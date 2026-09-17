Medicaid Asset Protection Trust: Protecting Your Home From Medicaid

Key takeaways

Medicaid can take your house if it is in a revocable trust or in your name directly.

A Medicaid Asset Protection Trust can help shield your home if funded early.

Medicaid looks back five years at all asset transfers, including your home.

Irrevocable trusts offer protection because you give up control of the home and assets.

Each state has different Medicaid rules, especially for home equity and estate recovery.

You can still live in your home while it is in a properly structured Medicaid trust.

Planning early with the right trust helps protect your family home and future benefits.

Can Medicaid take your house if it is in a trust?

If Medicaid pays for your long-term care, the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program may claim your estate after death. That can include your home, unless it is protected or exempt. Some exemptions apply if a spouse, child, or disabled family member still lives in the home.

Medicaid reviews income, bank accounts, life insurance policies with cash value, and other resources when determining eligibility. Rules vary by state, but most exempt your primary residence if your home equity stays below a specific limit. Federal Medicaid guidelines set these limits.

Revocable trust vs. irrevocable trust for Medicaid home protection

A revocable trust and an irrevocable trust work very differently for Medicaid planning . Each trust handles ownership, control, and asset protection differently. These differences matter when you plan for Medicaid eligibility and long-term care costs.

A revocable living trust does not protect assets from Medicaid, because technically you still own and control the property. For Medicaid purposes, the home counts as a countable asset and may affect your eligibility. Putting it into a revocable trust helps you avoid probate but offers no protection from estate recovery.

Revocable living trusts

A revocable living trust does not protect assets from Medicaid, because technically you still own and control the property. For Medicaid purposes, the home counts as a countable asset and may affect your eligibility.

A revocable trust helps avoid probate , but it does not protect your home from Medicaid or nursing home costs. You remain the legal owner, so the home is still subject to estate recovery.

Irrevocable trusts

Placing your home in an irrevocable trust removes your control over it. You name a trustee to manage the trust, and you cannot change the terms after setting it up.

This transfer of control helps shield the home from Medicaid’s asset limits. After the five-year look-back period, Medicaid no longer counts the home as yours, because the trust holds the legal title. Most states follow this federal rule.

Irrevocable trusts are a core part of Medicaid planning. They help protect a family home, reduce exposure to nursing home care costs, and preserve assets for beneficiaries.