or anything else you’re comfortable with. Not sure where to start? Consider using a name generator for inspiration.

Once you have a name in mind, make sure it’s not in use. Perform a name search to see if your preferred name is available. If it’s not, choose something else.

If you want to use a name other than your official registered name, you will also need to file a doing business as (DBA) registration so the state can link your preferred business name with your LLC’s registered name. For instance, Meta Platforms, Inc. is better known by its DBA name, Meta. This is different from Facebook, which is an independent corporation owned by Meta.

3. Pick a registered agent

Most LLCs, regardless of the type of startup you’re running, need a registered agent to receive legal documents and notices during normal business hours. You can act as your own registered agent, but many business owners prefer to appoint a designated agent to work for them.

The registered agent must be located in the state in which you’re forming your LLC, and should understand their obligations to your business when acting as your agent. You can choose a local registered agent in your area or use a registered agent service that pairs you with an experienced agent.

4. File your articles of organization

Your articles of organization serve as your registration with the state. When you create your articles of organization, you’ll need to include information like:

The name of your LLC

Your business’s main physical address and mailing address

Your LLC’s contact information, including email and phone number

The date you formed your LLC

Your registered agent’s name and contact information

Your business activity or purpose

Once you fill everything out, you’ll need to file your articles of organization with the Secretary of State. You can typically do this online through the Secretary of State’s website or by mail. You’ll also have to pay a filing fee when you send your documents. This fee varies, but typically ranges from $50 to $250, depending on your state.

5. Write your operating agreement

Your operating agreement isn’t something you need to file with the state, but it is something you should create when forming your startup LLC. It explains how you’ll run your business and explains each member’s responsibilities and obligations to the company. This makes it incredibly beneficial for startups with multiple founders or business partners.

Each agreement should be unique, but you’ll want to include information such as:

The ownership structure and percentage of ownership for each member

The management structure for the LLC

How you’ll handle profit distribution

The process for adding or removing members

This agreement helps your startup be more consistent as you grow and may help you transition from a startup mentality to a fully funded and growing corporation down the line.

6. Get an employer identification number (EIN)

When you form an LLC, you’re forming a separate entity, and that entity likely needs its own EIN , which works much like a Social Security number for your business. EINs are used when filing taxes and aren't always required, but they are necessary if you're hiring employees and may be required by banks or investors.

This number comes from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and helps them track your tax payments for federal tax purposes. You can request an EIN from the IRS’s website or let an LLC formation service, like LegalZoom, request one on your behalf.

7. Open a business bank account

Once you have your EIN, you’ll also want to open a dedicated business bank account and business credit card to use for all business-related transactions. This helps you keep your personal finances and your business finances separate and could make filing your taxes easier in the long run.

You can open a business bank account at your preferred bank or credit union. Just be sure that they offer commercial or business accounts.

8. Get the necessary licenses and permits

Depending on the type of tech company or startup you’re running, you may need to apply for business licenses and permits in the state where you’re doing business. The requirements vary from state to state, so be sure to read up on the requirements in your area. Failure to secure those permits could result in fines and, in some cases, may cause the state to demand that you close your doors until you get the permits in place.