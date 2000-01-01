Of Counsel
Lex Novus PLC
Patrick Bahry
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Michigan
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
6 years of legal experience, practicing since 2020.
About
Hi, I'm Patrick. I make the legal process simpler, clearer, and more manageable so clients can move forward with confidence.
My greatest professional accomplishment has been building a law practice that has helped a large number of individuals and families navigate important legal matters while maintaining a strong focus on efficiency, accessibility, and client service. Building that practice has shaped the way I approach every matter: identify the problem, simplify the process, and focus on practical solutions that move the client forward.
Why practice law
I became a lawyer because legal problems can feel overwhelming when you do not know what comes next. I enjoy helping people cut through the complexity, understand their options, and develop a practical path forward. My approach is focused on making legal services straightforward, efficient, and accessible while giving clients clear guidance throughout the process.
Fun fact
In addition to being an attorney, I am also licensed in real estate, mortgage lending, and title insurance. I have always been interested in how the different parts of a transaction fit together, which gives me a perspective that extends beyond just the legal side of a matter.
Professional background
Education
- Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School
J.D. in Law, 2018
- University of Detroit Mercy
B.S. in Criminal Justice, 2014
Experience
- Lex Novus PLC
Of Counsel
2026 - Present
- Bahry Law, PLLC
Principal Attorney
2020 - Present
Associations
- State Bar of Michigan
Member
2020 - Present