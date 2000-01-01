Free business tools
Free business tools
Business ownership means a lot of “what is this?” moments. We built a tool to help answer these. Grounded in 25+ years of online legal service experience, these tools are free, specific, and ready to act on—solo or with specialist or attorney support.
Business ownership means a lot of “what is this?” moments. We built a tool to help answer these. Grounded in 25+ years of online legal service experience, these tools are free, specific, and ready to act on—solo or with specialist or attorney support.
Naming, agents & addresses
Name Rules & Designator Checker
DBA Requirement Checker
Registered Agent Requirement Checker
People, IP & contracts
Trademark Class Finder
Operating Agreement Gap Checker
Payroll Tax Registration Checklist
Business changes
Conversions, amendments, and dissolutions handled for you, at whatever stage your business is in.
Payroll
Payroll support helps you pay employees and contractors accurately and on schedule, with the right tax withholdings and filings.†
Business banking
Help opening the business bank and credit accounts that keep your finances separate from your own.
Access to financing
Get matched with financing options and prepare the business paperwork lenders may ask for.
Business credit
Build and monitor a business credit profile that stands on its own, helping strengthen your financial foundation for future opportunities.†
Business insurance
Get matched with vetted providers for general liability, business owner's policy, errors & omissions, and workers' comp.
Naming, agents & addresses
Name Rules & Designator Checker
DBA Requirement Checker
Registered Agent Requirement Checker
People, IP & contracts
Trademark Class Finder
Operating Agreement Gap Checker
Payroll Tax Registration Checklist
Business changes
Conversions, amendments, and dissolutions handled for you, at whatever stage your business is in.
Payroll
Payroll support helps you pay employees and contractors accurately and on schedule, with the right tax withholdings and filings.†
Business banking
Help opening the business bank and credit accounts that keep your finances separate from your own.
Access to financing
Get matched with financing options and prepare the business paperwork lenders may ask for.
Business credit
Build and monitor a business credit profile that stands on its own, helping strengthen your financial foundation for future opportunities.†
Business insurance
Get matched with vetted providers for general liability, business owner's policy, errors & omissions, and workers' comp.
What is a Reinstatement Manager?
By reinstating, you can preserve your business's established history, brand identity, and liability protection. Your Reinstatement Manager acts as your dedicated, single point of contact throughout the process—designed to remove the stress and confusion of reinstatement, from initial assessment to final confirmation of active status. They'll handle paperwork and communication, address the specific requirements needed to resolve compliance issues, and connect you with one-time related services, like annual filings, amendments, Certificates of Good Standing, and operating agreements, until you get you reinstated.
Reinstatement + Business Manager goes further with ongoing support to keep you in good standing. You get access to those services as long as you need them, plus additional ones like business license reports, S corp election, dissolution, meeting minutes, legal forms, and eSignature tools—so you're covered as your business needs evolve.
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Quick and easy process to LLC reinstatement
The process of LLC reinstatement, or reinstating another entity, can vary by state, but your Business Manager has you covered. They'll handle all of the steps, so you don't have to worry.
Determine the reason for dissolution
Thorough assessment and research into all the steps to your reinstatement, including utilizing data directly from your state filing office, so we can identify outstanding requirements to get you reinstated.
Gather required documents
We'll collect all necessary documents, such as reinstatement forms, past-due periodic reports, and tax filings to expedite the reinstatement process.
Prepare and file paperwork
We'll accurately complete and file all required documents with the appropriate state agencies.
Manage communication with the state
We'll manage the ongoing communication with your state filing office to ensure there are not additional gaps for a legal reopening.
Obtain confirmation
We'll track the process throughout and obtain confirmation from the state that your business is reinstated and ready for reopening.
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Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back up and running.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Your Business Manager is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back and growing it.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Our concierge guide is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
What’s included with a Reinstatement + Business Manager?
As a business owner whose operations may require reinstatement, your priority should be getting back to business—not navigating the complexities of underlying requirements that keep you from doing so. Here’s what you get when you sign up for a Reinstatement + Business Manager:
Dedicated Business Manager throughout the entire process
Ongoing access to other solutions your Business Manager may suggest, like annual reports, Certificates of Good Standing, amendments, entity conversions, and operating agreements, all included in your subscription
Complete handling of reinstatement requirements, including required back-due filings like annual reports
Reinstatement communication management with the Secretary of State
Report and filing completion with a final copy sent to you
State filing office status monitoring and evaluation
Compliance automation to track progress
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*
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What are the benefits to reinstating my business?
Why start from scratch when you've already laid the groundwork for success? Reinstating your business allows you to instantly tap into the valuable business, brand recognition, and customer goodwill you've diligently built over time. Reinstatement also allows your business to maintain its original formation date and legal history which can be beneficial for credit history.
Reinstatement offers a smooth and fast path back to operation, helping you quickly restore vital licenses and relationships. Our Reinstatement Business Manager service manages the entire process for you, ensuring a swift re-entry with minimal disruption and reduced costs. Focus on your customers and growth—we’ll handle the rest.
Start my reinstatement