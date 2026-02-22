Free Law Firm Name Generator
Free Law Firm Name Generator
Looking to branch out and open your own law firm?
Try our free AI-powered law firm name generator.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
You've got good ideas—now make your vision a reality.
You've got good ideas—now make your vision a reality.
Generate tailored names
Enter your business idea, select your preferred tone (playful, traditional, creative), and get a list of unique, memorable names.
Make it official
Finalize your name by choosing an entity type and registering it with the state as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, partnership, or DBA.
Secure exclusive rights to your name with our trademark registration services. Our trusted attorneys handle the process, helping protect your brand from copycats.
How to use our law firm name generator
We offer a handy, AI-powered law firm name generator that brainstorms the best law firm names for you to use for your own business. Our free name generator does all the heavy lifting for you, as it spits out a variety of law firm name ideas for you to consider.
So, how does it work?
Start by providing the generator with a short description of your law firm business idea. For instance, "I want to provide legal services for parents in San Diego."
Next, use the sliders to indicate what kind of law firm name you have in mind. You can decide between authoritative, serious, funny, conventional, and creative law firm names.
Once the generator provides its outputs, browse through the suggestions until you find a suitable name that aligns with your firm's focus. Remember, you'll want a memorable name that ensures your firm stands out from the rest.
Feel free to experiment with your law firm’s description and the different sliders. Our name generator is free to use, so you can generate as many names as you'd like until inspiration strikes.
ABA Rules of Professional Conduct: What you need to know
Now, you can't just name your law firm whatever you'd like—you must follow the American Bar Association Rules of Professional Conduct, which provides law firm naming rules. These rules help ensure you select an ethical and professional law firm name that is not deceptive or misleading.
The following are some common rules put forth by state bar associations:
- Your law firm name must be truthful and not misleading. For example, the name cannot falsely represent the size of the business or use a name of an associate who is no longer with the firm.
- Your name cannot imply specialization unless certified to do so. You can only reference a legal field in which your firm specializes.
- The name can include the names of deceased or former lawyers. However, the deceased or former lawyer must have been associated with your firm, and you may need a contract authorizing the use of their name.
- Your law firm name can only include the names of actual lawyers at your firm. The name cannot include the names of paralegals or other non-lawyers.
- Your multijurisdictional law firm must comply with each state's bar rules. If your law firm practices in multiple states or jurisdictions, the name must be compliant across the board.
- Your name cannot imply government affiliation. For instance, it cannot falsely suggest a connection to a government agency or public organization.
It's important to realize that certain states and jurisdictions may have additional naming conventions, so look into your local guidelines to ensure your name is compliant.
Why start a law firm?
According to a recent American Bar Association (ABA) report, there are more than 1.3 million active lawyers in the United States—and that number is continuing to rise. If you're one of the many lawyers in this country, you might be interested in forming your own practice/
300 Law Firm Name Ideas
When naming your law firm, you can't just pull a name from thin air. There are rules and recommendations you must follow to ensure you select a compliant name. To help you navigate the naming process, we encourage you to experiment with our name generator and review our list of law firm name ideas broken down by field and tone. Once you've picked the perfect name, be sure to reserve it so it's available when you're ready to form your business.
Traditional law firm names
While there are a lot of avenues you can take, you can't go wrong with a traditional name. Traditional law firm names are considered classic, timeless, and professional.
If you'd like to go the traditional route, you might decide to include your and your partners' names, which is a popular choice. When incorporating attorney names in your business nomenclature, consider some of these naming conventions:
- Your name. If you are the primary lawyer at the firm, you could include your name in the title, such as Thompson & Associates.
- Multiple names. If there are several lawyers at the firm, you might incorporate your name with the names of other partners, as in Thompson, Louis, & Morrison.
- Deceased or retired lawyers. You could use your name and honor the name of a deceased or retired lawyer who worked at the firm, such as Thompson and Matthews Legal Practice.
Another traditional option is to mention your legal practice or area of expertise in the name. Giving your law office a straightforward name can make it easier for potential clients to choose your business for their specific needs.
The following are some authoritative and catchy law firm names that include different types of law.
Family law firm names
Family law oversees legal issues related to family relationships, such as divorce, separation, adoption, child support, and child custody. A good law firm name for a family law attorney will usually reference family, divorce, or custody.
Personal injury law firm names
A personal injury lawyer provides legal assistance to clients who have been injured, usually due to negligence. Many personal injury law firms select names that include the word "injury" to help attract their target audience.
Corporate law firm names
Let's move on to corporate law, which governs all things business, such as the formation and regulations of companies and organizations. Many law offices like to create law firm names that include the words "corporate" or "business" to signal to prospective clients that they work in this field.
Intellectual property law firm names
Intellectual property law helps protect creations, such as brands, inventions, ideas, music, and artwork with patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Some of the best law firm names feature the word "IP," making it easier for individuals seeking legal assistance to find firms that specialize in intellectual property.
Employment law firm names
Many law firms deal with employment law, which governs the relationship between employers and employees. When naming your law firm, you might want to consider names that reference labor, employment, workplace, or jobs.
