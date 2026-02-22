POWERED BY AI

How to use our law firm name generator

We offer a handy, AI-powered law firm name generator that brainstorms the best law firm names for you to use for your own business. Our free name generator does all the heavy lifting for you, as it spits out a variety of law firm name ideas for you to consider.

So, how does it work?

Start by providing the generator with a short description of your law firm business idea. For instance, "I want to provide legal services for parents in San Diego."

Next, use the sliders to indicate what kind of law firm name you have in mind. You can decide between authoritative, serious, funny, conventional, and creative law firm names.

Once the generator provides its outputs, browse through the suggestions until you find a suitable name that aligns with your firm's focus. Remember, you'll want a memorable name that ensures your firm stands out from the rest.

Feel free to experiment with your law firm’s description and the different sliders. Our name generator is free to use, so you can generate as many names as you'd like until inspiration strikes.

ABA Rules of Professional Conduct: What you need to know

Now, you can't just name your law firm whatever you'd like—you must follow the American Bar Association Rules of Professional Conduct, which provides law firm naming rules. These rules help ensure you select an ethical and professional law firm name that is not deceptive or misleading.

The following are some common rules put forth by state bar associations:

  • Your law firm name must be truthful and not misleading. For example, the name cannot falsely represent the size of the business or use a name of an associate who is no longer with the firm.
  • Your name cannot imply specialization unless certified to do so. You can only reference a legal field in which your firm specializes.
  • The name can include the names of deceased or former lawyers. However, the deceased or former lawyer must have been associated with your firm, and you may need a contract authorizing the use of their name.
  • Your law firm name can only include the names of actual lawyers at your firm. The name cannot include the names of paralegals or other non-lawyers.
  • Your multijurisdictional law firm must comply with each state's bar rules. If your law firm practices in multiple states or jurisdictions, the name must be compliant across the board.
  • Your name cannot imply government affiliation. For instance, it cannot falsely suggest a connection to a government agency or public organization.

It's important to realize that certain states and jurisdictions may have additional naming conventions, so look into your local guidelines to ensure your name is compliant.

300 Law Firm Name Ideas

When naming your law firm, you can't just pull a name from thin air. There are rules and recommendations you must follow to ensure you select a compliant name. To help you navigate the naming process, we encourage you to experiment with our name generator and review our list of law firm name ideas broken down by field and tone. Once you've picked the perfect name, be sure to reserve it so it's available when you're ready to form your business.﻿

Traditional law firm names

While there are a lot of avenues you can take, you can't go wrong with a traditional name. Traditional law firm names are considered classic, timeless, and professional.

If you'd like to go the traditional route, you might decide to include your and your partners' names, which is a popular choice. When incorporating attorney names in your business nomenclature, consider some of these naming conventions:

  • Your name. If you are the primary lawyer at the firm, you could include your name in the title, such as Thompson & Associates.
  • Multiple names. If there are several lawyers at the firm, you might incorporate your name with the names of other partners, as in Thompson, Louis, & Morrison.
  • Deceased or retired lawyers. You could use your name and honor the name of a deceased or retired lawyer who worked at the firm, such as Thompson and Matthews Legal Practice.

Another traditional option is to mention your legal practice or area of expertise in the name. Giving your law office a straightforward name can make it easier for potential clients to choose your business for their specific needs.

The following are some authoritative and catchy law firm names that include different types of law.

Family law firm names

Family law oversees legal issues related to family relationships, such as divorce, separation, adoption, child support, and child custody. A good law firm name for a family law attorney will usually reference family, divorce, or custody.

