Get the support of a back-office team—for one flat fee
Get the support of a back-office team—for one flat fee
State filings and licenses, handled. Tax prep, covered. Attorney support, available when you need it. Flat fee access, no billable hours.
State filings and licenses, handled. Tax prep, covered. Attorney support, available when you need it. Flat fee access, no billable hours.
Speak with a member of our Business Manager team to learn more at (800) 329-6099.
Schedule a free call
Mon-Fri 5am-7pm CT
25+
Years of online legal services
7M+
Businesses served
100%
Accurate filing guarantee¹
50
States covered
25+
Years of online legal services
7M+
Businesses served
100%
Accurate filing guarantee¹
50
States covered
Business support without the billable hours
Your team is there to help you with the parts of business that keep you up at night: state notices, filing deadlines, and unexpected issues—all at a flat rate with no surprise bills.
Ongoing business support for one flat fee, with no surprises.
Business support without the billable hours
Your team is there to help you with the parts of business that keep you up at night: state notices, filing deadlines, and unexpected issues—all at a flat rate with no surprise bills.
Ongoing business support for one flat fee, with no surprises.
Business Manager
A dedicated contact to handle compliance filings, licenses, important deadlines, and business changes.
Accountants
Business taxes prepared by independent tax professionals, with year-round consultations.
Attorneys
Independent attorney access for guidance on new legal matters and business documents.
Included in select packages.
Independent attorney access for guidance on new legal matters and business documents.
Included in select packages.
Packages start at $83.25/month + state filing fees. Flat fee, billed annually.
A person always in your corner.
Your dedicated Business Manager gets to know your business, explains what matters in plain language, coordinates eligible filings and next steps, and follows up to keep your plan moving.
White-glove support from one dedicated manager, not rotating agents
A personalized plan with clear priorities
Unlimited phone and email access for questions
Proactive outreach about deadlines, changes, and potential gaps
Real help with a human touch
Real help with a human touch
A Business Manager to track and handle state filings and licenses, an accountant to take care of business tax preparation, and attorney support if you need it. Browse our suite of services, which vary by package.
Business tax
Business taxes prepared by independent tax professionals familiar with your entity type, with year-round consultations.
Bookkeeping
Monthly books reconciled and organized to give you a clear view of your business and make tax time easier.†
State compliance
Annual reports, amendments, and renewals tracked and coordinated to help keep your state records current.
Business licenses & permits
Identify the licenses and permits that may apply to your business and keep renewal dates organized as your business evolves.
Multi-state expansion
Foreign qualification, licenses, and state filings coordinated as you expand, helping establish and maintain your presence in each state.†
Attorney access & contracts
A network of attorneys who can review contracts and answer your questions on new legal matters.*
Business changes
Conversions, amendments, and dissolutions handled for you, at whatever stage your business is in.
Payroll
Payroll support helps you pay employees and contractors accurately and on schedule, with the right tax withholdings and filings.†
Business banking
Help opening the business bank and credit accounts that keep your finances separate from your own.
Access to financing
Get matched with financing options and prepare the business paperwork lenders may ask for.
Business credit
Build and monitor a business credit profile that stands on its own, helping strengthen your financial foundation for future opportunities.†
Business insurance
Get matched with vetted providers for general liability, business owner's policy, errors & omissions, and workers' comp.
Every industry is different. We’re built for that.
Every industry has its own filings, deadlines, and surprises. Here's how Business Managers help business owners in just a few of them.
Every industry is different. We’re built for that.
Every industry has its own filings, deadlines, and surprises. Here's how Business Managers help business owners in just a few of them.
Make compliance our job, not yours
Make compliance our job, not yours
Who tracks when state filings are due?
Who handles your state filings?
Who researches required licenses?
Who handles your business taxes?
Who manages business changes?
Who catches filing errors?
What happens if there’s a filing mistake?
How much time does it take?
Business
Manager
YOUR MANAGER
YOUR MANAGER
YOUR MANAGER
INCLUDED TAX PRO
YOUR MANAGER
YOUR MANAGER
ONE PHONE CALL
Doing it
yourself
YOU
YOU
YOU
YOU
YOU
YOU OR THE STATE
POTENTIAL FEES OR PENALTIES
~5+ HOURS/MONTH
Who tracks when state filings are due?
Who handles your state filings?
