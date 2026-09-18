Trusts for Minors: How You Can Secure Their Financial Future

Establishing a trust fund for a child reliably protects assets, ensures they benefit the child, and provides them with long-term security. Whether you're a parent, grandparent, or friend, setting up a minor’s trust can help you transfer wealth in a structured, legally sound, and tax-smart way.
At LegalZoom, we help families establish trusts that reflect their unique goals, whether you're saving for education, helping your child purchase a first home, or ensuring financial support in your absence. With easy-to-use tools and access to independent attorneys, you can start building a lasting legacy today.
Key takeaways
- A trust for minors helps protect and manage your child’s money or property until they’re old enough to handle it responsibly.
- Trust funds can bypass probate, lower taxes, and provide clear guidelines on how and when to use the funds.
- You can choose from different types of trusts, revocable, irrevocable, testamentary, or 2503(c), depending on your goals and flexibility needs.
- Naming a minor as a beneficiary requires a trust or custodial account since minors cannot directly manage inherited assets.
- A well-chosen trustee efficiently manages your child’s funds, invests, and distributes according to your wishes.
- Common mistakes include failing to fund the trust, providing unclear instructions, or neglecting to update it after major life changes.
What is a trust fund, and how does it work for a child
A trust fund for kids is not just for the wealthy. It's a legal arrangement that can benefit almost any family looking to secure a child’s financial future.
At its core, a trust is a legal entity that holds money or other assets on behalf of someone else, known as the beneficiary. In this case, the beneficiary is your minor child. The grantor is the person who creates the trust, and the trustee is the person responsible for managing it.
The trust document should outline specific terms, such as when the child receives the funds and what they can use the money for. Then, once the child reaches the specified age, they may gain full or partial control over the trust assets, depending on your instructions.
You can set up either a revocable trust (which you can change or cancel during your lifetime) or an irrevocable trust (which you can't change once created). Each type has different implications for taxes, control, and protection from creditors.
Why should you consider a trust fund for your child
Setting up a trust for a minor is a thoughtful step toward giving your child long-term stability and control over their future. Here are some key reasons why families choose to establish a trust for their children.
- Asset protection: When you put money in a trust, it is generally protected from creditors, lawsuits, and even divorce settlements (depending on how the trust is structured). That means your child’s inheritance is safer from potential legal or financial risks, especially with an irrevocable trust.
- Control over the use of money: A trust lets you define exactly how the funds should be managed and when your child can access them. You can set conditions about when the funds will be released and what they can be used for.
- Avoiding probate: Assets passed through a trust don’t go through probate, the court-supervised legal process that validates a will. Probate can be time-consuming and expensive. A trust avoids this, allowing money and property to transfer directly to your child with minimal delay and cost.
- Supporting a child with special needs: You may create a special needs trust to help your child financially if they have a disability without compromising their eligibility for government benefits like Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The special needs trust is a particular type of trust, and its structuring requires professional advice.
- Professional management of investments: Appointing a trustee (either an individual or an institution) gives you the option to have your trust fund managed professionally. A trustee can handle investments responsibly and disburse as per the instructions laid out in your trust document.
Additionally, trusts can reduce your estate taxes and offer more flexibility than other options for minors. They can also help you minimise gift tax liability, if done strategically.
Even if your child is still very young, setting up a trust for children today can lock in benefits that last for decades.
What are the different types of trusts available for minors
The correct type of trust for your child depends on your goals, the value of your assets, and the level of control you want over when and how your child receives the money. Here’s a look at the most common options.
Revocable vs. irrevocable trusts
Both types of trust have their own benefits. A revocable trust is flexible. You can make changes or cancel it at any time during your lifetime.
An irrevocable trust cannot be changed once it’s created (with few exceptions). Assets inside it are no longer a part of your estate, which can help reduce estate taxes and protect against creditors or legal disputes.
Testamentary trusts
A testamentary trust is created through your will and only takes effect after your death. It’s a good option if you want to leave specific instructions for managing your minor children's assets after you're gone. This type of trust goes through probate, but it allows you to retain control over how your child inherits.
2503(c) trusts
A 2503(c) trust is specifically designed for minors and offers tax advantages. Contributions to this trust qualify for the annual gift tax exclusion, which lets you transfer money to your child without paying gift taxes if the trust meets certain conditions. It allows income to accumulate tax-deferred and offers more structure than simply gifting assets outright.
UGMA/UTMA Custodial Accounts
While not technically trusts, Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) and Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) accounts are common alternatives; these accounts enable a parent or guardian to manage assets on behalf of a child until the child reaches the age of majority, typically 18 or 21, depending on the state.
