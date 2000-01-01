Hi, I'm Cassandra. I love helping individuals and families navigate life's most difficult transitions with practical guidance and dedicated advocacy.

One accomplishment I am especially proud of is earning two bachelor's degrees and my Juris Doctor while raising my daughter. Balancing parenthood with school was not always easy, but it taught me the value of perseverance, hard work, and determination.

More importantly, I hope it showed my daughter that no goal is out of reach and that obstacles do not have to define your future. I want her to know that it is never too late to pursue your dreams, and that with dedication and resilience, you can accomplish more than you ever imagined. Those are the same values I bring to my legal practice, where I encourage my clients to keep moving forward, even during life's most challenging moments.