How to Reinstate an LLC in Louisiana: Step-by-Step Guide

If your Louisiana-based limited liability company (LLC) lost its active status within the past three years, have no fear—it can probably be reinstated after an administrative dissolution. The reinstatement process centers on one core filing: articles of reinstatement with the Louisiana Secretary of State's (SOS) Commercial Division, including past-due annual report fees.

This guide explains how to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana, including the necessary forms to file, what fees to expect, and how to resolve missed annual reports.

Overview of how to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana

Before filing, confirm your LLC's status using the Louisiana Secretary of State's business search tool to identify which filings and fees are outstanding.

The base reinstatement filing fee is $100, plus $30 per missed annual report year.

Louisiana gives dissolved LLCs up to three years from dissolution to file. After that, you must form a new LLC.

You file the reinstatement online through geauxBIZ.

What does it mean for a Louisiana LLC to be dissolved or revoked?

Three status designations arise when an LLC falls out of compliance.

Not in good standing is the earliest stage, when the LLC falls behind on its annual report. An LLC in this status cannot engage in commercial business operations with the state or its agencies.

is the earliest stage, when the LLC falls behind on its annual report. An LLC in this status cannot engage in commercial business operations with the state or its agencies. Revoked is the more serious consequence. The Secretary of State revokes the articles of organization of a domestic LLC when it fails to file an annual report for three consecutive years. The entity can no longer operate, sign contracts, or shield its owners from personal liability.

is the more serious consequence. The Secretary of State revokes the articles of organization of a domestic LLC when it fails to file an annual report for three consecutive years. The entity can no longer operate, sign contracts, or shield its owners from personal liability. Administratively dissolved and "revoked" are used interchangeably in Louisiana, both referring to the Secretary of State's termination of your LLC's active status due to compliance failures. This is distinct from voluntary dissolution, where the members choose to close the business by filing paperwork with the state. If you're considering voluntary dissolution rather than reinstatement, see LegalZoom's guide to dissolving a Louisiana LLC .

What causes a Louisiana LLC to be administratively dissolved?

The most common cause for an LLC to be administratively dissolved in Louisiana is failing to file the required annual report for three consecutive years. Before revocation is initiated, the SOS will send a written notice of intent to revoke to the LLC. This notice will be sent to the last designated registered agent by U.S. mail.

If that notice goes to an outdated address, you may not learn your LLC is at risk until after revocation already happened. Other compliance failures, such as failing to maintain a registered agent in Louisiana, can also trigger administrative action.

Once the Secretary of State approves your reinstatement application, the state will issue a certificate of reinstatement and your articles of organization continue in existence as though the revocation never occurred.

Eligibility and the three-year rule

Louisiana law allows reinstatement of administratively dissolved LLCs within three years of the effective date of revocation. Once that window closes, the entity cannot be revived and you must form a new LLC from scratch.

In addition, Louisiana's reinstatement process applies specifically to administrative dissolution. Judicial dissolution and voluntary dissolution follow different rules and are not eligible for reinstatement through this process.

How to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana: Step-by-step

The process to reinstate an administratively dissolved LLC in Louisiana is pretty straightforward. You can file online through geauxBIZ .

Step 1: Confirm your LLC's status and gather required information

Your first step is to confirm that your LLC is actually revoked. Go to the Louisiana Secretary of State's business search and do the following:

Search by entity name or charter number. Your charter number is the fastest route, as it eliminates ambiguity from similarly named businesses.

Your charter number is the fastest route, as it eliminates ambiguity from similarly named businesses. Read the status field and record the dissolution date. Note the exact dissolution or revocation date to confirm you're within the three-year reinstatement window.

Note the exact dissolution or revocation date to confirm you're within the three-year reinstatement window. Review the filing history for delinquent annual reports. Identify which annual report years are missing. Each delinquent year carries its own $30 fee alongside the $25 reinstatement fee.

Identify which annual report years are missing. Each delinquent year carries its own $30 fee alongside the $25 reinstatement fee. Record everything you'll need for the reinstatement application. Write down your LLC's full legal name, charter number, dissolution date, number of delinquent annual report years, and your registered agent's current name and address. If any information is outdated, the reinstatement application is where you correct it.

Step 2: Obtain and complete articles of reinstatement

To file, navigate through your geauxBIZ account to search your LLC, then select the reinstatement option. Fill out all the information it asks for. If you need to update your registered agent, you can do it here as well.

Step 3: File your delinquent annual reports and submit the application

As you go through the application, geauxBiz will prompt you to file the most recent—and pay for all—delinquent annual reports. File and pay online at geauxBIZ . There is one $30 fee per year, with no exceptions.

Once you’ve completed everything required, you can submit the application.

Step 4: Confirm reinstatement and update your records

Once approved, the Secretary of State issues a certificate of reinstatement. Routine processing typically takes between 3–5 business days.

When your certificate arrives, take the following steps:

Verify your updated status in the SOS business search. If it still shows as revoked after several business days, contact the Commercial Division at (225) 925-4704. Update any parties who need to know, including your bank, licensing agencies, and vendors with active contracts. Some licensing agencies require a copy of the certificate of reinstatement before renewing a permit. Confirm your registered agent information is current in the SOS record. An outdated record puts you at risk of missing future compliance deadlines.

Louisiana LLC reinstatement fees