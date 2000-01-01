Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Cassandra Molivigny
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
North Dakota
Practice areas
Family & Personal
Years of Experience
2 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.
About
Hi, I'm Cassandra. I love helping individuals and families navigate life's most difficult transitions with practical guidance and dedicated advocacy.
One accomplishment I am especially proud of is earning two bachelor's degrees and my Juris Doctor while raising my daughter. Balancing parenthood with school was not always easy, but it taught me the value of perseverance, hard work, and determination.
More importantly, I hope it showed my daughter that no goal is out of reach and that obstacles do not have to define your future. I want her to know that it is never too late to pursue your dreams, and that with dedication and resilience, you can accomplish more than you ever imagined. Those are the same values I bring to my legal practice, where I encourage my clients to keep moving forward, even during life's most challenging moments.
Why practice law
I chose to practice family law because I understand firsthand how overwhelming and emotionally challenging family legal matters can be. Having experienced the family law system myself, I know the uncertainty, stress, and fear that often accompany these cases. I also know the difference a dedicated attorney can make. My attorney provided not only skilled legal representation but also reassurance, confidence, and the peace of mind that came from knowing someone was truly advocating for me.
That experience inspired me to become the kind of attorney I once needed. I strive to provide my clients with clear guidance, honest advice, and strong advocacy while helping them feel supported throughout the legal process. My goal is to ensure every client knows they have someone in their corner who is committed to protecting their interests and helping them move forward with confidence.
Fun fact
A fun fact about me is that I know how to fly a single-engine airplane, even though I don't like flying. It probably sounds like a contradiction, but learning to fly was one of those personal challenges I was determined to finish. It took a lot of time and persistence, and while I haven't flown since earning my certification, I'm proud that I proved to myself I could do something that genuinely scared me.
Professional background
Education
- University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2024
- Mayville State University
B.A. in Business Administration and Human Resource Management, 2018
- University of North Dakota
B.A. in General Studies, 2014
Experience
- Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
- Johnston Family Law
Law Clerk
2022 - 2024
Associations
- Cass County Bar Association
Member
2024 - Present