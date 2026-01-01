The large majority of tort claims resolve without a verdict. That statistic is sometimes used to argue that trial capability is irrelevant, which gets the causation backwards.

Insurers settle because settling is cheaper and more predictable than losing. The size of the offer reflects their assessment of what happens if the case proceeds - the strength of your evidence, the jurisdiction's jury tendencies, and whether the person across the table is genuinely prepared to try the case. A claimant who cannot litigate has no leverage in that assessment, which is precisely why unrepresented settlements cluster lower.