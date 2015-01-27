How to form a single-member LLC (SMLLC)

If you’re the sole owner of your business, a single member LLC can help protect you from liability for business obligations. Learn more about the advantages of a single-member LLC and how to set one up.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 4 min read
If you’re the sole owner of your business, you don’t have to operate as a sole proprietor. Solo entrepreneurs can minimize their potential liability and maximize their tax benefits by forming a single-member LLC (SMLLC).
LLC is an abbreviation for limited liability company. The owners of an LLC are called “members,” so a single-member LLC is a limited liability company that only has one owner.
The “limited liability” part of your single-member LLC’s name means that you aren’t personally responsible for the LLC’s debts and obligations (unless you’ve signed a personal guarantee). If the LLC can’t pay its bills and gets sued, only the LLC’s money and assets can be used to satisfy the debt—your home, car and personal bank account aren’t at risk. In contrast, if you’re a sole proprietor, you and the business are legally the same, and any business debts and obligations are also yours personally.
Limited liability is the main reason solo business owners form an LLC. But establishing an LLC can also have other advantages:
Single-member LLC taxes are flexible. A single-member LLC is ordinarily taxed like a sole proprietorship, but it can choose to be taxed as a corporation if that is more advantageous. An accountant can advise you on the best tax status for your LLC. Many small business owners prefer LLCs over corporations because they have a more flexible management structure and typically have fewer recordkeeping and reporting requirements.
Forming an LLC helps protect your business name from use by competitors. States do not allow two business entities to be formed with the same name, and LLC formation creates a public record that you’re using the name.
Outsiders may view your business as more legitimate and credible if it’s an LLC rather than a sole proprietorship.
Here are the steps to form a single-member limited liability company:
When you form a single-member LLC, you protect yourself from personal liability for business obligations and gain flexibility at tax time. Single-member LLCs are easy and inexpensive to set up, and your business will get the added credibility that the LLC designation provides.
You may also like
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read