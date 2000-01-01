David M. Morse, Esq.

David Morse is an accomplished attorney with more than 25 years of experience spanning intellectual property, litigation, contracts, regulatory compliance, and general business law. He has represented clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 corporations to start-ups, and has practiced with both major international firms and specialized boutique practices. In addition, David has served as in-house counsel for a late-stage start-up, advising on a wide range of corporate and legal matters. His education in physics from UCLA provides him with a unique perspective on technology-driven industries.

David helps clients navigate complex legal matters by aligning legal strategies with business goals, ensuring that legal challenges are addressed to support growth and minimize risk. He is licensed to practice law in California and Delaware and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

As well as being an avid sailor and kayaker, David also gives back to the community through volunteer work including with the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate, Hagley Museum and Library, and the Cab Calloway School Fund.



