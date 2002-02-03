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Liability & fault
Who is liable for my injury, and which insurance policies pay?
Who is liable for my injury, and which insurance policies pay?
LegalZoom
9 min read
The short answer
Liability depends on your state's comparative negligence rule. Five jurisdictions - Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and DC - can bar recovery entirely if you are even 1% at fault. Most states reduce recovery by your fault share, barring it above a 50% or 51% threshold. Multiple parties and multiple policies are often available.
Key takeaways
- In Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, any fault on your part can eliminate your claim completely.
- Ten states use pure comparative negligence, where you can recover even if you were 90% at fault, reduced by your share.
- The most common rule nationally is modified comparative negligence with a 51% bar, used in roughly 25 states.
Fault is a percentage, and it is negotiable
Fault is a percentage, and it is negotiable
Fault in a personal injury claim is not binary. Insurers and courts allocate it as a percentage across everyone involved, and that percentage directly reduces what you recover. A claim worth $100,000 with 20% fault assigned to you is worth $80,000.
Because it is an allocation rather than a finding of fact, the percentage is one of the most heavily negotiated elements of any claim. An adjuster who assigns you 30% has made an opening argument, not a determination.
The four rules, and why your state matters enormously
The four rules, and why your state matters enormously
Which rule your state follows can be the difference between a full recovery and nothing at all, on identical facts. Contributory negligence states are the extreme case: in Virginia, being found 1% responsible can end the claim entirely.
Pure comparative states sit at the other end. In California, New York, or Washington, a claimant found 90% at fault still recovers 10% of their damages.
Comparative negligence rules by state
Comparative negligence rules by state
Every US jurisdiction, with the governing statute or controlling case. This table renders from the same dataset our calculator uses, sourced from Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer's 50-state survey, current as of January 2026.
Jurisdiction
Rule
Statute / controlling case
Alabama
Pure contributory - 1% bar
Ala. common law; John Cowley & Bros., Inc. v. Brown, 569 So.2d 375 (Ala. 1990)
Alaska
Pure comparative
Alaska Stat. §§ 09.17.060, 09.17.080
Arizona
Pure comparative
A.R.S. § 12-2505
Arkansas
Modified comparative - 50% bar
A.C.A. § 16-64-122
California
Pure comparative
Li v. Yellow Cab, 119 Cal. Rptr. 858 (1975); Diaz v. Carcamo, 253 P.3d 535 (2011)
Colorado
Modified comparative - 50% bar
C.R.S. § 13-21-111
Connecticut
Modified comparative - 51% bar
C.G.S.A. § 52-572(h)
Delaware
Modified comparative - 51% bar
1 Del. C. § 8132
District of Columbia
Pure contributory - 1% bar
Wingfield v. People's Drug Store, 379 A.2d 685 (D.C. 1994)
Florida
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Fla. Stat. Ann. § 768.81 (H.B. 837, eff. 3/24/2023)
Georgia
Modified comparative - 50% bar
O.C.G.A. §§ 51-11-7, 51-12-33
Hawaii
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Haw. Rev. Stat. § 663-31
Idaho
Modified comparative - 50% bar
Idaho Code § 6-801
Illinois
Modified comparative - 51% bar
735 I.L.C.S. § 5/2-1116
Indiana
Modified comparative - 51% bar
I.C. § 34-51-2-6
Iowa
Modified comparative - 51% bar
I.C.A. § 668.3(1)(b)
Kansas
Modified comparative - 50% bar
K.S.A. § 60-258a(a)
Kentucky
Pure comparative
K.R.S. § 411.182
Louisiana
Modified comparative - 51% bar
L.S.A. Art. 2323 (as amended eff. 1/1/2026)
Maine
Modified comparative - 50% bar
14 M.R.S.A. § 156
Maryland
Pure contributory - 1% bar
Board of County Comm'r of Garrett County v. Bell Atlantic, 695 A.2d 171 (Md. 1997)
Massachusetts
Modified comparative - 51% bar
M.G.L.A. 231 § 85
Michigan
Modified comparative - 51% bar
M.C.L.A. § 600.2959
Minnesota
Modified comparative - 51% bar
M.S.A. § 604.01(1)
Mississippi
Pure comparative
M.C.A. § 11-7-15
Missouri
Pure comparative
Gustafson v. Benda, 661 S.W.2d 11 (Mo. 1983)
Montana
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Mont. Stat. § 27-1-702
Nebraska
Modified comparative - 50% bar
Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 25-21, 185.11
Nevada
Modified comparative - 51% bar
N.R.S. § 41-141
New Hampshire
Modified comparative - 51% bar
N.H. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 507:7(d)
New Jersey
Modified comparative - 51% bar
N.J.S.A. § 2A:15-5.1
New Mexico
Pure comparative
Scott v. Rizzo, 634 P.2d 1234 (N.M. 1981)
New York
Pure comparative
N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 1411
North Carolina
Pure contributory - 1% bar
Smith v. Fiber Controls Corp., 268 S.E.2d 504 (N.C. 1980)
North Dakota
Modified comparative - 50% bar
N.D.C.C. § 32-03.2-02
Ohio
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 2315.33
Oklahoma
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Okla. Stat. Ann. Tit. 23 § 13
Oregon
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Or. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 31.600
Pennsylvania
Modified comparative - 51% bar
42 P.S. § 7102
Rhode Island
Pure comparative
R.I.G.L. § 9-20-4
South Carolina
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Ross v. Paddy, 340 S.C. 428 (Ct. App. 2000)
South Dakota
Slight vs. gross negligence
S.D.C.L. § 20-9-2
Tennessee
Modified comparative - 50% bar
McIntyre v. Balentine, 833 S.W.2d 52 (Tenn. 1992)
Texas
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code Ann. §§ 33.001-33.017
Utah
Modified comparative - 50% bar
U.C.A. § 78B-5-818(2)
Vermont
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Vt. Stat. Ann. Tit. 12, § 1036
Virginia
Pure contributory - 1% bar
Baskett v. Banks, 45 S.E.2d 173 (Va. 1947)
Washington
Pure comparative
R.C.W.A. §§ 4.22.005-015
West Virginia
Modified comparative - 51% bar
W. Va. Code § 55-7-13a to -13d (eff. 5/25/2015)
Wisconsin
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Wis. Stat. § 895.045(1)
Wyoming
Modified comparative - 51% bar
Wyo. Stat. § 1-1-109(b)
Source: Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer, S.C. - Contributory Negligence/Comparative Fault Laws in All 50 States, updated 2026-01-12. State-specific exceptions are not captured in this table - verify against current statute.