Who researches required licenses?
Who handles your business taxes?
Who manages business changes?
Who catches filing errors?
What happens if there’s a filing mistake?
How much time does it take?
Business
Manager
YOUR MANAGER
YOUR MANAGER
YOUR MANAGER
INCLUDED TAX PRO
YOUR MANAGER
YOUR MANAGER
100% ACCURATE FILING GUARANTEE
YOUR MANAGER
Doing it
yourself
YOU
YOU
YOU
YOU
YOU
YOU OR THE STATE
FEES OR PENALTIES
-5+ HOURS/
MONTH
What is a Reinstatement Manager?
By reinstating, you can preserve your business's established history, brand identity, and liability protection. Your Reinstatement Manager acts as your dedicated, single point of contact throughout the process—designed to remove the stress and confusion of reinstatement, from initial assessment to final confirmation of active status. They'll handle paperwork and communication, address the specific requirements needed to resolve compliance issues, and connect you with one-time related services, like annual filings, amendments, Certificates of Good Standing, and operating agreements, until you get you reinstated.
Reinstatement + Business Manager goes further with ongoing support to keep you in good standing. You get access to those services as long as you need them, plus additional ones like business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, and eSignature tools—so you're covered as your business needs evolve.
Start my reinstatement
Quick and easy process to LLC reinstatement
The process of LLC reinstatement, or reinstating another entity, can vary by state, but your Business Manager has you covered. They'll handle all of the steps, so you don't have to worry.
Determine the reason for dissolution
Thorough assessment and research into all the steps to your reinstatement, including utilizing data directly from your state filing office, so we can identify outstanding requirements to get you reinstated.
Gather required documents
We'll collect all necessary documents, such as reinstatement forms, past-due periodic reports, and tax filings to expedite the reinstatement process.
Prepare and file paperwork
We'll accurately complete and file all required documents with the appropriate state agencies.
Manage communication with the state
We'll manage the ongoing communication with your state filing office to ensure there are not additional gaps for a legal reopening.
Obtain confirmation
We'll track the process throughout and obtain confirmation from the state that your business is reinstated and ready for reopening.
Start my reinstatement
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back up and running.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Your Business Manager is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back and growing it.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Our concierge guide is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
What’s included with a Reinstatement + Business Manager?
As a business owner whose operations may require reinstatement, your priority should be getting back to business—not navigating the complexities of underlying requirements that keep you from doing so. Here’s what you get when you sign up for a Reinstatement + Business Manager:
Dedicated Business Manager throughout the entire process
Ongoing access to other solutions your Business Manager may suggest, like annual reports, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, entity conversions, and operating agreements, all included in your subscription
Complete handling of reinstatement requirements, including required back-due filings like annual reports
Reinstatement communication management with the Secretary of State
Report and filing completion with a final copy sent to you
State filing office status monitoring and evaluation
Compliance automation to track progress
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*
Start my reinstatement
What are the benefits to reinstating my business?
Why start from scratch when you've already laid the groundwork for success? Reinstating your business allows you to instantly tap into the valuable business, brand recognition, and customer goodwill you've diligently built over time. Reinstatement also allows your business to maintain its original formation date and legal history which can be beneficial for credit history.
Reinstatement offers a smooth and fast path back to operation, helping you quickly restore vital licenses and relationships. Our Reinstatement Business Manager service manages the entire process for you, ensuring a swift re-entry with minimal disruption and reduced costs. Focus on your customers and growth—we’ll handle the rest.
Start my reinstatement
A clear plan and ongoing support
Here’s what to expect from your first call with a Business Manager, and from the relationship after that.
Tell us about your business
Share your business details and priorities.
Get matched with your manager
Your manager reviews your current standing and builds your plan.
Run a business review and compliance check
Discuss your business, current setup, goals, and immediate priorities, as well as filing status, deadlines, and requirements.
Get your next steps
Prioritize what to do now, next, and later, with a clear path forward.
Put your plan into action
Your manager coordinates next steps, follows up, and keeps you informed as your business evolves.
Call (800) 329-6099
Schedule a free call
Flat-fee access. No bilable hour. Mon-Fri 5am-7pm CT
Helping business owners rest easy
We had an excellent experience with LegalZoom! Their follow-up is outstanding, and they genuinely care about how things are going. I highly recommend their services for anyone who needs reliable business support.
