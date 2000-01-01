Rebekah S.W. Mears, Esq.

Rebekah Mears is a Maryland attorney and contracts professional with extensive experience spanning civil litigation, legal administration, government and commercial contracting, and client-centered legal support. She currently serves as a Staff Attorney with AmPhil, where she brings strong communication, legal and risk analysis, and administrative judgment to her work. In her “spare” time, she can be found homeschooling her four children, reading the latest novels, and sipping a good cup of coffee.