What is an irrevocable contract?

Irrevocable contracts are common in the business world, but they can be difficult to decipher. Learn the significance of this type of agreement, as well as about basic contracts, option contracts, releases, and waivers.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books.
Updated on: November 24, 2023
If you've heard about irrevocable contracts, you've stumbled onto an area of law with confusing terminology and concepts. Sorting these out requires learning about contracts, options, and waivers. To begin, you need to know some basics of how a contract is formed.
As with anything involved with the law, contracts can be complicated matters. But the process can be simplified by breaking it down into three basic steps:
The central purpose of a contract is to create a binding agreement that can be enforced in court if there is a breach of contract. Once a contract is formed—by an offer, acceptance, and consideration—it is essentially irrevocable.
The term irrevocable does not mean that a party cannot refuse to perform its obligations under the agreement, but rather that it can be held financially liable in a court of law for such refusal. The only exception would be if the terms of the contract specifically state that one or both parties can revoke it in certain situations.
When someone talks about an irrevocable contract, they are often actually referring to an irrevocable offer—or, more precisely, a contract to make an offer irrevocable.
As stated above, an offerer has the right to revoke an offer at any time before it is accepted by the offeree. However, the offerer can waive the right to revoke the offer by creating a contract that obligates them to hold the offer open, either for a specified amount of time or until a specified event occurs.
Although just about any contract offer can be made irrevocable, there are certain situations where irrevocable offers are common:
Option contracts. An option contract gives one party the right, or option, to either buy or sell something at some time in the future for a specified price. With an option to buy, the potential buyer is not obligated to make the purchase, but the potential seller is obligated to sell: it is the buyer's choice. The reverse is true with an option to sell: the potential seller is not required to sell, but the potential buyer is required to buy.
This is common in real estate transactions involving a lease with an option to purchase. The property owner rents the property to the lessee with the option to purchase the property at a future time for a specific price. Such an offer to sell the property to the lessee is irrevocable.
Waivers and releases. These are legal documents that give up some type of legal right. Such documents are commonly used to cede the right to sue for personal injuries or other damages, to permit the use of photographs, to allow the disclosure of certain information (such as financial or medical information), or to waive the right to file a lien against property. Waivers and releases typically contain provisions stating that the waiver or release is irrevocable.
Any option contract, waiver, or release that is intended to be irrevocable should clearly state that fact. Otherwise, a court may determine it is not irrevocable.
