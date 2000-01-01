Hi, I'm Patrick. I make the legal process simpler, clearer, and more manageable so clients can move forward with confidence.

My greatest professional accomplishment has been building a law practice that has helped a large number of individuals and families navigate important legal matters while maintaining a strong focus on efficiency, accessibility, and client service. Building that practice has shaped the way I approach every matter: identify the problem, simplify the process, and focus on practical solutions that move the client forward.