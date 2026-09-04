How to Reinstate an LLC in Louisiana: Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking for insights on how to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana, then check out LegalZoom’s in-depth guide.

Restore your company with business reinstatement

Start Now
Trustpilot star rating bar
Woman sitting at her desk and working on laptop.
Get Started
Patrick Austin
by

Patrick Austin

Updated on: September 4, 2026
Read time: 6 min

If your Louisiana-based limited liability company (LLC) lost its active status within the past three years, have no fear—it can probably be reinstated after an administrative dissolution. The reinstatement process centers on one core filing: articles of reinstatement with the Louisiana Secretary of State's (SOS) Commercial Division, including past-due annual report fees.

This guide explains how to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana, including the necessary forms to file, what fees to expect, and how to resolve missed annual reports.

Overview of how to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana

  • Before filing, confirm your LLC's status using the Louisiana Secretary of State's business search tool to identify which filings and fees are outstanding.
  • The base reinstatement filing fee is $100, plus $30 per missed annual report year.
  • Louisiana gives dissolved LLCs up to three years from dissolution to file. After that, you must form a new LLC.
  • You file the reinstatement online through geauxBIZ.

What does it mean for a Louisiana LLC to be dissolved or revoked?

Three status designations arise when an LLC falls out of compliance.

  • Not in good standing is the earliest stage, when the LLC falls behind on its annual report. An LLC in this status cannot engage in commercial business operations with the state or its agencies.
  • Revoked is the more serious consequence. The Secretary of State revokes the articles of organization of a domestic LLC when it fails to file an annual report for three consecutive years. The entity can no longer operate, sign contracts, or shield its owners from personal liability.
  • Administratively dissolved and "revoked" are used interchangeably in Louisiana, both referring to the Secretary of State's termination of your LLC's active status due to compliance failures. This is distinct from voluntary dissolution, where the members choose to close the business by filing paperwork with the state. If you're considering voluntary dissolution rather than reinstatement, see LegalZoom's guide to dissolving a Louisiana LLC.

What causes a Louisiana LLC to be administratively dissolved?

The most common cause for an LLC to be administratively dissolved in Louisiana is failing to file the required annual report for three consecutive years. Before revocation is initiated, the SOS will send a written notice of intent to revoke to the LLC. This notice will be sent to the last designated registered agent by U.S. mail.

If that notice goes to an outdated address, you may not learn your LLC is at risk until after revocation already happened. Other compliance failures, such as failing to maintain a registered agent in Louisiana, can also trigger administrative action.

Once the Secretary of State approves your reinstatement application, the state will issue a certificate of reinstatement and your articles of organization continue in existence as though the revocation never occurred.

Eligibility and the three-year rule

Louisiana law allows reinstatement of administratively dissolved LLCs within three years of the effective date of revocation. Once that window closes, the entity cannot be revived and you must form a new LLC from scratch.

In addition, Louisiana's reinstatement process applies specifically to administrative dissolution. Judicial dissolution and voluntary dissolution follow different rules and are not eligible for reinstatement through this process.

How to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana: Step-by-step

The process to reinstate an administratively dissolved LLC in Louisiana is pretty straightforward. You can file online through geauxBIZ.

Step 1: Confirm your LLC's status and gather required information

Your first step is to confirm that your LLC is actually revoked. Go to the Louisiana Secretary of State's business search and do the following:

  • Search by entity name or charter number. Your charter number is the fastest route, as it eliminates ambiguity from similarly named businesses.
  • Read the status field and record the dissolution date. Note the exact dissolution or revocation date to confirm you're within the three-year reinstatement window.
  • Review the filing history for delinquent annual reports. Identify which annual report years are missing. Each delinquent year carries its own $30 fee alongside the $25 reinstatement fee.
  • Record everything you'll need for the reinstatement application. Write down your LLC's full legal name, charter number, dissolution date, number of delinquent annual report years, and your registered agent's current name and address. If any information is outdated, the reinstatement application is where you correct it.

Step 2: Obtain and complete articles of reinstatement

To file, navigate through your geauxBIZ account to search your LLC, then select the reinstatement option. Fill out all the information it asks for. If you need to update your registered agent, you can do it here as well.

Step 3: File your delinquent annual reports and submit the application

As you go through the application, geauxBiz will prompt you to file the most recent—and pay for all—delinquent annual reports. File and pay online at geauxBIZ. There is one $30 fee per year, with no exceptions.

Once you’ve completed everything required, you can submit the application.

Step 4: Confirm reinstatement and update your records

Once approved, the Secretary of State issues a certificate of reinstatement. Routine processing typically takes between 3–5 business days.

When your certificate arrives, take the following steps:

  1. Verify your updated status in the SOS business search. If it still shows as revoked after several business days, contact the Commercial Division at (225) 925-4704.
  2. Update any parties who need to know, including your bank, licensing agencies, and vendors with active contracts. Some licensing agencies require a copy of the certificate of reinstatement before renewing a permit.
  3. Confirm your registered agent information is current in the SOS record. An outdated record puts you at risk of missing future compliance deadlines.

