What could your injury claim be worth?
Answer a few questions about your accident and injuries. We'll show you a realistic settlement range in about two minutes. Free and private.
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Estimate by accident type
Car accident
Hurt in a car accident? See what your claim could be worth.
Slip & fall
Hurt in a slip and fall? See what your claim could be worth.
Workplace injury
Hurt at work? See what your claim could be worth.
Medical malpractice
Harmed by a medical mistake? See what your claim could be worth.
Dog bite
Bitten by a dog? See what your claim could be worth.
Defective product
Hurt by a defective product? See what your claim could be worth.
Estimate by state
Why LegalZoomKnow what your claim is worth before you negotiate
Understand your claim first
Five guides covering what actually decides claim value - valuation, adjuster negotiation, liability and policies, deadlines, and representation. Statutes and sources cited.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is this calculator really free?
Yes. It's free and takes about two minutes. We'll ask for your name and email so we can show your results.
How is my estimate calculated?
We add up your costs, like medical bills and lost income. Then we estimate pain and suffering based on how serious your injuries are, and adjust for your state's fault rules and any limits on damages.
Is this legal advice?
No. This is a free, educational estimate, not legal advice. For advice about your situation, talk with a licensed attorney.