Authoritative family law firm names

Evergreen Family LawHorizon Family SolutionsUnity Family AdvocatesHarbor Family Law CounselGenesis Family LawyersNorthStar Family Law GroupEmblem Family Legal AdvisorsLegacy Circle Family LawSerenity Family Legal ServicesBridgeway Family Solutions

Catchy family law firm names

FamilyFirst LegalCustodyGuard LawyersDivorceRight Law GroupFamilyShield AttorneysSwiftSplit Family LawTrueFamily Law SolutionsPeacefulPath Legal AdvisorsFairCustody AttorneysFamilyMatters Legal GroupClearDivorce Attorneys

Personal injury law firm names

personal injury lawyer provides legal assistance to clients who have been injured, usually due to negligence. Many personal injury law firms select names that include the word "injury" to help attract their target audience.

Authoritative personal injury law firm names

Injury Advocates AllianceImpact Legal GroupResolute Injury CounselVeritas Injury SolutionsCornerstone Claim AttorneysSummit Injury AdvocatesAdvocate Prime Injury CounselPathfinder Injury Law GroupHeritage Injury LawyersJusticeLine Injury Attorneys

Catchy personal injury law firm names

Injury Justice Co.ClaimRight LegalFastTrack Injury LawyersHurtLine AdvocatesRightOn Injury LawQuickClaim LegalJustice Swift Injury AttorneysOnDemand Legal CareSureWin Injury AdvocatesClaimPro Attorneys

Corporate law firm names

Let's move on to corporate law, which governs all things business, such as the formation and regulations of companies and organizations. Many law offices like to create law firm names that include the words "corporate" or "business" to signal to prospective clients that they work in this field. 

Authoritative corporate law firm names

Beacon Corporate AdvisorsAltus Business Law GroupVertex Corporate CounselCapstone Legal PartnersIntegrity Business SolutionsPathway Corporate CounselSummitPoint Corporate LawNexus Business CounselMarquee Legal Advisors

Catchy corporate law firm names

DealMakers Law GroupBizWise Legal SolutionsContractGuard AttorneysDealForge Business LawyersBizShield Legal AdvisorsSwiftBiz Legal CounselOnPoint Corporate LawFastTrack Business LawCoreBiz Legal SolutionsProDeal Corporate Advisors

Intellectual property law firm names

Intellectual property law helps protect creations, such as brands, inventions, ideas, music, and artwork with patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Some of the best law firm names feature the word "IP," making it easier for individuals seeking legal assistance to find firms that specialize in intellectual property. 

Authoritative IP law firm names

Insight IP CounselMindGuard Intellectual PropertyPatentCraft Legal SolutionsNucleus IP AdvocatesQuantum IP Law GroupInvenTech Legal AdvisorsStratosphere IP ProtectionBeaconMind IP CounselInventor's Shield Legal ServicesFusionMark Intellectual Law

Catchy IP law firm names

PatentPro LawBrandGuard LawyersIdeaSafe LegalSmartMark AttorneysIdeaGuard IP LawCopyRightNow Legal AdvisorsSwiftIP ProtectionTradeMarkwise LegalBrandShield IP LawPatentPulse Attorneys

Employment law firm names

Many law firms deal with employment law, which governs the relationship between employers and employees. When naming your law firm, you might want to consider names that reference labor, employment, workplace, or jobs.


Authoritative employment law firm names

LaborWise Legal CounselAdvocatePrime Employment LawSummitRights Workplace LawyersTruePath Employment CounselWorkplace Beacon AttorneysCornerstone Labor LawGuardian Employment RightsIntegrity Workplace LawyersMarquee Labor AdvocatesFrontline Workplace Protection

Catchy employment law firm names

WorkSafe Legal AdvisorsLaborShield AttorneysJobGuard LawyersEqualWork Legal SolutionsSwiftJustice Employment LawFairPay AdvocatesRightWork AttorneysTrueRights Employment LawyersSecureJob Legal GroupFairLabor Legal Solution

Real estate law firm names

Real estate law oversees land ownership and property rights, as it governs everything from leasing rules to zoning legislation. When choosing a modern law firm name for your real estate law office, attract potential clients with a name that includes "property, "real estate," "land," "home," or other variations of these words.

