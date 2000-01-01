Guides
The five things that decide what your injury claim is worth
Claim value is not a mystery - it is a formula, a set of state rules, and a negotiation. These guides cover each part, with the actual statutes and data sources cited so you can check the work.
Insurance negotiation
How do I deal with the adjuster?
What the first offer really means, why recorded statements hurt you, and the documented gap between represented and unrepresented claimants.
7 min read
Liability & fault
Who is actually liable - and which policies pay?
Comparative fault rules for all 51 US jurisdictions, plus the insurance layers most claimants never think to look for.
9 min read
Deadlines & process
What deadlines can kill my claim?
Statutes of limitations, short government notice windows, tolling for minors, and the paperwork traps that end otherwise valid claims.
7 min read
Representation & trial
Do I need a lawyer, and what if we go to trial?
How contingency fees work, why trial readiness raises settlement offers, and the cases where handling it yourself is genuinely fine.
8 min read