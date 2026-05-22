Certificate of Good Standing: What It Is, How to Get One, and What to Do If You Don't Qualify

If a bank, lender, or another state's filing office has asked you for a certificate of good standing, you need to know what the document proves, where to get it, and what to do if your business doesn't currently qualify. This guide covers all of it, including why different states use different names for the same document, what it costs, how long it takes, and how to resolve the compliance gaps that cause most denials.
What is a certificate of good standing?
A certificate of good standing is an official document issued by a state agency, typically the Secretary of State, confirming that your business is legally registered and current on all required filings and fees. The document shows your entity name, state of formation, registration date, and standing status.
Certificate of good standing vs. certificate of existence vs. certificate of status
The same document goes by different names depending on which state issued your business registration. If you've been asked for a "certificate of good standing" but your state doesn't use that term, you're not missing a different document. You just need to request whatever your state calls it.
|Document name
|States that commonly use this term
|Notes
|Certificate of Good Standing
|New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, and many others
|The most widely used term across U.S. states
|Certificate of Existence
|North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, and others
|Some states issue a certificate that verifies only that the entity exists on the state's records, rather than attesting to full compliance status
|Certificate of Status
|California, Florida, Maryland, Wisconsin
|Functionally equivalent to a certificate of good standing; confirms the entity exists and is in compliance with state requirements
|Letter of Good Standing
|Used informally in some states
|Functionally the same document; less common as an official title
Even within a single state, the name can vary by entity type. Virginia, for example, issues certificates of good standing for corporations but certificates of fact of existence or registration for LLCs.
Regardless of name, the legal function is identical: the state certifies that your business is registered and current on its required filings and fees. If you're not sure whether the name on your document will satisfy a third party's requirement, confirm with them before you order.
What is the use of a good standing certificate?
A certificate of good standing proves to banks, lenders, other states, and business partners that your entity is legally registered and current on its state-required obligations. Here are the most common situations that call for one.
- Opening a business bank account. Most banks require it before they'll set up a commercial checking account.
- Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders use it to confirm your entity is active before approving financing.
- Registering to do business in another state (foreign qualification). The new state's filing office typically requires a certificate from your home state as part of the application.
- Closing a commercial real estate transaction or signing a major lease. Landlords and title companies routinely request it before executing agreements.
- Completing a business acquisition, merger, or investor funding round. Buyers and investors treat it as a baseline due diligence document.
- Renewing certain business licenses or permits. Some state and local agencies require proof of good standing at renewal.
- Responding to a legal or regulatory request. Courts and regulatory bodies may ask for it to verify your entity's status.
Foreign qualification filings and most bank account openings are mandatory. You cannot complete the process without one. Others, like investor due diligence or lease negotiations, are more discretionary, but presenting one signals that your business is organized and compliant.
Who needs a certificate of good standing?
Certificates of good standing are issued only to formally registered business entities. The specific trigger depends on how your business is structured and where it operates.
Domestic businesses
If your LLC or corporation operates only in its home state, you'll most commonly need a certificate when a bank, lender, or licensing authority asks for proof that your business is active and compliant. The certificate confirms you've met state requirements: filing annual reports, paying required fees, and maintaining a registered agent.
Businesses expanding to a new state (foreign qualification)
When an LLC or corporation registers to do business in a second state, the new state's Secretary of State typically requires a certificate of good standing from your home state as part of that application. The new state will not process your foreign qualification filing without it.
Sole proprietors and general partnerships
Certificates of good standing are issued only to formally registered entities: LLCs, corporations, and LLPs. If you operate as a sole proprietor or a general partnership that has never filed formation documents with the state, no state agency will issue one.
How to check whether your business is in good standing
Every state maintains a free, publicly searchable business entity database. Go to your state's Secretary of State website, find the business entity search tool, and enter your entity name or registration number. The search is free in virtually every state.
The status field in your results is what matters.
- Active / Good Standing. Your entity is current on all required filings and fees. You're eligible to request a certificate.
- Delinquent / Past Due. Your entity has overdue obligations, typically an unfiled annual report or unpaid state fees. The state will not issue a certificate until you clear them.