Every claim is different. Find out what yours could be worth.
A few details about your accident can help you understand what your claim may be worth. Answer a few quick questions to get an estimate based on what happened and where it took place.
Start your estimate
More than one party is often liable
More than one party is often liable
Claimants tend to identify the obvious defendant and stop. That leaves money on the table, because liability frequently extends further - and because each additional liable party usually brings an additional insurance policy.
Parties worth investigating
Parties worth investigating
- The driver's employer, if the driver was working at the time - employers are generally liable for employee negligence within the scope of employment.
- The vehicle's owner, where that differs from the driver.
- A property owner or tenant, in premises cases, plus any maintenance or security contractor.
- A manufacturer or distributor, where a defective component contributed to the injury or worsened it.
- A government entity responsible for road design or maintenance - these claims carry much shorter notice deadlines and distinct immunity rules.
- A bar or social host, in states with dram shop statutes, where alcohol service contributed.
Insurance layers people miss
Insurance layers people miss
The at-fault party's liability policy is rarely the only source of recovery.
- Your own uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, which pays when the at-fault driver has no policy or too small a one.
- MedPay or personal injury protection on your own auto policy, which pays medical costs regardless of fault.
- An umbrella policy sitting above the at-fault party's primary liability limits.
- A commercial policy, if any vehicle involved was used for business.
- Health insurance, which pays now but will typically assert a lien against your settlement later.
Why policy limits usually decide the real ceiling
Why policy limits usually decide the real ceiling
A claim's theoretical value and its collectable value are different numbers. If your damages total $200,000 and the at-fault driver carries a $50,000 limit with no umbrella and no assets worth pursuing, the practical ceiling is $50,000 plus whatever your own coverage adds.
This is why identifying every liable party and every applicable policy early is often worth more than arguing about the multiplier. It is also work that is genuinely difficult to do without access to the investigative tools a firm has.
Frequently asked questions
Frequently asked questions
Which states bar recovery if you are partly at fault?
Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia follow pure contributory negligence, where any fault at all - even 1% - can bar recovery entirely. DC carves out an exception applying a 51% bar for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorised road users.
What is the difference between pure and modified comparative negligence?
Under pure comparative negligence, used in ten states, you recover your damages reduced by your fault share no matter how high that share is. Under modified comparative negligence, you recover on the same reduced basis only until you cross a threshold - 50% in ten states, 51% in roughly 25 - beyond which you recover nothing.
Can more than one person be liable for my injury?
Yes, and it is common. Employers can be liable for employees acting within the scope of employment, property owners and their contractors can share liability in premises cases, and manufacturers can be liable where a defect contributed. Each additional liable party typically brings an additional insurance policy.
What happens if the at-fault driver has no insurance?
Your own uninsured motorist coverage becomes the primary source of recovery, and underinsured motorist coverage applies where the at-fault driver's limits are too low. MedPay or personal injury protection on your policy can also cover medical costs regardless of who was at fault.
Does my state's fault rule change how much my claim is worth?
Substantially. The same injury with the same medical bills and the same 30% fault allocation produces a 30% reduction in most states, and can produce zero recovery in a contributory negligence state. State rule is one of the largest single variables in claim value.
Not sure which of these applies to you?
A free consultation sorts it out faster than reading. An attorney licensed in your state can confirm your filing deadline, tell you what fault share to expect, and give you a realistic range in one call.
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Sources
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This guide is general information, not legal advice, and reading it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Laws vary by state and change over time. Confirm anything you intend to rely on with a licensed attorney in your jurisdiction.
This tool is informational and not legal advice. Estimates are calculated from publicly documented settlement methodology and aggregate industry statistics, and are not a prediction or guarantee. Outcomes depend on facts not captured here. © 2000-2026 LegalZoom.com, Inc. · Terms · Privacy choices