Free business tools

Business ownership means a lot of “what is this?” moments. We built a tool to help answer these. Grounded in 25+ years of online legal service experience, these tools are free, specific, and ready to act on—solo or with specialist or attorney support.

Business ownership means a lot of “what is this?” moments. We built a tool to help answer these. Grounded in 25+ years of online legal service experience, these tools are free, specific, and ready to act on—solo or with specialist or attorney support.

Start & structure a business

Entity Type Recommender

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Formation Filing Requirement Preview

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Do I Need an EIN?

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Single vs Multi-Member Decider

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501(c)(3) Eligibility Checker

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Naming, agents & addresses

Name Rules & Designator Checker

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DBA Requirement Checker

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Registered Agent Requirement Checker

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Stay compliant & protected

Corporate Formalities Gap Checker

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Taxes

S-Corp Election Deadline Checker

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Franchise Tax Estimator

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Money & financing

Bookkeeping Health Score

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People, IP & contracts

Trademark Class Finder

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Operating Agreement Gap Checker

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Payroll Tax Registration Checklist

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Business changes

Conversions, amendments, and dissolutions handled for you, at whatever stage your business is in.

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Payroll

Payroll support helps you pay employees and contractors accurately and on schedule, with the right tax withholdings and filings.†

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Business banking

Help opening the business bank and credit accounts that keep your finances separate from your own.

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Access to financing

Get matched with financing options and prepare the business paperwork lenders may ask for.

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Business credit

Build and monitor a business credit profile that stands on its own, helping strengthen your financial foundation for future opportunities.†

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Business insurance

Get matched with vetted providers for general liability, business owner's policy, errors & omissions, and workers' comp.

Start & structure a business

Entity Type Recommender

Heart in hand

Formation Filing Requirement Preview

Heart in hand

Do I Need an EIN?

Heart in hand

Single vs Multi-Member Decider

Heart in hand

501(c)(3) Eligibility Checker

Heart in hand

Naming, agents & addresses

Name Rules & Designator Checker

Heart in hand

DBA Requirement Checker

Heart in hand

Registered Agent Requirement Checker

Heart in hand

Stay compliant & protected

Corporate Formalities Gap Checker

Heart in hand

Taxes

S-Corp Election Deadline Checker

Heart in hand

Franchise Tax Estimator

Heart in hand

Money & financing

Bookkeeping Health Score

Heart in hand

People, IP & contracts

Trademark Class Finder

Heart in hand

Operating Agreement Gap Checker

Heart in hand

Payroll Tax Registration Checklist

Heart in hand
Heart in hand

Business changes

Conversions, amendments, and dissolutions handled for you, at whatever stage your business is in.

Heart in hand

Payroll

Payroll support helps you pay employees and contractors accurately and on schedule, with the right tax withholdings and filings.†

Heart in hand

Business banking

Help opening the business bank and credit accounts that keep your finances separate from your own.

Heart in hand

Access to financing

Get matched with financing options and prepare the business paperwork lenders may ask for.

Heart in hand

Business credit

Build and monitor a business credit profile that stands on its own, helping strengthen your financial foundation for future opportunities.†

Heart in hand

Business insurance

Get matched with vetted providers for general liability, business owner's policy, errors & omissions, and workers' comp.

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A man at his desk

What is a Reinstatement Manager?

By reinstating, you can preserve your business's established history, brand identity, and liability protection. Your Reinstatement Manager acts as your dedicated, single point of contact throughout the process—designed to remove the stress and confusion of reinstatement, from initial assessment to final confirmation of active status. They'll handle paperwork and communication, address the specific requirements needed to resolve compliance issues, and connect you with one-time related services, like annual filings, amendments, Certificates of Good Standing, and operating agreements, until you get you reinstated.


Reinstatement + Business Manager goes further with ongoing support to keep you in good standing. You get access to those services as long as you need them, plus additional ones like business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, and eSignature tools—so you're covered as your business needs evolve.

Start my reinstatement

Quick and easy process to LLC reinstatement

The process of LLC reinstatement, or reinstating another entity, can vary by state, but your Business Manager has you covered. They'll handle all of the steps, so you don't have to worry.

one

Determine the reason for dissolution

Thorough assessment and research into all the steps to your reinstatement, including utilizing data directly from your state filing office, so we can identify outstanding requirements to get you reinstated.

two

Gather required documents

We'll collect all necessary documents, such as reinstatement forms, past-due periodic reports, and tax filings to expedite the reinstatement process.

three

Prepare and file paperwork

We'll accurately complete and file all required documents with the appropriate state agencies.

three

Manage communication with the state

We'll manage the ongoing communication with your state filing office to ensure there are not additional gaps for a legal reopening.

three

Obtain confirmation

We'll track the process throughout and obtain confirmation from the state that your business is reinstated and ready for reopening.

Start my reinstatement

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A woman in front of the desk writing in the notebook

Why get help with your business reinstatement?

Reinstate with ease

Reinstate with ease

We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back up and running.

Save time

Save time

Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.

Peace of mind

Peace of mind

Your Business Manager is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.

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Reinstate with ease

We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back and growing it.

stop
clock
clock
clock

Save time

Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.

stop
clock
shield
stop

Peace of mind

Our concierge guide is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.

A woman and man work in an aesthetic coffee shop
A woman seated at her desk

What’s included with a Reinstatement + Business Manager?

As a business owner whose operations may require reinstatement, your priority should be getting back to business—not navigating the complexities of underlying requirements that keep you from doing so. Here’s what you get when you sign up for a Reinstatement + Business Manager:

  • Dedicated Business Manager throughout the entire process

  • Ongoing access to other solutions your Business Manager may suggest, like annual reports, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, entity conversions, and operating agreements, all included in your subscription

  • Complete handling of reinstatement requirements, including required back-due filings like annual reports

  • Reinstatement communication management with the Secretary of State

  • Report and filing completion with a final copy sent to you

  • State filing office status monitoring and evaluation

  • Compliance automation to track progress

  • 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*

Start my reinstatement

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What are the benefits to reinstating my business?

Why start from scratch when you've already laid the groundwork for success? Reinstating your business allows you to instantly tap into the valuable business, brand recognition, and customer goodwill you've diligently built over time. Reinstatement also allows your business to maintain its original formation date and legal history which can be beneficial for credit history.


Reinstatement offers a smooth and fast path back to operation, helping you quickly restore vital licenses and relationships. Our Reinstatement Business Manager service manages the entire process for you, ensuring a swift re-entry with minimal disruption and reduced costs. Focus on your customers and growth—we’ll handle the rest.

Start my reinstatement

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