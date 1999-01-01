By reinstating, you can preserve your business's established history, brand identity, and liability protection. Your Reinstatement Manager acts as your dedicated, single point of contact throughout the process—designed to remove the stress and confusion of reinstatement, from initial assessment to final confirmation of active status. They'll handle paperwork and communication, address the specific requirements needed to resolve compliance issues, and connect you with one-time related services, like annual filings, amendments, Certificates of Good Standing, and operating agreements, until you get you reinstated.





Reinstatement + Business Manager goes further with ongoing support to keep you in good standing. You get access to those services as long as you need them, plus additional ones like business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, and eSignature tools—so you're covered as your business needs evolve.