Authoritative real estate law firm names

Foundation Legal AdvisorsLandmark Property Law GroupTitleGuard Property SolutionsCornerstone Real Estate CounselTrueDeed Real Estate LawyersHarborView Property Legal ServicesParcelPoint Real Estate CounselEndeavor Title AttorneysVanguardLand Legal AdvisorsSummitVista Property Lawyers

Catchy real estate law firm names

HomeSafe Legal AdvisorsPlotLine AttorneysPrimeDeed Property LawyersTitleGuard Legal SolutionsLandWise LawyersTrueTitle Law GroupClearEscrow Legal AdvisorsBrickHouse LegalSquareFoot Law GroupTitleTrack Property Lawyers

Criminal defense law firm names

Next, let's move on to good law firm names for those who work in criminal defense law. This legal profession deals with punishing those who commit crimes.

Authoritative criminal defense law firm names

Defender's Circle AttorneysJusticeCore Defense GroupValor Legal DefenseGuardian Criminal DefenseSteel Shield Legal CounselCitadel Criminal Defense GroupObsidian Defense AdvocatesAllegiant Defense LawyersEchelon Defense AttorneysFrontline Legal Defense

Catchy criminal defense law firm names

ClearCase DefendersRightDefense LawyersOnTheCase DefenseCrimeShield LegalSwiftDefense AttorneysGetFree Defense GroupCrimeSolver LegalBailOut LawyersThe Justice VaultQuickCase Defenders

Immigration law firm names

As its name suggests, immigration law is a legal industry that deals with immigration laws that cover family unification, citizenship, deportation, and more. As for your immigration law firm's name, you might consider ideas that include the word "immigration" or words that allude to the experience, like "liberty," "path," "gateway," or "passage."

Authoritative immigration law firm names

NewPath Immigration CounselBeacon Immigrant AdvocatesHarborLight Immigration AttorneysCrossBridge Legal ServicesLiberty Immigration SolutionsPrimeEntry Immigration CounselMigrantCare Legal GroupBridgeway Immigration LawSafePassage Immigration AdvocatesGateway Immigration Lawyers

Catchy immigration law firm names

Open Path ImmigrationWelcomeWay LegalNewRoots Law GroupSafePassage LegalBorderless Legal SolutionsFreedomJourney LawGlobalGate ImmigrationTrueHome Immigration LawyersUnityBridge LawNextStep Immigration Advocates

Estate planning law firm names

A law firm that specializes in estate planning law manages the transfer of property after one's death. With this legal business, there's a lot of room to come up with a creative law firm name that hints at what service it provides, using subtle words such as "legacy," "heirloom," "peace," and "ever after."

Authoritative estate planning law firm names

LegacyGuard Law GroupHeirloom Legal ServicesTrustWay Legal CounselWillowPath Estate AdvisorsVerdant Legacy CounselBeacon Heirship LawyersGoldenVine Estate AttorneysHeritageBridge Legal AdvisorsEndowment Legal ServicesForesight Estate Law

Catchy estate planning law firm names

LegacyLine LawyersEverAfter LegalHeritageHaven LawTrueHeir Estate CounselSecureTomorrow LawSafeHeir Legal AdvisorsInheritance Path LawyersBrightLegacy LegalNextGen Estate LawyersPeace of Plan Attorneys

Bankruptcy law firm names

bankruptcy lawyer helps clients who can no longer manage their debts. This is another field where you can get creative when naming your law firm, using words that evoke a fresh start, such as "second chance," "recovery," "reset," and "renew."

