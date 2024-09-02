How to Write a Contract

A handshake deal is a start, but a written contract makes the agreement official and binding. Learn how to create your own contract in seven steps.
by Miles Almadrones
Updated on: September 2, 2024
Contracts are the backbone of practically every personal and business transaction, from employment agreements and car leases to subscription services. While you don’t necessarily need to be a lawyer to write a basic contractual agreement, it’s crucial to proceed with caution, as a small misstep can lead to unintended consequences.
Before you get started, let’s look at a few considerations to keep in mind regardless of your contract's intended purpose.
Contractual agreements turn verbal discussions into written, legally enforceable terms that all parties must follow. From a broad perspective, a legally binding contract outlines each party’s rights, responsibilities, expectations, and the basis for resolution or legal action in the event of a breach.
Common types of contracts you may need or come across include the following:
Without a legal contract, however, it’s difficult to enforce the agreed-upon terms since there’s no point of reference besides each party’s verbal testimony. While a contract doesn’t guarantee everyone follows through with their obligations, it mitigates risk and helps prevent misunderstandings, not to mention costly legal disputes.
Contractual agreements can vary in their specifics and core sections, but most contracts share a few common elements. Here’s how to start drafting yours:
The first step in creating a legally binding agreement is to outline the essential information for the contract and parties involved, such as:
In most cases, you’ll state the purpose of the contract and identify the parties upfront, whereas the other information might be mentioned towards the middle or end. Still, there’s no single standard format for drafting contracts (except for situations like government contracting), so what’s important is that all of it makes its way into the final agreement.
Next, you’ll write the contract terms (i.e., what’s being agreed upon) and provide definitions for any specialized phrases. Here’s what this step involves.
Scope of work: Include a detailed description of the products, services, or actions covered by the legal agreement. Be as specific as possible about:
Key terms: Definitions of any industry-specific or technical terms used in the contract. For instance, in a software development employment agreement, define terms like “API” or “source code.” Conversely, if you’re writing an NDA, clearly define what’s considered confidential information.
Exclusions: If relevant, specify what isn’t included in the scope of work to avoid confusion or false expectations later on.
If your contract doesn’t include payment terms (such as for an NDA), then you can skip to the next step. On the other hand, if you expect to receive or send money, then you’ll want to specify how, when, and what payment(s) will be made, including these elements:
Additionally, it’s a good idea to mention the consequences (if any) for late payments, such as applicable interest charges, suspension of services, or a full termination of the contract after a specified period.
A protective contract clause sets boundaries for various situations that might arise during the course of the agreement. Depending on the purpose of your agreement, you might want to include certain protective clauses, such as:
You aren’t required to include protective clauses in your contract, but they can certainly make the agreement more robust by providing guidelines for how to handle potential issues.
Once you’ve drafted the initial contract, you can share it with the other party and give them time to review it. You might even specify a window for when you expect a response (e.g., five business days) before the agreement or offer will expire.
During this phase, each party should review the contract and pay close attention to the outlined responsibilities, expectations, and clauses. Try to keep an open and honest line of communication, and be prepared for any questions, concerns, or suggestions.
While some parts might be nonnegotiable, remember that an agreement is about finding common ground that satisfies everyone. Ultimately, you want to ensure that all parties are comfortable with the terms before making it official, so it may be necessary to revise the contract again and go through additional rounds of review.
After reaching a tentative agreement with the other party, it’s highly recommended to at least have a lawyer review the contract before finalizing it.
This may seem unnecessary, especially for smaller agreements, but hiring a lawyer familiar with contract law can protect your interests. Most importantly, they can identify potential legal issues, ambiguities, or loopholes that could lead to disputes later on. Likewise, they can confirm you included all necessary clauses and that your contract complies with relevant laws and regulations.
While you can write a contract without a lawyer, the potential costs of errors or omissions can easily exceed the price of a professional contract review. Still, even if you don’t hire a lawyer, you want to make every effort to address potential issues before signing rather than after the fact.
Now that you’ve completed all the complex parts, the final step is relatively simple: sign on the dotted line and date the document, along with all other parties. If your contract involves another business, you’ll also want to ensure that the person signing has the authority to enter the agreement on behalf of the company.
Otherwise, the contract becomes legally binding once all signatures and dates are recorded. You should provide each party with a copy of the completed agreement, and remember that any changes will typically require a new contract or an amendment that all parties must sign again.
Now that you’ve learned the basics of contract writing, review these helpful tips to understand what you should and shouldn’t do when you write yours:
Finally, let’s look at some real-world contract examples to help you understand what you might need to include in your agreement. Make sure to reference the links to the contract templates to follow each example.
First, let’s say you're a small business owner and want to hire a graphic designer to overhaul your brand. In this case, you’d want to create an independent contractor agreement and include the following elements:
As another example, imagine you own construction equipment and meet a home builder who wants to lease a few vehicles. This would call for an equipment lease agreement that contains these clauses:
You can also browse our entire catalog of free templates to find one that matches your needs. Alternatively, we can partner you with an attorney who can review or revise business contracts—all for a flat and predictable price.
Yes, you can write your own contract. However, including all necessary elements is crucial to make it legally binding. For complex situations or high-stakes agreements, it’s advisable to consult a contract attorney to review or draft your agreement.
There’s no single or mandatory format for writing contracts, but they typically follow a standard structure. This includes identifying the parties, outlining the agreement’s terms, specifying obligations and rights, and including signatures.
If you come across unfamiliar or confusing terms, you’ll want to clarify them before signing. You can ask the other party for explanations, speak to a lawyer, or research the terms independently. Regardless, you should wait to sign until you fully understand the agreement’s implications.
Yes, many finalized contracts can be amended if all parties agree. This is typically done by creating a new amendment outlining the changes and asking all parties to sign the updated agreement.