- Dissolved. Your entity has been administratively dissolved. Most states allow reinstatement, but the process takes more time and usually costs more than correcting a simple delinquency.
- Revoked. Common terminology in states that revoke authority to do business rather than dissolve the entity outright. Reinstatement is required before you can receive a certificate.
Check your status before you order. Submitting a certificate request when your entity is delinquent wastes time and fees.
What to do if your business is not in good standing
A business that isn't in good standing will be denied a certificate until you clear the underlying issues. Here's how to work through the remediation process.
- Identify exactly why your status is delinquent. Log into your state's business portal or contact the Secretary of State's office directly and request a full list of outstanding obligations. The specific deficiencies determine your next steps.
- File any overdue annual reports or biennial statements. Missed annual reports are the most common cause of lost standing. Most states charge a late fee on top of the standard filing fee, and some cap how many years you can refile before requiring full reinstatement.
- Pay any outstanding franchise taxes or state fees. If the delinquency involves state taxes, you'll typically need to contact your state's Department of Revenue or Taxation separately from the Secretary of State's office.
- Confirm your registered agent is active and current. A lapsed or resigned registered agent can trigger a loss of standing that's easy to overlook.
- Wait for the state to update your records. Some states reflect corrections within 24 to 48 hours for online filings; others take several business days.
- Request the certificate only after your portal status reads active or in good standing. Submitting before the update processes will result in another denial and another fee.
If you're not sure where your compliance gaps are, LegalZoom has helped more than 5 million businesses get started and stay compliant, including identifying overdue filings and resolving the standing issues that block certificate requests.
How to get a certificate of good standing in the U.S.
Once your status shows active, the process follows the same basic steps across all states.
- Confirm your business is currently in good standing. If you've just resolved a delinquency, verify that your state's portal reflects the corrected status before proceeding.
- Identify the correct issuing agency. In most states, this is the Secretary of State. Some states route the request through a Department of State, a Department of Revenue, or another licensing agency.
- Submit your request. Most states offer online ordering through their official business portal. Some also accept mailed requests or in-person submissions.
- Pay the applicable fee. Fees vary by state and by whether you choose standard or expedited processing. Typical costs range from $0 to $50.
- Receive and verify the certificate. Before you hand it off, check that the entity name, standing status, and issue date all appear correctly.
Processing times range from same-day for online expedited requests to seven to ten business days for standard mail submissions. Most third parties require a certificate issued within 30 to 90 days of the transaction, so confirm that window before you order.
State-by-state certificate names, fees, and processing times
The table below covers the most commonly searched states and reflects information verified from official state agency sources. Always confirm current fees and processing times directly with your state's issuing agency before submitting a request.
|State
|Document name
|Issuing agency
|Standard fee
|Online option
|Standard processing time
|California
|Certificate of Status
|Secretary of State
|$5
|Mail or in person only
|1–3 business days after receipt; mail adds additional time
|Texas
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Secretary of State
|$15
|Yes (SOSDirect portal)
|Same day to 1–2 business days online
|Florida
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Division of Corporations
|$8.75
|Yes
|1–2 business days
|New York
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Department of State
|$25
|Mail or in person
|1–3 weeks by mail
|Illinois
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Secretary of State
|$25
|Yes
|5–10 business days (standard)
|Pennsylvania
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Department of State
|$40
|Yes
|5–7 business days
|Ohio
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Secretary of State
|$5
|Yes
|Same day online
|Georgia
|Certificate of Existence
|Secretary of State
|$10
|Yes
|1–2 business days
|Michigan
|Certificate of Good Standing
|LARA / Bureau of Corporations
|$10–$15
|Yes (MiBusiness Registry Portal)
|Up to 10 business days standard
|New Jersey
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Department of the Treasury
|$25
|Yes
|1–2 business days online
|Virginia
|Certificate of Good Standing / Certificate of Fact
|State Corporation Commission
|$6
|Yes
|Same day online
|Washington
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Secretary of State
|$20
|Yes
|Same day to 1–2 business days
|Colorado
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Secretary of State
|$0 (no fee)
|Yes
|Same day online
|Arizona
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Arizona Corporation Commission
|$10
|Yes
|Same day online
|North Carolina
|Certificate of Existence
|Secretary of State
|$10
|Yes
|Same day online
|Indiana
|Certificate of Existence
|Secretary of State
|$15
|Yes
|1–2 business days
|Delaware
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Division of Corporations
|$50 (short form)
|Yes
|Same day to 24 hours (standard online)
|Louisiana
|Certificate of Good Standing
|Secretary of State
|$20
|Yes
|Same day online; 24-hour expedite available
Data verified from official state agency websites. Fees and processing times are subject to change. Confirm current information with your state's issuing agency before ordering.
