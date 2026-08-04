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How to negotiate with an insurance adjuster after an injury
How to negotiate with an insurance adjuster after an injury
LegalZoom
7 min read
The short answer
Never accept a first offer, decline to give a recorded statement until you understand your injuries, and put your demand in writing with documentation attached. Adjusters are evaluated partly on what they settle claims for, so the opening number is a starting position rather than a valuation of your claim.
Key takeaways
- Insurance Research Council data found claimants with an attorney received settlements about 3.5x larger than those who settled unrepresented.
- A first offer typically arrives before your treatment is complete, which structurally guarantees it understates future medical costs.
- You are not obligated to give the other party's insurer a recorded statement.
- Never accept any settlement before you know whether you need further treatment - settling ends the claim permanently.
- Everything you say to an adjuster is recorded in the claim file, including casual remarks about how you are feeling.
Understand who you are talking to
Understand who you are talking to
The adjuster handling your claim is a professional negotiator employed by the party that pays if you win. They are typically pleasant, often genuinely helpful with logistics, and measured in part on the cost of the claims they close. None of that makes them adversarial in bad faith - it makes them someone whose interests are not aligned with yours.
This matters most in the first two weeks, when you are still in treatment, do not yet know your prognosis, and are the most likely to accept a number that sounds large relative to the bills you have seen so far.
Should I give a recorded statement?
Should I give a recorded statement?
You are generally not required to give a recorded statement to the other party's insurer. If you choose to, understand how it gets used.
- Any minimising remark - "I'm doing okay," "it's just a bit sore" - becomes evidence against your pain-and-suffering claim months later.
- Speculating about speed, distance, or timing creates a fixed statement you may later contradict once evidence emerges.
- Any suggestion that you contributed to the accident feeds directly into the fault percentage that reduces your recovery.
- You can decline, ask to respond in writing, or ask to have an attorney present. None of those are unreasonable requests.
How to respond to a first offer
How to respond to a first offer
- Do not accept it in the call. Ask the adjuster to send the offer and their reasoning in writing.
- Confirm whether you have reached maximum medical improvement. If you have not, you cannot yet value the claim.
- Build your documented total: bills to date, written estimates of future care, wage documentation, and any earning-capacity impact.
- Counter above your target with a written demand that itemises each damage category and attaches the supporting records.
- Ask them to justify any gap in writing. Requiring specific reasons rather than a flat number changes the negotiation.
What belongs in a demand letter
What belongs in a demand letter
A demand letter states the facts of the incident, establishes why the other party is liable, itemises every damage category with documentation attached, and names a specific figure. It should read as though it were written for someone who may later have to defend the number - because it may be.
The itemisation is what does the work. An adjuster can dismiss a lump sum; it is considerably harder to dismiss a line-by-line total where each entry has a record behind it.
Mistakes that reduce settlements
Mistakes that reduce settlements
- Accepting a settlement before treatment is finished - it permanently closes the claim, including for complications that emerge later.
- Gaps in treatment, which adjusters read as evidence that the injury resolved.
- Posting about activities on social media while claiming physical limitation.
- Signing a broad medical authorisation that opens your entire medical history rather than records related to this incident.
- Missing your state's filing deadline, which ends the claim regardless of its merit.
When negotiating alone stops making sense
When negotiating alone stops making sense
Handling a minor soft-tissue claim with complete documentation and clear liability yourself is reasonable. The calculus changes when liability is disputed, when fault is being assigned to you, when the injury is permanent, when future medical care is a significant part of the claim, or when the offer is far below a defensible range.
In those situations the negotiation is no longer about arithmetic - it is about who is credibly prepared to litigate, and that is not a position you can hold on your own.
Frequently asked questions
Frequently asked questions
Should I accept the first settlement offer from an insurance company?
Almost never. First offers usually arrive before treatment is complete, which means they cannot account for future medical costs, and adjusters expect a counter. Ask for the offer in writing, confirm you have reached maximum medical improvement, then counter with an itemised written demand.
Do I have to give the insurance company a recorded statement?
You are generally not required to give a recorded statement to the other party's insurer. Anything you say becomes part of the claim file, including casual remarks about feeling fine, and can be used to reduce your pain-and-suffering claim. You may decline, respond in writing, or have an attorney present.
How much more do claimants get with an attorney?
Insurance Research Council research found represented claimants received settlements more than 3.5x larger than unrepresented ones. This is a population-level average across a large sample and does not account for attorney fees, so it should be read as evidence that representation matters on average rather than a guaranteed individual multiple.
How long does it take to settle an injury claim?
It depends primarily on when you reach maximum medical improvement, because a claim cannot be valued accurately before then. Straightforward claims with clear liability can settle in a few months. Disputed liability, permanent injury, or litigation extends the timeline substantially.
What should I never say to an insurance adjuster?
Avoid minimising your injuries, speculating about how the accident happened, accepting any share of blame, or giving a figure before you know your full medical picture. Also avoid confirming you are not represented and do not intend to be, which signals a lower-cost claim.
Not sure which of these applies to you?
A free consultation sorts it out faster than reading. An attorney licensed in your state can confirm your filing deadline, tell you what fault share to expect, and give you a realistic range in one call.
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This guide is general information, not legal advice, and reading it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Laws vary by state and change over time. Confirm anything you intend to rely on with a licensed attorney in your jurisdiction.
This tool is informational and not legal advice. Estimates are calculated from publicly documented settlement methodology and aggregate industry statistics, and are not a prediction or guarantee. Outcomes depend on facts not captured here. © 2000-2026 LegalZoom.com, Inc. · Terms · Privacy choices