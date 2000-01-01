Patrick Bahry

Of Counsel

Lex Novus PLC

Patrick Bahry

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Michigan

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

6 years of legal experience, practicing since 2020.

About

Hi, I'm Patrick. I make the legal process simpler, clearer, and more manageable so clients can move forward with confidence.

My greatest professional accomplishment has been building a law practice that has helped a large number of individuals and families navigate important legal matters while maintaining a strong focus on efficiency, accessibility, and client service. Building that practice has shaped the way I approach every matter: identify the problem, simplify the process, and focus on practical solutions that move the client forward.

Why practice law

I became a lawyer because legal problems can feel overwhelming when you do not know what comes next. I enjoy helping people cut through the complexity, understand their options, and develop a practical path forward. My approach is focused on making legal services straightforward, efficient, and accessible while giving clients clear guidance throughout the process.

Fun fact

In addition to being an attorney, I am also licensed in real estate, mortgage lending, and title insurance. I have always been interested in how the different parts of a transaction fit together, which gives me a perspective that extends beyond just the legal side of a matter.

Professional background

Education

  • Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2018
  • University of Detroit Mercy
    B.S. in Criminal Justice, 2014

Experience

  • Lex Novus PLC
    Of Counsel
    2026 - Present
  • Bahry Law, PLLC
    Principal Attorney
    2020 - Present

Associations

  • State Bar of Michigan
    Member
    2020 - Present
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.