Costs range from $0 in Colorado to $50 in Delaware. States with fully electronic issuance systems, like Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona, can return a certificate the same day you submit online, while states that still route requests through a paper or mail process can take one to three weeks.
One timing consideration is especially important if you're filing for foreign qualification. Some states will only accept a certificate obtained within a specific window before the filing date, typically 30, 60, or 90 days. If you are filing in any of the following states, order your certificate only after you are ready to file.
How to obtain a Michigan certificate of good standing
Michigan's process has one important difference from most other states: the certificate is not issued by the Secretary of State. Instead, it comes from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), through its Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau, via the MiBusiness Registry Portal.
- Verify your standing. Search your entity in Michigan's business entity database. Your status must show active before LARA will issue the certificate.
- Create or log into your MiLogin for Business account.
- Search for your entity and request access. Select "Request Access" at the bottom of the slide drawer and answer two questions to receive access. Then find the entity in the "My Records" tab.
- Submit the certificate request and pay the fee. Click "Request Certificate" and locate the Certificate of Good Standing request. Complete the form and pay the $10 fee with a debit or credit card. LARA will send the certificate to the email address affiliated with your MiLogin for Business account.
- Allow time for processing. Standard, non-expedited submissions may take up to 10 business days.
Confirm the required recency window with the requesting party before you order. Most banks and state filing offices require a certificate issued within the last 30 to 60 days.
Fee and processing time data verified from official LARA sources at michigan.gov/lara. Confirm current figures directly with LARA before ordering.
FAQs about certificates of good standing
How long is a certificate of good standing valid?
No state sets a universal expiration date. The validity window is determined by whoever is requesting the document. Most banks, lenders, and Secretary of State offices require one issued within 30 to 90 days of the transaction. Confirm with the requesting party before you order.
What causes a business to lose good standing status?
The most common causes are missed annual report filings, unpaid franchise taxes or state fees, and a lapsed or resigned registered agent. Some states will administratively dissolve an entity entirely if delinquencies go unaddressed long enough. Staying current on annual report deadlines and registered agent obligations is the most reliable way to avoid the problem. Learn more about what happens if you lose your certificate of good standing and how to recover.
Can I get a certificate of good standing for a foreign LLC registered in my state?
You must request the certificate from your home state, the state where the LLC was originally formed, not from the state where it holds a foreign registration. The foreign registration state does not issue certificates of good standing for entities it did not form.
Will a digital or electronic certificate be accepted?
Many states now issue electronic PDF certificates with an authentication code. Secretary of State offices generally accept them for foreign qualification filings, but banks and private lenders vary. Some still require a raised-seal paper original. Confirm the required format with the requesting party before you order.
Does an LLC need a certificate of good standing to open a business bank account?
Most banks require one, though requirements vary by institution and account type. Call your bank before your appointment to confirm whether they need a certificate, what format they accept, and how recently it must have been issued.
What is the difference between a certificate of good standing and a certificate of existence?
The difference is primarily terminology. Both confirm that a business entity is on record with the state, and most third parties treat them as equivalent. "Certificate of existence" is the preferred term in states like North Carolina, Indiana, and Tennessee. In some of those states it confirms only that the entity is registered rather than fully compliant, though most requesting parties accept either document. If your state issues one and the requesting party asked for the other, confirm with them that your document will satisfy their requirement. For a deeper look at does my business need a certificate of good standing, see our full guide.