Authoritative bankruptcy law firm names

ClearPath Debt SolutionsPhoenix Financial LawRebuild Legal CounselNewLeaf Financial Law GroupSecondChance Debt AdvisorsDebtShield Bankruptcy LawReset Horizons Legal AdvisorsPioneer Recovery AttorneysEvergreen Financial ResolutionsWayfinder Debt Advocates

Catchy bankruptcy law firm names

FreshStart Legal GroupDebtRelief Law Co.ClearPath Bankruptcy LawyersReboot Law AdvisorsRenewDebt Legal SolutionsShielded Future LawResetFinance LawyersDebtFreedom LawNewChapter Legal ServicesDebtEase Legal

Contract law firm names

As for contract law, this legal industry focuses on interpreting and enforcing agreements between parties. While there are countless law firm name ideas you can experiment with, some of the following options include words like "pact," "contract," "agreement," and "signature" to help target potential clients.

Authoritative contract law firm names

Alliance Pact AttorneysTrueSign Legal CounselCovenant Law PartnersIronclad Contract AdvisorsQuantum Agreement CounselPillar Contractual LawAccord Legal SolutionsSummitSignature Law GroupTrueSeal Contract LawyersPledgeGuard Legal Advisors

Catchy contract law firm names

DealMakers LegalContractCraft LawyersSureSign Legal AdvisorsInk & Trust LawPactPro AttorneysSignatureGuard LawFinePrint Legal SolutionsSmartSign LawyersClearTerms Legal GroupDealWise Law Group

Tax law firm names

As you might have guessed, tax law firms deal with all things taxes. Because tax lawyers help their clients navigate the tax process, an ideal law firm name for this field will reference taxes in some way.

Authoritative tax law firm names

Everest Tax CounselHorizonTax Law GroupOptima Tax SolutionsVerdictTax Legal AdvisorsClearstream Tax CounselCornerstone Revenue LawFoundersTax Legal SolutionsExcelsior Tax StrategiesBrightFuture Tax AdvocatesAdvantTax Legal Counsel

Catchy tax law firm names

TaxSavvy LawyersEasyTax LegalTaxWise AdvisorsRefundGuard LegalProfitPath Tax LawTaxRelief ExpertsSmartFile Legal SolutionsDeductionMasters LawClearTax CounselZeroTax Legal

Civil litigation law firm names

A civil litigation law firm provides legal services for clients with civil lawsuits, which involve non-criminal cases. With this field, you have a lot of freedom when it comes to selecting your law firm's name, as you can incorporate words like "counsel," "civil," "case," and more.

Authoritative civil litigation law firm names

VictoryPursuit Legal CounselLandmark Civil AdvocatesResolute Case SolutionsJusticePoint Litigation GroupObsidian Civil LawMeridian Litigation AdvocatesParagon Verdict AttorneysJudgmentCore Civil LawyersStalwart Civil CounselAxis Legal Advocates

Catchy civil litigation law firm names

VictoryLitigation LawyersQuickCase Legal AdvisorsSwiftWin LawResolveRight LegalJusticeWay LitigatorsVerdictMasters LawCourtGuard Legal ServicesBoldCase CounselFinalWin LegalCaseDefender Law

Medical malpractice law firm names

Law firms that specialize in medical malpractice handle clients who have experienced harm or distress due to medical negligence and filed complaints against their doctors. Some of the best law firm names in this industry reference medical and health to help reach their target audience.

Authoritative medical malpractice law firm names

MedProtect Legal CounselLifeVigil Malpractice AttorneysPureHealth Legal AdvocatesMedDefender Law GroupVigilantCare LawSentinel Health AttorneysPioneerMed Legal AdvisorsClearGuardian Medical LawSafeHands Malpractice CounselApex Health Justice

Catchy medical malpractice law firm names

MedJustice LawyersHealthGuard Legal AdvisorsPatientFirst Law GroupMedRight Legal CounselDoctor's Duty LawyersMedMal DefendersLifeLine Legal ServicesHealthWatch AttorneysClearCare Legal SolutionsTrueCare Legal Group

Workers' compensation law firm names

Last but not least, workers' compensation law helps injured workers navigate the claims process and receive the appropriate benefits. To help attract potential clients, many law firms choose names that mention work, labor, and comp.