Louisiana LLC reinstatement fees

Fee type Amount Notes
Application for reinstatement $100 Required for all Louisiana LLC reinstatements
Current-year annual report fee $30 Required with every reinstatement application
Additional delinquent annual report fee $30 per year One fee per missed filing year
Expedited processing (24-hour turnaround) $30 Only available for in-person and mailed filings
Priority expedited processing (2–4 hour turnaround) $50 Only available for in-person filings
Fee type Amount Notes
Application for reinstatement $100 Required for all Louisiana LLC reinstatements
Current-year annual report fee $30 Required with every reinstatement application
Additional delinquent annual report fee $30 per year One fee per missed filing year
Expedited processing (24-hour turnaround) $30 Only available for in-person and mailed filings
Priority expedited processing (2–4 hour turnaround) $50 Only available for in-person filings

Credit card payments carry a $5 convenience fee when filing online. Routine processing runs approximately 3–5 business days. If you need your LLC to be reinstated and active quickly for a pending contract, bank account application, or license renewal, then consider spending the extra $30 or $50 for expedited processing.

Always check the geauxBIZ to confirm fee amounts, as they may change at any time.

How LegalZoom can help

If you'd rather not manage the reinstatement paperwork and filing requirements, LegalZoom's business reinstatement service can help handle the process on your behalf, backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

FAQs on how to reinstate an LLC in Louisiana

How do I reactivate my LLC in Louisiana?

File articles of reinstatement and your delinquent annual report through geauxBIZ and pay the required fees within three years of the revocation date. If you have questions, you can call the SOS at (225) 932-5312.

What happens to your LLC's contracts, bank accounts, and licenses while it is dissolved?

If your LLC is administratively dissolved, it loses its legal standing to enter into new contracts or enforce existing ones. If your bank discovers your LLC is no longer in good standing, it may freeze or close the account. Also, a dissolved LLC may find its licenses have lapsed or are no longer renewable until the entity is back in good standing.

Does reinstating a Louisiana LLC restore its original formation date?

Yes. Louisiana's reinstatement statute is retroactive. The articles of organization continue in existence as though the revocation never occurred. Obligations or liabilities that arose during the dissolution period may still require legal review by a Louisiana-licensed attorney.

Should I reinstate my Louisiana LLC or start a new one?

Reinstatement makes the most sense when your LLC's name is still available, back-report fees are manageable, and you have existing contracts, vendor relationships, or bank accounts tied to the entity.

If your dissolved LLC still has outstanding tax liabilities, unpaid debts, or pending legal claims, reinstating means those obligations come with it. A Louisiana-licensed business attorney can help you evaluate what liabilities follow the entity before you decide.

Restore your company with business reinstatementStart Now
Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo

This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

243 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Knowledgable LZ associate available!

A knowledgable LZ associate was available on Sunday to answer my questions for a small start up company. I work my real job during the week...so I need to stay caught up on compliance items during the weekend. Having someone available is so helpful!

Kat Garner
310 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Such a relief

Was able to handle all my business compliance needs for transitioning residence to a new state. Clearly explained all the needed documents and filings with each state and handled everything for me. Huge piece of mind to not worry about compliance for my LLC while moving between states.

Brian
339 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Gabriel is amazing!

Gabriel is amazing - he makes sure my business stays in compliance and that I always understand every move we make!

Tanya Durant
363 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Normina Anab Did a fantastic job…

Normina Anab Did a fantastic job helping me file compliance documents, amendment documents, and ensured the fees I was paying were in my best interest to stay compliant with the state. 5 stars! ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Jacob Barton
371 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

I had a simple question and in less…

I had a simple question and in less that 5 minutes it was answered so I could complete my compliance.

Ingrid Holston
422 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Representative was highly skilled

Representative was highly skilled, knowledgeable, and promptly took appropriate actions to assure that my LLC is in total compliance with New York State regs. Excellent service!

Edward Jordon
430 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Jeffrey was so helpful and very patient…

Jeffrey was so helpful and very patient walking me through all the steps they were doing to make sure my business stays in compliance. Very knowledgeable of the area where I needed help. Very responsive in terms of giving me what I needed to comply so they could assist me even further.

Marta Poncio
438 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

LaReina is awesome

LaReina is awesome! The concierge program for legalzoom is amazing and super helpful. Navigating compliance can be difficult when your running and growing a small business. LaReina and her team are amazing and very quick. Highly recommend this service!

bm franklin
444 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Carrisa is wonderful to work with

Carrisa is wonderful to work with. She answered all of my questions and is an immense help in the baffling area of compliance. I rest easy now, knowing that I am fully compliant with my LLC, thanks to Carissa!

Mary Lee Beck
451 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

Very helpful and professional

Very helpful and professional. Knowledgeable of all the LLC requirements and compliance guidelines.

Klaeton Orsted
455 days ago
Trustpilot star rating bar

MY "A" TEAM

SHARLENE TORREJOS, from the Compliance Department, knew what I was trying to accomplish. She walked me through the process step by step and got my order out for rush processing. Thanks A Million.

Mr. Satisfied
Rated4.6out of 5 based on32,764+ reviewson

Showing our favorite reviews