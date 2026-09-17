Medicaid Asset Protection Trust: Protecting Your Home From Medicaid

Many families fear losing a house to growing nursing home costs, which makes sense as it’s a real concern for anyone who may need long-term care. Putting your residence in a trust may protect it from Medicaid, but the result depends on the type of trust you choose and when you fund it. A revocable living trust does not protect your home from Medicaid, but a properly drafted Medicaid Asset Protection Trust (MAPT) can.
Many people confuse the rules for Medicare and the rules for Medicaid, so keep in mind that Medicare does not cover long-term custodial care. Medicaid may help with nursing home care for low-income individuals. This difference is important, especially when people need information about a Medicare look-back period. The correct term is Medicaid look-back period.
A home can often be a person’s largest asset, and proper planning can help protect it from Medicaid estate recovery, which allows states to seek repayment from your estate after your death. You can reduce this risk with the right type of irrevocable trust and early planning.
This article explains how Medicaid counts assets, how a trust affects eligibility, and how a MAPT works. You will also learn how the Medicaid look-back period affects transfers, how states treat a primary residence, and what other asset protection options exist.
Key takeaways
- Medicaid can take your house if it is in a revocable trust or in your name directly.
- A Medicaid Asset Protection Trust can help shield your home if funded early.
- Medicaid looks back five years at all asset transfers, including your home.
- Irrevocable trusts offer protection because you give up control of the home and assets.
- Each state has different Medicaid rules, especially for home equity and estate recovery.
- You can still live in your home while it is in a properly structured Medicaid trust.
- Planning early with the right trust helps protect your family home and future benefits.
Can Medicaid take your house if it is in a trust?
If Medicaid pays for your long-term care, the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program may claim your estate after death. That can include your home, unless it is protected or exempt. Some exemptions apply if a spouse, child, or disabled family member still lives in the home.
Medicaid reviews income, bank accounts, life insurance policies with cash value, and other resources when determining eligibility. Rules vary by state, but most exempt your primary residence if your home equity stays below a specific limit. Federal Medicaid guidelines set these limits.
Revocable trust vs. irrevocable trust for Medicaid home protection
A revocable trust and an irrevocable trust work very differently for Medicaid planning. Each trust handles ownership, control, and asset protection differently. These differences matter when you plan for Medicaid eligibility and long-term care costs.
A revocable living trust does not protect assets from Medicaid, because technically you still own and control the property. For Medicaid purposes, the home counts as a countable asset and may affect your eligibility. Putting it into a revocable trust helps you avoid probate but offers no protection from estate recovery.
Revocable living trusts
A revocable living trust does not protect assets from Medicaid, because technically you still own and control the property. For Medicaid purposes, the home counts as a countable asset and may affect your eligibility.
A revocable trust helps avoid probate, but it does not protect your home from Medicaid or nursing home costs. You remain the legal owner, so the home is still subject to estate recovery.
Irrevocable trusts
Placing your home in an irrevocable trust removes your control over it. You name a trustee to manage the trust, and you cannot change the terms after setting it up.
This transfer of control helps shield the home from Medicaid’s asset limits. After the five-year look-back period, Medicaid no longer counts the home as yours, because the trust holds the legal title. Most states follow this federal rule.
Irrevocable trusts are a core part of Medicaid planning. They help protect a family home, reduce exposure to nursing home care costs, and preserve assets for beneficiaries.
What is a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust?
A Medicaid Asset Protection Trust, or MAPT, is a specific type of irrevocable trust used in elder law to help people qualify for Medicaid. A MAPT protects a primary residence and other assets from Medicaid counting rules while allowing you to live in your home for your lifetime. It also helps protect the home from Medicaid estate recovery.
How a MAPT works for home protection
A MAPT helps shield your home from Medicaid and estate recovery. Here's how it works:
- You transfer ownership of your home into the trust.
- The trust becomes the legal owner of the property.
- You name a trustee (not yourself or your spouse) to manage the trust.
- You keep the right to live in the home for the rest of your life.
- You give up control over the home’s value or sale. This means you cannot access the principal.
- After the five-year look-back period, Medicaid no longer counts the home as your asset.
- Upon your death, the home passes directly to your beneficiaries without going through probate.
Some states allow income-only MAPTs. It can hold income-producing assets besides your home. These may include rental property or investments that pay interest or dividends. The trust receives that income because it legally holds those assets.
- In an income-only MAPT, you may receive some income generated by those assets. However, you cannot access the principal, or the assets held in the trust. For example, you may receive rental income from a trust-owned property. You cannot simply withdraw the property's value from the trust.
- Medicaid still cannot count the principal or claim the home if the trust is structured correctly.
When done properly and early enough, a MAPT protects your family home from nursing home costs and Medicaid estate recovery. It supports long-term care planning and helps preserve your inheritance.
