What could your injury claim be worth?

Answer a few questions about your accident and injuries. We'll show you a realistic settlement range in about two minutes. Free and private.

Under 2 minutes
Free — no payment

Get my free estimate →

Estimate by accident type

Car accident

Hurt in a car accident? See what your claim could be worth.

Estimate a car accident claim →

Slip & fall

Hurt in a slip and fall? See what your claim could be worth.

Estimate a slip & fall claim →

Workplace injury

Hurt at work? See what your claim could be worth.

Estimate a workplace injury claim →

Medical malpractice

Harmed by a medical mistake? See what your claim could be worth.

Estimate a medical malpractice claim →

Dog bite

Bitten by a dog? See what your claim could be worth.

Estimate a dog bite claim →

Defective product

Hurt by a defective product? See what your claim could be worth.

Estimate a defective product claim →
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Estimate by state

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How it works
Get your estimate in three steps
1
Tell us what happened
Share your injuries, medical costs, lost income, and who was at fault.
2
We do the math
We add up your costs, estimate pain and suffering based on how serious your injuries are, then adjust for your state's fault rules and any limits on damages.
3
See your range right away
Get a low to high settlement range on the same page. Just your name and email.

Why LegalZoom
Know what your claim is worth before you negotiate

Know your number first
Walk into any conversation with an insurance adjuster or attorney already knowing what claims like yours tend to settle for.
Based on how claims are valued
Your estimate uses the approach commonly used to value injury claims, adjusted for your state's rules.
Understand your options
Free guides explain how claims are valued, how to negotiate, who's at fault, and key deadlines, so you can decide your next step with confidence.

Understand your claim first

Five guides covering what actually decides claim value - valuation, adjuster negotiation, liability and policies, deadlines, and representation. Statutes and sources cited.

Read the guides

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this calculator really free?

Yes. It's free and takes about two minutes. We'll ask for your name and email so we can show your results.

How is my estimate calculated?

We add up your costs, like medical bills and lost income. Then we estimate pain and suffering based on how serious your injuries are, and adjust for your state's fault rules and any limits on damages.

Is this legal advice?

No. This is a free, educational estimate, not legal advice. For advice about your situation, talk with a licensed attorney.