Authoritative workers’ compensation law firm names

WorkGuard Legal AdvisorsTrueShield Compensation AttorneysLaborLine Law GroupIronPath WorkComp LawSafeHarbor Compensation LawyersVanguard Labor AdvocatesEquityWork Legal CounselCompRights Legal SolutionsFoundation WorkForce LawPrimeComp Labor Advocates

Catchy workers’ compensation law firm names

WorkRights Legal GroupCompGuard LawyersPayShield AttorneysWorkSafe Legal CounselClaimRight Workers’ Comp LawWorkWell AdvocatesFairPay Legal SolutionsWorkCare AttorneysClaimMasters LawCompWise Legal

How to choose the best law firm name

Choosing an appropriate business name is one of the more exciting steps in forming your law firm business. After all, this is your opportunity to pick a name that stands out from the crowd and helps showcase your brand identity.

Follow these tips to help ensure you choose the best name for your law firm:

Reflect on your company and audience

A big part of the naming process involves considering what legal services you offer and who you're trying to target. Some of the top law firm names allude to their area of expertise to help attract potential clients in need of specific services.

Select a memorable name

When naming your law firm, you must strike a balance between creativity and functionality. Of course, you want your law firm's name to be distinguishable and catchy, but you don't want it to be so obscure that your clients don't understand it or associate it with your services.

It's also important to have a name that's specific but not so specific that it's limiting. For example, you might want to avoid including your city or town name in the title, as it could make things confusing if you decide to expand your business.

Follow government naming guidelines

There are federal and state laws that govern business names, so it's essential that you understand and comply with them. For instance, you cannot use words that falsely imply government affiliation or create a name that's misleading to customers. Also, you must make your name distinguishable from others, and you cannot use obscene or offensive words.

Furthermore, you need to ensure that your legal business name is not already trademarked. Run a trademark search on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website to see if it's available.

Confirm your business name’s availability

Finally, you can't use a business name that's already registered and in use. To see if your law firm name already exists, run a business name availability search through your Secretary of State's website. If the name is taken, brainstorm other variations, but just be sure your name is distinct and distinguishable from those already registered.

How to reserve your law firm name

Once you've chosen the perfect name for your law firm, we recommend reserving it with your state. Navigate to your Secretary of State website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee to reserve it for up to 120 days. This helps prevent other businesses from taking your name while you begin the business formation process. While you're at it, register your domain name and create your social media accounts in your business name to begin creating your online presence to make it easier for your customers to find your law firm on the internet.


When you're ready to take the next steps and begin officially forming your business, turn to us. Here at LegalZoom, we can help you establish a compliant business structure.

What to do after you’ve registered your business name

Reserve a domain name and social handles

Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:

checkmark

Claim your domain name

﻿Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.

checkmark

Check social media availability

﻿Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers. 

checkmark

Think long-term

Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.

Protect your brand with a trademark

A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:

checkmark

Exclusive rights

Prevents competitors from using your name.

checkmark

Legal protection

Enforces your rights in court if necessary.

checkmark

Brand credibility

Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.

LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.

Frequently asked questions

Should I use my name in the law firm name?

Yes, many lawyers use their own names in their law firm names. While it's not required, using your own name can encourage your clients to connect you and your name with your practice, which helps build name recognition and brand identity.

What tools can help me brainstorm a law firm name?

When naming your law firm, you can use a variety of tools like our LegalZoom name generator or a thesaurus. We also recommend experimenting with different word combinations and brainstorming out loud with your associates or friends.

What should I avoid when naming my law firm?

When naming your law firm, be sure to follow the State Bar Association rules. This includes avoiding words that suggest that you specialize in a field that you don't work in or falsely imply affiliation with a government agency. You also cannot use the names of non-lawyers or lawyers who don't work at your firm.

Do I need to have my law firm name approved by the bar association?

Yes, some jurisdictions require you to receive approval from your state's bar association.

