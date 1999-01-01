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Restore your company
with business reinstatement
Restore your company
with business reinstatement
Get your business back up and running with end-to-end reinstatement management by a dedicated Business Manager. They handle the process for you, including ongoing compliance and required state filings like annual reports, so you can take it off your list. Starts at $799 + filing fees.
Get your business back up and running with end-to-end reinstatement management by a dedicated Business Manager. They handle the process for you, including ongoing compliance and required state filings like annual reports, so you can take it off your list. Starts at $799 + filing fees.
Start my reinstatement
Hands-on reinstatement & compliance management
Hands-on reinstatement & compliance management
Reinstatement Manager
Reinstatement Manager
Reopen confidently with a trained and dedicated Reinstatement Manager handling your business reinstatement from start to finish.
Reopen confidently with a trained and dedicated Reinstatement Manager handling your business reinstatement from start to finish.
$799
+ state filing fees
+ state filing fees
Start my reinstatement
Hands-on reinstatement management by a dedicated Business Manager—backed by our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*
Access to related services, including annual reports, amendments, and operating agreement as needed to complete your reinstatement
Certificate of Good Standing, proving your business is compliant and ready for financing, contracts, or expansion
Updates on the actions we are taking on your behalf for a legal reopening and to help ensure compliance
State communications, tracking, and follow-ups handled for you, so there's nothing to track or follow up on
recommended
Reinstatement + Business Manager
Reinstatement + Business Manager
Get peace of mind with a one-time reinstatement, ongoing compliance, and business tax preparation included.
Get peace of mind with a one-time reinstatement plus ongoing compliance by a dedicated Business Manager.
Talk to a Business Manager
Discuss your compliance needs with a specialist.
Everything in Reinstatement Manager, plus:
Ongoing compliance management to keep your business in good standing after reinstatement
Unlimited phone & email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins that proactively identify gaps and risks, monitoring your compliance so you don't have to
Communication ownership, by your business manager, with your state agency
Custom summary of your required business licenses
Other solutions your Business Manager may suggest, like annual reports, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, entity conversions, and operating agreements, all included in your subscription
Access to related services, including business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, and eSignature tools
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If a filing we prepare is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If a filing we prepare is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
White-Glove Service
Your dedicated guide provides a seamless hands-on experience to quickly address and manage any issues so you can reopen your business and operate with confidence.
All-in-One Business
Full-service reinstatement management of your compliance recovery, from executing on required filings to managing communication with the state filing office on your behalf
Trusted Partner
Your Business Manager is trained on reinstatement procedures and will monitor the process to ensure a successful outcome, all backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.*
Hands-on support
Your dedicated guide provides a seamless hands-on experience to quickly address and manage any issues so you can reopen your business and operate with confidence.
All-in-one service
Full-service reinstatement management of your compliance recovery, from executing on required filings to managing communication with the state on your behalf.
Trusted Partner
Your Business Manager is trained on reinstatement procedures and will monitor the process to ensure a successful outcome, all backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.*
Why choose LegalZoom for your reinstatement needs?
Why choose LegalZoom for your reinstatement needs?
Navigating the requirements to legally restore your business can be overwhelming. With over 25 years helping businesses with their compliance needs, we’ll handle all the steps to get you operating with confidence.
Hands-on support
Your dedicated guide provides a seamless hands-on experience to quickly address and manage any issues so you can reopen your business and operate with confidence.
All-in-one service
Full-service reinstatement management of your compliance recovery, from executing on required filings to managing communication with the state filing office on your behalf.
Trusted Partner
Your Business Manager is trained on reinstatement procedures and will monitor the process to ensure a successful outcome, all backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.*
What is a Reinstatement Manager?
By reinstating, you can preserve your business's established history, brand identity, and liability protection. Your Reinstatement Manager acts as your dedicated, single point of contact throughout the process—designed to remove the stress and confusion of reinstatement, from initial assessment to final confirmation of active status. They'll handle paperwork and communication, address the specific requirements needed to resolve compliance issues, and connect you with one-time related services, like annual filings, amendments, Certificates of Good Standing, and operating agreements, until you get you reinstated.
Reinstatement + Business Manager goes further with ongoing support to keep you in good standing. You get access to those services as long as you need them, plus additional ones like business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, and eSignature tools—so you're covered as your business needs evolve.
Start my reinstatement
Quick and easy process to LLC reinstatement
The process of LLC reinstatement, or reinstating another entity, can vary by state, but your Business Manager has you covered. They'll handle all of the steps, so you don't have to worry.
Determine the reason for dissolution
Thorough assessment and research into all the steps to your reinstatement, including utilizing data directly from your state filing office, so we can identify outstanding requirements to get you reinstated.
Gather required documents
We'll collect all necessary documents, such as reinstatement forms, past-due periodic reports, and tax filings to expedite the reinstatement process.
Prepare and file paperwork
We'll accurately complete and file all required documents with the appropriate state agencies.
Manage communication with the state
We'll manage the ongoing communication with your state filing office to ensure there are not additional gaps for a legal reopening.
Obtain confirmation
We'll track the process throughout and obtain confirmation from the state that your business is reinstated and ready for reopening.
Start my reinstatement
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back up and running.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Your Business Manager is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back and growing it.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Our concierge guide is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
What’s included with a Reinstatement + Business Manager?