The Medicaid five-year look-back window
The Medicaid five-year look-back period allows the process to review asset transfers made within the prior 60 months, including whether you’ve moved assets for less than fair market value. These transfers include a home transfer into a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust.
Last-minute transfers can trigger penalties, which means Medicaid may create an ineligibility period if you move assets too late. The penalty period depends on the amount transferred and your state’s rules. Transfers made four years before care will still fall inside the look-back window. Transfers made six years before care will be outside the look-back window.
How to set up a Medicaid trust correctly
All MAPTs must follow strict legal requirements to protect your home. The trust must be irrevocable. You must surrender control of the assets placed in the trust, as the trustee holds authority and manages the trust for your benefit, but the trustee can be a family member or a trusted third party. The trustee should not be you or your spouse.
Medicaid planning is complex. An experienced attorney can guide trust language, trustee choices, and transfer timing. Professional guidance helps ensure full compliance with Medicaid trust legal requirements.
State laws that affect Medicaid home protection trusts
Medicaid is a federal program, but each state sets its own eligibility requirements and trust rules. These state-level rules affect how it protects your home.
Key areas where states differ include:
- Look-back period length and enforcement
- Home equity limits
- Income rules
- Treatment of asset transfers
- Eligibility exemptions
Here are examples of how specific states handle MAPTs:
New York supports strong MAPT planning. Many families use it to protect a primary residence.
Florida offers homestead protections and closely reviews life insurance policies, personal belongings, and trust assets.
Texas provides unique estate recovery exemptions, which can help safeguard your home after death.
Pennsylvania follows strict income limits and Medicaid eligibility rules based on the federal poverty level.
When you transfer assets into a trust, states also check:
- If the transfer reflects fair market value
- Whether the transfer meets means test standards
- If Medicaid-compliant annuities were used (not all annuities qualify)
- How joint ownership, bank accounts, and excess assets are treated
To ensure compliance and protection, consult a qualified elder law attorney who understands your state’s Medicaid trust requirements.
How much a MAPT costs
A Medicaid trust typically costs more than a standard will or revocable living trust. This is because it must meet specific Medicaid legal requirements and follow strict asset transfer rules.
The average cost of setting up a MAPT varies, depending on:
- Your state and region
- The complexity of your assets
- Attorney experience and service type
In most cases, families pay between $2,000 and $10,000 to create a MAPT. This includes legal drafting, customization, and support with trust funding.
While the asset protection trust cost may seem high, it can save money over the long term. Nursing home care can cost $8,000 to $12,000 per month. One year of care often exceeds the one-time cost of a MAPT.
Alternative ways to protect your home from Medicaid and nursing home costs
While a Medicaid trust is a strong option, it’s not the only one. Other strategies may help you protect your home and assets, depending on your situation and state laws.
- Life estate deeds transfer home ownership to a beneficiary but let you live there for life; some states may still count the home for estate recovery. With a life estate deed, the home’s fair market value is reviewed at the time of transfer.
- A caregiver child exemption lets you transfer the home to an adult child who lived with and cared for you for at least two years, and it may be exempt from Medicaid penalties if it meets your state’s rules.
- Long-term care insurance covers care costs and delays the need for Medicaid. This option works best when it’s purchased well before any health decline. It can help protect personal belongings, home equity, and savings.
You can combine multiple strategies to best protect yourself and your assets based on your health, total assets, and family structure.
Why choose LegalZoom for Medicaid-related trust planning
LegalZoom helps you set up a Medicaid trust with confidence and simplicity. Our estate planning services are built for everyday people who want clarity and control.
You can access guided documents and helpful tools to create your trust online. If your Medicaid plan involves complex real estate, annuities, or blended family structures, you may need an attorney. LegalZoom also offers attorney-assisted packages for added peace of mind. These services combine flexibility, support, and convenience.
FAQs about Medicaid estate planning
Does putting your home in a trust protect it from Medicaid?
Yes, if it is a properly funded irrevocable trust. No, if the trust is revocable.
Does a living trust protect assets from nursing home costs?
No. A revocable living trust does not protect assets from nursing home costs or Medicaid estate recovery.
Can I sell my house if it is in a Medicaid trust?
You cannot sell the house directly. The trustee may sell it, and proceeds stay in the trust.
What happens if the home is sold while in the trust?
The sale proceeds remain in the trust. You cannot access the funds unless the MAPT is structured as income-only.
Can I live in my home while it is in a MAPT?
Yes. A Medicaid Asset Protection Trust allows you to live in your home for your lifetime.
Does Medicaid estate recovery apply to homes in trusts?
No, not if the home is in a properly structured and funded irrevocable trust. Timing and terms matter.