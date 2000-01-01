Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Danni Bian
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Georgia
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
2 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.
About
Hi, I’m Danni Bian. I believe legal guidance should be clear, approachable, and personal. I enjoy helping clients understand their options, feel heard, and make informed decisions with confidence.
I especially enjoy working with individuals and business owners on legal matters that affect their everyday lives and goals. I take the time to listen, understand what matters most to each client, and work with them toward practical solutions.
As an educator, I also enjoy making complicated legal concepts easier to understand. I bring that same approach to my clients by explaining the law in plain English and making sure they feel comfortable asking questions along the way.
One of my greatest accomplishments is helping people feel more confident and prepared when facing important legal decisions. Knowing that my work can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life is what I value most about my career.
Why practice law
I practice law because I enjoy helping people understand their options and feel more confident when facing important decisions. The law can feel overwhelming, and I find it rewarding to make it more approachable, listen carefully to what matters to each client, and help them find a practical path forward.
Fun fact
A fun fact about me is that I genuinely enjoy making the law less intimidating. Outside of work, I love traveling, exploring new places, spending time with my family, and hanging out with the real boss of the household—my Bichpoo, Dio.
Professional background
Education
- University of Richmond
J.D. in Law, 2024
- University of Missouri
Masters in Business Administration, 2018
- University of Missouri
B.S. in Business Administration, 2016
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2026 - Present
- Law Office of Danni Bian
Managing Partner
2024 - Present
- The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm
Law Clerk
2025
Associations
- State Bar of Georgia
Member
2025 - Present
- Bar Association of the District of Columbia
Member
2024 - Present