As a business owner whose operations may require reinstatement, your priority should be getting back to business—not navigating the complexities of underlying requirements that keep you from doing so. Here’s what you get when you sign up for a Reinstatement Business Manager:
Dedicated Business Manager throughout the entire process
Ongoing access to other solutions your Business Manager may suggest, like annual reports, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, entity conversions, and operating agreements, all included in your subscription
Complete handling of reinstatement requirements, including required back-due filings like annual reports
Reinstatement communication management with the Secretary of State
Report and filing completion with a final copy sent to you
State filing office status monitoring and evaluation
Compliance automation to track progress
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*
Start my reinstatement
What are the benefits to reinstating my business?
Why start from scratch when you've already laid the groundwork for success? Reinstating your business allows you to instantly tap into the valuable business, brand recognition, and customer goodwill you've diligently built over time. Reinstatement also allows your business to maintain its original formation date and legal history which can be beneficial for credit history.
Reinstatement offers a smooth and fast path back to operation, helping you quickly restore vital licenses and relationships. Our Reinstatement Business Manager service manages the entire process for you, ensuring a swift re-entry with minimal disruption and reduced costs. Focus on your customers and growth—we’ll handle the rest.
Start my reinstatement
Frequently asked questions
What is the timeline limitation for my state?
Timelines vary by state, and some states do not permit a reinstatement after a certain number of years. Here are some of the state limitations; however, make sure to check with your state office for details—or call a Business Manager at (833) 397-4729 to learn more.
- 2 Year Limitation - Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Ohio, West Virginia and Wyoming
- 3 Year Limitation - Kansas and New Hampshire
- 5 Year Limitation - Georgia, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Washington
- 6 year Limitation - Arizona and Maine
- 10 year Limitation - Idaho
What are some reasons my business was dissolved?
- Non-compliance with mandatory state filings and fee payment
- Tax obligations not fully met or payments were missed
- Registered Agent was not designated or their information wasn't current
Can you reinstate a dissolved LLC?
Yes, in many states you can typically reinstate an LLC if it was administratively dissolved, canceled, or revoked. Although the process may vary, you will need to address the reasons for dissolution, file specific reinstatement forms with the Secretary of State, and pay any outstanding fees or penalties. Keep in mind there's usually a time limit for reinstatement, and each state could have different requirements and procedures based on where your LLC was originally formed.
Let LegalZoom help you to make this process simple with Reinstatement + Business Manager—we do it all for you.
Should I reinstate my LLC or start a new one?
Deciding whether to reinstate your dissolved LLC or start a new one depends on several factors.
Reinstatement allows you to retain your original business name and history, but it requires addressing all past compliance issues and outstanding fees. With Reinstatement + Business Manager, we research why your company fell out of good standing and your Business Manager addresses each requirement needed to get your company back up and running.
Starting a new LLC provides a clean slate but involves new formation paperwork and potentially a new business name. This can be an involved process; however, LegalZoom can help you with our LLC services.
If an LLC is not reinstated after an administrative dissolution, you may still be liable for certain fees. Ultimately, you should consider the costs, time involved, and administrative steps associated with resolving past issues for reinstatement versus establishing an entirely new LLC. Call our Reinstatement Business Manager team to find the best path for you.
How much does it cost to reinstate an LLC?
Reinstating a dissolved LLC can vary in costs depending your state. You could pay a reinstatement fee to the Secretary of State, plus any overdue periodic report fees, late penalties, and potential back taxes with interest and penalties from your state's tax authority. Your Reinstatement Business Manager will help to simplify this process for you by outlining the fees that apply to you based on your unique location and needs.
What happens if my LLC is inactive?
When your LLC becomes inactive, it generally means it's no longer in good standing with the state. While inactive, your LLC may lose certain legal protections, making it difficult to conduct business legally, enter into contracts, or pursue lawsuits. You should look to understand the specific consequences in your state to avoid disruptions and potential liabilities.
What is Reinstatement Manager?
A one-time, non-subscription service that reinstates your business with the help of a Business Manager. You also get access to related solutions your Business Manager can help coordinate, including annual filings, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, and operating agreements—available with your plan until your reinstatement is complete. To keep your access to these solutions and access even more after reinstatement, consider Reinstatement + Business Manager instead.
What is Reinstatement + Business Manager?
Keeping your business compliant is critical to maintaining good standing and avoiding penalties. With Reinstatement + Business Manager, we’ll handle the steps to reinstate your business and provide ongoing, hands-on support to help you stay compliant.
- Dedicated Business Manager providing white-glove service and support throughout your entire reinstatement process
- Business reinstatement and gap assessment services to satisfy reinstatement requirements and restore your business to good standing
- Communication management with the state office on your behalf to monitor reinstatement process
- Complete compliance management handling all aspects of your compliance journey, from routine requirements to unexpected issues
- Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager for personalized support
- Proactive risk management including regular check-ins to identify potential compliance gaps and risks before they become problems
- Timely updates keep you informed about the actions being taken on your behalf to ensure compliance
- Custom business license summary providing a tailored overview of your required business licenses
- Prompt issue resolution offers quick responses to address compliance concerns as soon as possible
- Access related full-service solutions your Business Manager can help coordinate, including annual filings, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, operating agreements, business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, eSignature tools, and entity conversion.
How we’ve helped our customers
Fast and easy process... I feel confident that I will be in compliance with my business needs.
—Pamela O., compliance customer
M+
compliance
customers
Legal Zoom really streamlines the process... I had a wonderful experience.
—Daniel B., compliance customer
+
years
of LLC experience
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*We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.