John Hummel

Associate Attorney

Lyda Law Firm

John Hummel

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Colorado

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

31 years of legal experience, practicing since 1995.

About

Hi, I'm John. I'm a litigator. When a case needs to be fought in court, sign me up. That having been said, with experience I have come to learn that most cases on the path to trial can be resolved favorable for my clients through preparation and strategic negotiations.

I lived and worked in Liberia leading former United States President Jimmy Carter and the Carter Center's efforts to help Liberians rebuild their justice and mental health systems after a brutal 15-year civil war. This was the hardest and most rewarding work of my life.

Why practice law

I started my career as a public defender, representing farm workers from Mexico and out-of-work loggers from rural Oregon. My farm worker clients were the hardest working people I ever met, and my logger clients lost more than a job when the mills shut down – they lost their identities. Those early lessons shaped my approach to justice. Every person has a unique story that informs how they arrived in the legal system. I asses people based on their entire lives, not solely on the worst day of their lives.

Fun fact

Before starting law school I traveled the country setting up and tearing down the big top for the Big Apple Circus. Suffice it to say my mother was very happy when I traded in circus life for the law.

Professional background

Education

  • Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies
    M.A. in International Public Policy, 2008
  • University of Arkansas School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 1995
  • Roanoke College
    B.A. in Political Science and Criminal Justice, 1991

Experience

  • Lyda Law Firm
    Associate Attorney
    2026 - Present
  • Fleener Petersen Law
    Partner
    2023 - 2026
  • State of Oregon
    Deschutes County District Attorney
    2015 - 2023
  • Oregon Primary Care Association
    Policy Director
    2012 - 2015
  • Oregon Consensus Institute
    Director
    2010 - 2012
  • The Carter Center
    Liberia Country Director
    2008 - 2010
  • Hummel, Doyle DeHoog Law Firm
    Partner
    2002 - 2007
  • Deschutes Defenders
    Attorney/Public Defender
    1995 - 2001

Associations

  • Colorado Bar Association
    Member
    2023 - Present
  • Wyoming Bar Association
    Member
    2023 - Present
  • Oregon Bar Association
    Member
    1995 - Present
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