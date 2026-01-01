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Representation & trial
Do I need a personal injury lawyer, and what happens at trial?
LegalZoom
8 min read
The short answer
Around three out of four tort cases settle out of court, so most claimants never see a trial. Representation still matters because insurers price claims partly on whether the other side can credibly litigate. Personal injury lawyers typically work on contingency, taking a percentage of the recovery with no upfront cost.
Key takeaways
Roughly three in four tort cases settle out of court rather than reaching a verdict.
Contingency fees mean no upfront cost - the fee is a percentage of the recovery, and you owe no fee if there is no recovery.
Trial readiness raises settlement offers even when no trial happens, because it changes the insurer's risk calculation.
Represented claimants received settlements about 3.5x larger on average in Insurance Research Council research.
Small, fully documented soft-tissue claims with clear liability are the realistic DIY category.
Most cases settle - so why does trial capability matter?
The large majority of tort claims resolve without a verdict. That statistic is sometimes used to argue that trial capability is irrelevant, which gets the causation backwards.
Insurers settle because settling is cheaper and more predictable than losing. The size of the offer reflects their assessment of what happens if the case proceeds - the strength of your evidence, the jurisdiction's jury tendencies, and whether the person across the table is genuinely prepared to try the case. A claimant who cannot litigate has no leverage in that assessment, which is precisely why unrepresented settlements cluster lower.
How contingency fees work
Personal injury representation is almost always contingency-based: no fee upfront, and the firm takes an agreed percentage of the recovery. If there is no recovery, there is no fee. This is what makes representation accessible to people who have just lost income and taken on medical bills.
Read the agreement carefully on two points. First, whether the percentage is calculated before or after case costs - filing fees, expert witnesses, records retrieval, depositions - are deducted. Second, whether the percentage changes if the case proceeds to litigation or trial, which is common. Ask for a worked example at your expected settlement figure.
What the litigation process actually looks like
1
If applicable a Notice of Claim must be filed for a government entity or municipalities.
2
Negotiation - most claims resolve here, often after several rounds.
3
Filing suit - a complaint is filed, which must happen before the stautue of limitations expires.
4
Discovery - document exchange, written questions, and depositions. This is typically the longest phase.
5
Mediation or settlement conference - a structured negotiation, often court-ordered, that resolves a substantial share of filed cases.
6
Trial - arguments and evidence presented to a judge or jury for a verdict.
7
Post-trial and appeal - either side may challenge the outcome, which can extend the timeline considerably.
Fault is decided at trial too
If your case does reach a verdict, the jury allocates fault as a percentage - and your state's comparative negligence rule then governs what that allocation does to your award. In a modified comparative state, crossing the 50% or 51% threshold takes you from a reduced recovery to nothing at all. In a contributory negligence state, any fault at all can do it. That's why fault allocation is fiercely contested.
When handling it yourself is reasonable
Representation is not mandatory, and for some claims the economics genuinely favour doing it alone.
- Liability is clear and undisputed, with a police report or equivalent supporting your account.
- Injuries were minor and have fully resolved, with no expectation of future treatment.
- Medical bills and lost income are modest and fully documented.
- No fault is being assigned to you.
- The offer on the table is already within a defensible range for your documented damages.
When you should not go it alone
- Any permanent impairment, surgery, or ongoing treatment requirement.
- Disputed liability, or any fault being assigned to you - especially in a contributory negligence or modified comparative state.
- A government entity, employer, or manufacturer among the potential defendants.
- Significant future medical care or lost earning capacity, which are the hardest damages to value and prove.
- A medical malpractice claim, which requires expert testimony and often faces statutory caps.
- An offer far below your documented damages, or an adjuster who will not justify the gap in writing.
What to ask in a free consultation
A consultation costs nothing and carries no obligation, and it is the fastest way to convert uncertainty into facts. Ask what your filing deadline is, whether any potential defendant is a government entity, whether your state caps damages for your claim type, what fault percentage you should expect to be argued, and what the firm's fee structure is including case costs.
You will learn more in that half hour than any calculator can tell you - including, occasionally, that your claim is straightforward enough to handle yourself.
Frequently asked questions
How much does a personal injury lawyer cost?
Most work on contingency: no upfront payment, with the fee taken as an agreed percentage of the recovery and nothing owed if there is no recovery. Confirm whether the percentage is calculated before or after case costs are deducted, and whether it increases if the case proceeds to litigation.
What percentage of personal injury cases go to trial?
A small minority. Roughly three out of four tort cases settle out of court, and many of the remainder resolve at mediation or a settlement conference after filing. Trial capability still shapes the settlement figure because it drives the insurer's risk assessment.
Can I handle a personal injury claim without a lawyer?
Yes, and for a small, fully documented claim with clear liability, no fault assigned to you, and fully resolved injuries, it can be a reasonable choice. The calculus changes sharply with permanent injury, disputed liability, government or corporate defendants, or significant future medical costs.
Is it too late to get a lawyer if I already started negotiating?
Usually not, provided you have not signed a settlement or release. Once you accept a settlement the claim is permanently closed, including for complications that emerge later. If you are still negotiating, a consultation before you sign anything is worthwhile.
How long does a personal injury case take?
It depends chiefly on when you reach maximum medical improvement, since the claim cannot be valued accurately before then. Straightforward claims can settle within months. Filed cases move through discovery and mediation and typically take considerably longer, with trial and any appeal extending it further.
Sources
- Bureau of Justice Statistics / NCSC - Civil Justice Survey of State Courts
- Insurance Research Council - Attorney Involvement in Auto Injury Claims (2014)
- Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer, S.C. - Comparative Fault Laws in All 50 States
Keep reading
What is my claim actually worth?
How do I deal with the adjuster?
Who is actually liable - and which policies pay?
This guide is general information, not legal advice, and reading it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Laws vary by state and change over time. Confirm anything you intend to rely on with a licensed attorney in your jurisdiction.
This tool is informational and not legal advice. Estimates are calculated from publicly documented settlement methodology and aggregate industry statistics, and are not a prediction or guarantee. Outcomes depend on facts not captured here. © 2000-2026 LegalZoom.com, Inc. · Terms · Privacy choices