Jessica B.
Compliance customer
They were so helpful and very patient walking me through all the steps they were doing to make sure my business stays in compliance. Very knowledgeable of the area where I needed help.
Marta P.
Compliance customer
“The Business Manager program for LegalZoom is amazing and super helpful. Navigating compliance can be difficult when you’re running and growing a small business. Highly recommend this service!”
BM F.
Compliance customer
We keep you ready for whatever comes up
When other big moments happen for your business, your Business Manager is ready to take them on or point you in the right direction, using everything they already know about your business.
Restore your business easily and accurately with end-to-end reinstatement management. Plus, ongoing execution of compliance filings.
Expand into new states with confidence. Your Business Manager handles the foreign qualification filing and keeps your multi-state compliance on track.
Ensure accurate closure of your business with white-glove dissolution. Your Business Manager completes required filings for a seamless exit.
Convert your business to another legal entity easily, quickly, and accurately with expert handling of your needs, start to finish. Plus, ongoing compliance filings execution.
Frequently asked questions
What is Business Manager?
Business Manager gives you a dedicated point of contact backed by a team of SMB professionals. Your manager helps coordinate eligible filings, business changes, licensing support, tax preparation, and related next steps.
Who is it for?
It's for business owners who want hands-on support managing ongoing filings, changes, and business requirements instead of coordinating everything themselves.
What does a Business Manager handle?
Your Business Manager reviews your business's current standing, builds a compliance plan, and handles annual reports, amendments, licensing research, business changes, Certificates of Good Standing, and tax prepcoordination — with unlimited phone and email access to you.
How is this different from the self-service Compliance plans?
Self-service plans give you tools and reminders; Business Manager gives you a dedicated person who executes the filings, and proactively checks in — white-glove, start to finish.
Why would a Business Manager be beneficial for my business?
Most businesses—whether operating as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or DBA—must stay in compliance to remain in good standing with the government. Compliance refers to ongoing legal obligations such as state and federal filings, as well as licensing and regulatory requirements at the local, state, and federal levels.
Failure to meet these requirements can result in fines, penalties, suspension, or even closure, while staying compliant helps your business operate legally, avoid interruptions, and build trust with customers and stakeholders.
All businesses must complete recurring compliance tasks with the government to remain in good standing. This is where LegalZoom’s Business Manager becomes an invaluable partner. Our hands-on, full-service management covers these essential items and more:
- Periodic reports: File state-required reports to confirm your business information. Deadlines and requirements vary by state, making tracking them essential.
- Amendments: Report changes to your business’s name, address, or management structure (and more) to your state filing office.
- License renewals: Identify and keep your business licenses and permits up to date to avoid interruptions or penalties. LegalZoom customers can save at least four hours finding their required business licenses.
- Foreign qualification: Obtain foreign qualification to conduct business in a state other than the one where it was formed.
Do I get the same manager every time I call?
Yes. You're matched with one trained, dedicated manager who stays familiar with your business rather than a rotating support queue.
What is compliance in business?
Yes. Attorneys in our network can answer questions covering a range of practice areas including business formations, business compliance, hiring, estate planning, real estate, family law, tax law, personal claims, and more. Additionally, they are vetted for their expertise in different legal issues, and you can search our directory for an attorney that focuses in an area of law you need help with.
What are the risks of non-compliance with state business regulations?
Non-compliance will expose your business to serious consequences that affect its finances, legal standing, and reputation.
Here are the most common risks:
- Fines and penalties
- for missed filings or late reports
- Loss of good standing
- with the state
- Loss of personal liability protection
- , putting your personal assets at risk
- Loss of access to capital
- or financing opportunities
- Fraud risk
- due to inactive or lapsed business status
- Operational disruptions
- that delay or halt business activities
- Reputational damage
- that can impact customer and partner trust
Are compliance requirements different in each state?
Yes, compliance requirements can differ by state. Each state has its own set of regulations, deadlines, and filing procedures. Our Business Manager service helps you stay on top of these differences, so your business remains compliant wherever you operate.
How do I get started?
Call (800) 329-6099 or schedule a call, and a specialist will walk through your business details and match you with your dedicated Business Manager.
Focus on your business. We’ll support your compliance.
Call now for flat-fee access to a Business Manager, attorney, and accountant ��— no billable hours.
Schedule a free call