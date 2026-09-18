Trusts for Minors: How You Can Secure Their Financial Future

How to set up a trust fund for a child: Step-by-step

A trust fund might seem complicated, but the process becomes manageable when broken into a few clear steps. Here’s a simple guide to setting up a trust fund for your child.

Step 1: Define your goals and beneficiary

Think about why you’re creating the trust. Do you want to provide for college expenses? Delay access until your child turns 30? Protect a child with special needs? Your goals shape everything else, from the type of trust to how it’s written.

Even if the trust is created solely for one child, it’s recommended to include a secondary beneficiary . The secondary (or contingent) beneficiary only inherits if the primary beneficiary dies or is otherwise unable to accept the inheritance.

Step 2: Choose a trustee

The trustee is the person (or institution) responsible for managing the trust assets and making distributions according to your instructions. Choose someone who is reliable, organized, and financially savvy. It can be a trusted family member, a friend, or a professional, like a corporate trustee. It’s recommended to list at least one successor trustee as well, should your first choice be unable to fulfill the role when the time comes.

Step 3: Decide what assets to include

You can fund a trust with cash, real estate, stocks, mutual funds, a life insurance policy, or even business interests. According to the terms you set, using these assets can support the child. Be clear and precise in listing individual items, especially if the trust includes more than one beneficiary.

Step 4: Specify the trust terms

Here’s where you control how and when your child receives the money. You might allow access at a certain age, for specific expenses (like education), or in stages. You can also include backup instructions for what happens to remaining assets if the child dies or the trust ends early.

Step 5: Draft the trust document

This is the legal document that outlines all the details of your trust: the beneficiaries, trustee powers, distribution rules, and more. It needs to be clear, valid, and customized to your situation. This is where LegalZoom can help . You can start with a professionally guided process, and if needed, connect with independent attorneys for added peace of mind.

Step 6: Fund the trust

Once the document is signed, you’ll need to transfer assets into the trust. This could include opening a trust fund account, updating the title of a property, or naming the trust as the beneficiary of your life insurance. The trust isn’t active until it’s funded.

What are the common mistakes to avoid when setting up a trust for a minor

Here are some of the most common mistakes parents make, along with tips on how to avoid them.