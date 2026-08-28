How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Illinois

Applying for a business loan, registering your Illinois LLC in another state, or closing a deal that requires proof of compliance? You'll need a certificate of good standing from the Illinois Secretary of State.

This guide covers how to order, what the Secretary of State checks before issuing the certificate, what it costs, and how to restore good standing status if your business has lost it..

What is an Illinois certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing is an official document from the Illinois Secretary of State that confirms your business is legally registered, active, and compliant with the state's ongoing requirements, including filed reports and paid fees. It doesn't evaluate your business' financial health or legal history. It confirms that your entity exists in the Secretary of State's records and has met its state obligations as of the date issued.

When might an Illinois business need a certificate of good standing?

Here are a few of the most common reasons why you might need to obtain a certificate of good standing for your business:

Registering your Illinois LLC or corporation in another state ( foreign qualification ). Any state where your Illinois business wants to legally operate will require proof that your entity is in good standing at home.

Any state where your Illinois business wants to legally operate will require proof that your entity is in good standing at home. Securing a business loan or line of credit. Banks typically request a certificate of good standing during underwriting, before approving financing.

Banks typically request a certificate of good standing during underwriting, before approving financing. Applying for a business license or permit. Certain state or local applications require proof of good standing as a condition of issuing or renewing a license, particularly in regulated industries like construction, healthcare, and financial services.

Certain state or local applications require proof of good standing as a condition of issuing or renewing a license, particularly in regulated industries like construction, healthcare, and financial services. Completing a merger, acquisition, or business sale. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys routinely request the certificate during due diligence to verify the business is authorized to operate and has no outstanding compliance gaps.

Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys routinely request the certificate during due diligence to verify the business is authorized to operate and has no outstanding compliance gaps. Opening a business bank account. Some banks ask for a certificate to confirm the business is active and in good standing, particularly for new account applications or when adding signatories.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Illinois: Step by step

The Illinois Secretary of State's business portal doesn't take you directly to a purchase screen. You must first pull up your entity's File Detail Report, and then the purchase option appears from there.

The process for ordering is relatively straightforward.

Step 1: Go to the Illinois Secretary of State's business entity search portal and search for your entity by business name or file number.

Step 2: Open your entity’s File Detail Report and confirm active status. If your business has outstanding annual reports or unpaid fees, the purchase option either won't appear or won't process.

Step 3: Select the option to purchase a certificate of good standing from the report page, and pay the $25 fee.

Once you’ve paid, you can print or download your certificate immediately.

Why your Illinois business may not be in good standing, and how to fix it

If your entity's File Detail Report shows a status other than "Active," the certificate purchase option won't be available. Here are the most common causes and how to fix each one.

Missed annual report filing: An LLC that fails to file an annual report before the first day of the second month after its anniversary month faces a $100 penalty. Left unresolved, the Secretary of State can move toward administrative dissolution. File all overdue annual reports through the Illinois Secretary of State's online portal and pay the associated late fees and penalties. Online filings are processed immediately.

An LLC that fails to file an annual report before the first day of the second month after its anniversary month faces a $100 penalty. Left unresolved, the Secretary of State can move toward administrative dissolution. File all overdue annual reports through the Illinois Secretary of State's online portal and pay the associated late fees and penalties. Online filings are processed immediately. Unpaid fees, franchise taxes, or penalties: Outstanding balances block issuance even if your filings are otherwise current. Review your entity's File Detail Report to identify outstanding amounts and pay all overdue fees, penalties, and franchise taxes.

Outstanding balances block issuance even if your filings are otherwise current. Review your entity's File Detail Report to identify outstanding amounts and pay all overdue fees, penalties, and franchise taxes. Administrative dissolution: If missed filings or unpaid fees go unresolved long enough, the Illinois Secretary of State will administratively dissolve your entity. A dissolved entity can't enter into enforceable contracts, obtain or renew business licenses, secure bank financing, or file lawsuits in Illinois courts. To fix it, you must file a reinstatement application with the Secretary of State's Business Services Department, pay the filing fee and become current with all outstanding annual reports and fees.

If missed filings or unpaid fees go unresolved long enough, the Illinois Secretary of State will administratively dissolve your entity. A dissolved entity can't enter into enforceable contracts, obtain or renew business licenses, secure bank financing, or file lawsuits in Illinois courts. To fix it, you must file a with the Secretary of State's Business Services Department, pay the filing fee and become current with all outstanding annual reports and fees. Registered agent problems: Illinois law requires every LLC and corporation to maintain a valid registered agent with a physical Illinois street address. If your registered agent resigns, moves without updating the record, or is otherwise no longer valid, it can put your entity's standing at risk. Update your registered agent by filing a statement of change of registered agent and/or registered office.

Get your Illinois certificate of good standing with LegalZoom

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire it, and if your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Illinois certificate of good standing FAQs

How long does it take to get a certificate of good standing in Illinois?

Online orders process in about three minutes and are available to print immediately.

What does a certificate of good standing do?

It confirms that your Illinois business is legally registered, active, and current on all state filing and fee requirements as of the date issued. Lenders, state agencies, and transaction counterparties use it to verify that your entity is authorized to operate and has no outstanding compliance gaps.

Does Illinois require a certificate of good standing to register a foreign LLC?

Yes. Any state where you want to register your business as an Illinois LLC will require a certificate of good standing from the Illinois Secretary of State, typically dated within 60 or 90 days of your foreign qualification application.

How long is an Illinois certificate of good standing valid?

Illinois doesn't impose a general expiration date, but many requesting parties set their own validity windows. The most common is 30–90 days, required when using the certificate for foreign LLC or corporation registration in another state. Confirm the specific validity requirement with whoever is requesting the document.

Can anyone request a certificate of good standing for an Illinois business?

Yes. The Illinois Secretary of State's business entity database is publicly accessible, and anyone can search for an entity and purchase a certificate. The request isn't limited to the business owner or an authorized representative.

What is the difference between a business certificate of good standing and an attorney certificate of good standing in Illinois?

They're entirely separate documents issued by different authorities. The Illinois Secretary of State issues certificates of good standing for business entities. The Illinois Courts and the ARDC issue letters of good standing for licensed attorneys verifying bar admission status. Business owners need the Secretary of State document, not the attorney version.