Authoritative employment law firm names
Real estate law firm names
Real estate law oversees land ownership and property rights, as it governs everything from leasing rules to zoning legislation. When choosing a modern law firm name for your real estate law office, attract potential clients with a name that includes "property, "real estate," "land," "home," or other variations of these words.
Authoritative real estate law firm names
Criminal defense law firm names
Next, let's move on to good law firm names for those who work in criminal defense law. This legal profession deals with punishing those who commit crimes.
Immigration law firm names
As its name suggests, immigration law is a legal industry that deals with immigration laws that cover family unification, citizenship, deportation, and more. As for your immigration law firm's name, you might consider ideas that include the word "immigration" or words that allude to the experience, like "liberty," "path," "gateway," or "passage."
Authoritative immigration law firm names
Estate planning law firm names
A law firm that specializes in estate planning law manages the transfer of property after one's death. With this legal business, there's a lot of room to come up with a creative law firm name that hints at what service it provides, using subtle words such as "legacy," "heirloom," "peace," and "ever after."
Bankruptcy law firm names
A bankruptcy lawyer helps clients who can no longer manage their debts. This is another field where you can get creative when naming your law firm, using words that evoke a fresh start, such as "second chance," "recovery," "reset," and "renew."
Contract law firm names
As for contract law, this legal industry focuses on interpreting and enforcing agreements between parties. While there are countless law firm name ideas you can experiment with, some of the following options include words like "pact," "contract," "agreement," and "signature" to help target potential clients.
Tax law firm names
As you might have guessed, tax law firms deal with all things taxes. Because tax lawyers help their clients navigate the tax process, an ideal law firm name for this field will reference taxes in some way.
Civil litigation law firm names
A civil litigation law firm provides legal services for clients with civil lawsuits, which involve non-criminal cases. With this field, you have a lot of freedom when it comes to selecting your law firm's name, as you can incorporate words like "counsel," "civil," "case," and more.
Medical malpractice law firm names
Law firms that specialize in medical malpractice handle clients who have experienced harm or distress due to medical negligence and filed complaints against their doctors. Some of the best law firm names in this industry reference medical and health to help reach their target audience.
Workers' compensation law firm names
Last but not least, workers' compensation law helps injured workers navigate the claims process and receive the appropriate benefits. To help attract potential clients, many law firms choose names that mention work, labor, and comp.
Authoritative workers’ compensation law firm names
How to choose the best law firm name
Choosing an appropriate business name is one of the more exciting steps in forming your law firm business. After all, this is your opportunity to pick a name that stands out from the crowd and helps showcase your brand identity.
Follow these tips to help ensure you choose the best name for your law firm:
Reflect on your company and audience
A big part of the naming process involves considering what legal services you offer and who you're trying to target. Some of the top law firm names allude to their area of expertise to help attract potential clients in need of specific services.
Select a memorable name
When naming your law firm, you must strike a balance between creativity and functionality. Of course, you want your law firm's name to be distinguishable and catchy, but you don't want it to be so obscure that your clients don't understand it or associate it with your services.
It's also important to have a name that's specific but not so specific that it's limiting. For example, you might want to avoid including your city or town name in the title, as it could make things confusing if you decide to expand your business.
Follow government naming guidelines
There are federal and state laws that govern business names, so it's essential that you understand and comply with them. For instance, you cannot use words that falsely imply government affiliation or create a name that's misleading to customers. Also, you must make your name distinguishable from others, and you cannot use obscene or offensive words.
Furthermore, you need to ensure that your legal business name is not already trademarked. Run a trademark search on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website to see if it's available.
Confirm your business name’s availability
Finally, you can't use a business name that's already registered and in use. To see if your law firm name already exists, run a business name availability search through your Secretary of State's website. If the name is taken, brainstorm other variations, but just be sure your name is distinct and distinguishable from those already registered.
How to reserve your law firm name
Once you've chosen the perfect name for your law firm, we recommend reserving it with your state. Navigate to your Secretary of State website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee to reserve it for up to 120 days. This helps prevent other businesses from taking your name while you begin the business formation process. While you're at it, register your domain name and create your social media accounts in your business name to begin creating your online presence to make it easier for your customers to find your law firm on the internet.
When you're ready to take the next steps and begin officially forming your business, turn to us. Here at LegalZoom, we can help you establish a compliant business structure.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
Frequently asked questions
Should I use my name in the law firm name?
Yes, many lawyers use their own names in their law firm names. While it's not required, using your own name can encourage your clients to connect you and your name with your practice, which helps build name recognition and brand identity.
What tools can help me brainstorm a law firm name?
When naming your law firm, you can use a variety of tools like our LegalZoom name generator or a thesaurus. We also recommend experimenting with different word combinations and brainstorming out loud with your associates or friends.
What should I avoid when naming my law firm?
When naming your law firm, be sure to follow the State Bar Association rules. This includes avoiding words that suggest that you specialize in a field that you don't work in or falsely imply affiliation with a government agency. You also cannot use the names of non-lawyers or lawyers who don't work at your firm.
Do I need to have my law firm name approved by the bar association?
Yes, some jurisdictions require you to receive approval from your state's bar association.
