Oral contracts: Do they carry any weight?

Nearly everyone has entered into an oral contract at some point, but they can be difficult to enforce. Learn how to protect yourself.
Find out more about contract law
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: March 27, 2023 · 5 min read
Everyone makes an oral contract, verbal agreement, or handshake agreement at one point or another. But it's important to understand whether oral contracts are legally valid and enforceable—they may be in some situations but not in others.
If you're creating one as part of your business, it's particularly important to understand the rules concerning oral contracts.
For any kind of contract to be valid, the parties who agree to the contract must be competent and able to create a contract. This means the parties must be:
Lucrecia Johnson, an attorney at LPJ Legal PLLC, says that the competence requirement doesn't mean that a party cannot agree to an oral contract and then say, 'I didn't know what this meant.' It is expected that if you have the capacity to agree, "You had the ability to figure out what it means via your own research or hiring an attorney," she says.
To be valid, an oral contract must contain all of the following elements, which are required in any other type of contract:
According to Johnson, parties should follow the following process to establish an oral contract:
Johnson notes that if one of these elements is missing, there is no contract. For example, you can't shovel someone's sidewalk and go to their door and ask for $20 because they didn't make you an offer. Once you have offer, acceptance, consideration, and meeting of the minds, you have a contract. Failing to meet the terms that were agreed on is a breach of contract.
An oral agreement can be legally enforceable if it is in compliance with something called the statute of frauds. The statute of frauds sets out certain types of contracts that must be in writing to be valid. "The reason for the statute of frauds is that generally speaking, these rights are ... so important that they should be in writing to protect the interest of the parties," Johnson said.
For this reason, the following contracts are never valid if:
If you're in a position where you need to provide evidence that an oral contract exists, the following evidence can be useful:
According to Zachary Hanby of Fisher Stone, P.C., "Oral contracts are better for everyday, miscellaneous things. 'I'll pay you 20 bucks for gas if you drive me to the airport.' Any serious business shouldn't be using oral contracts and should always get the agreement in writing, even if it is more work. Oral contracts are incredibly hard to prove and just as hard to enforce."
Iveljic added, "At a minimum, a party to an oral contract should confirm the terms of the deal in writing. For instance, one side to an oral contract can send an email to the other side with the material terms and not act on the contract until the other side responds to the email confirming that the terms are accurate. Without [being in] writing, the oral contract can be easily disputed by either side, and it will be very hard, and potentially costly in court, to prove what the deal actually was."
Oral contracts are a common way of doing small, casual deals. But if you're creating a contract related to your business, writing is best.
