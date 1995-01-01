Associate Attorney
Lyda Law Firm
John Hummel
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Colorado
Practice areas
Business, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
31 years of legal experience, practicing since 1995.
About
Hi, I'm John. I'm a litigator. When a case needs to be fought in court, sign me up. That having been said, with experience I have come to learn that most cases on the path to trial can be resolved favorable for my clients through preparation and strategic negotiations.
I lived and worked in Liberia leading former United States President Jimmy Carter and the Carter Center's efforts to help Liberians rebuild their justice and mental health systems after a brutal 15-year civil war. This was the hardest and most rewarding work of my life.
Why practice law
I started my career as a public defender, representing farm workers from Mexico and out-of-work loggers from rural Oregon. My farm worker clients were the hardest working people I ever met, and my logger clients lost more than a job when the mills shut down – they lost their identities. Those early lessons shaped my approach to justice. Every person has a unique story that informs how they arrived in the legal system. I asses people based on their entire lives, not solely on the worst day of their lives.
Fun fact
Before starting law school I traveled the country setting up and tearing down the big top for the Big Apple Circus. Suffice it to say my mother was very happy when I traded in circus life for the law.
Professional background
Education
- Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies
M.A. in International Public Policy, 2008
- University of Arkansas School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1995
- Roanoke College
B.A. in Political Science and Criminal Justice, 1991
Experience
- Lyda Law Firm
Associate Attorney
2026 - Present
- Fleener Petersen Law
Partner
2023 - 2026
- State of Oregon
Deschutes County District Attorney
2015 - 2023
- Oregon Primary Care Association
Policy Director
2012 - 2015
- Oregon Consensus Institute
Director
2010 - 2012
- The Carter Center
Liberia Country Director
2008 - 2010
- Hummel, Doyle DeHoog Law Firm
Partner
2002 - 2007
- Deschutes Defenders
Attorney/Public Defender
1995 - 2001
Associations
- Colorado Bar Association
Member
2023 - Present
- Wyoming Bar Association
Member
2023 - Present
- Oregon Bar Association
Member
1995 - Present