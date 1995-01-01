Hi, I'm John. I'm a litigator. When a case needs to be fought in court, sign me up. That having been said, with experience I have come to learn that most cases on the path to trial can be resolved favorable for my clients through preparation and strategic negotiations.

I lived and worked in Liberia leading former United States President Jimmy Carter and the Carter Center's efforts to help Liberians rebuild their justice and mental health systems after a brutal 15-year civil war. This was the hardest and most rewarding work of my life.