The main difference between UGMA and UTMA is the types of assets allowed. UGMA accounts are limited to financial assets, such as cash and stocks, while UTMA accounts allow for real estate and other types of property.
Compared to trusts, UTMA/UGMA accounts are easier to set up and less costly, but they come with less flexibility and control. Once the child reaches the age limit, they gain full control of the funds, even if they’re not financially ready.
How to set up a trust fund for a child: Step-by-step
A trust fund might seem complicated, but the process becomes manageable when broken into a few clear steps. Here’s a simple guide to setting up a trust fund for your child.
Step 1: Define your goals and beneficiary
Think about why you’re creating the trust. Do you want to provide for college expenses? Delay access until your child turns 30? Protect a child with special needs? Your goals shape everything else, from the type of trust to how it’s written.
Even if the trust is created solely for one child, it’s recommended to include a secondary beneficiary. The secondary (or contingent) beneficiary only inherits if the primary beneficiary dies or is otherwise unable to accept the inheritance.
Step 2: Choose a trustee
The trustee is the person (or institution) responsible for managing the trust assets and making distributions according to your instructions. Choose someone who is reliable, organized, and financially savvy. It can be a trusted family member, a friend, or a professional, like a corporate trustee. It’s recommended to list at least one successor trustee as well, should your first choice be unable to fulfill the role when the time comes.
Step 3: Decide what assets to include
You can fund a trust with cash, real estate, stocks, mutual funds, a life insurance policy, or even business interests. According to the terms you set, using these assets can support the child. Be clear and precise in listing individual items, especially if the trust includes more than one beneficiary.
Step 4: Specify the trust terms
Here’s where you control how and when your child receives the money. You might allow access at a certain age, for specific expenses (like education), or in stages. You can also include backup instructions for what happens to remaining assets if the child dies or the trust ends early.
Step 5: Draft the trust document
This is the legal document that outlines all the details of your trust: the beneficiaries, trustee powers, distribution rules, and more. It needs to be clear, valid, and customized to your situation. This is where LegalZoom can help. You can start with a professionally guided process, and if needed, connect with independent attorneys for added peace of mind.
Step 6: Fund the trust
Once the document is signed, you’ll need to transfer assets into the trust. This could include opening a trust fund account, updating the title of a property, or naming the trust as the beneficiary of your life insurance. The trust isn’t active until it’s funded.
What are the common mistakes to avoid when setting up a trust for a minor
Here are some of the most common mistakes parents make, along with tips on how to avoid them.
- Choosing the wrong trustee: The trustee plays a crucial role in managing your child’s finances and executing your instructions. Choose someone who is reliable, organized, and financially capable to help avoid delays, mismanagement, or family disputes. If you’re unsure, consider appointing a professional trustee or institution.
- Not funding the trust: A trust isn’t effective until it’s funded. Many people create a trust document but forget to transfer assets, like property, bank accounts, or investments, into it. Without funding it, your minor’s trust has no assets to manage, so make sure every account or asset you intend to include is properly retitled in the trust’s name.
- Vague or unclear instructions: Ambiguity can create confusion or even legal challenges. Be specific about when and how your child should receive funds, such as for education, medical expenses, or after reaching a certain age. Clear language makes it easier for the trustee to follow your intentions and for the trust to be properly administered.
- Failing to update the trust: Life changes, such as marriage, divorce, the birth of another child, or a new property purchase, should prompt a review of your trust. Update your trust regularly to help keep it aligned with your current family and financial circumstances.
How can LegalZoom help you create a trust for a minor
Setting up a trust for a minor doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right guidance, you can protect your child’s future and make sure your money and property are used exactly as you intend.
LegalZoom offers a simple way to create a trust online that’s customized to your goals. Whether you want to build a living trust, set up a minor’s trust for education or healthcare expenses, LegalZoom helps make the process clear and secure.
You can also connect with independent estate planning attorneys through LegalZoom to receive professional advice tailored to your family’s situation. Every trust created with LegalZoom is designed to meet state-specific requirements, giving you confidence that your child’s financial security is well protected.
Creating a trust is more than a legal act; it’s an act of love and foresight. You’re making sure your child has financial stability even when you’re not there to guide them. Start planning today by visiting LegalZoom’s Trust and Estate Planning Services.
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FAQs about trust for minors
What is the cost of setting up a trust?
The cost of setting up a trust depends on several factors, such as the type of trust, the complexity of your assets, and whether you hire an attorney. Online platforms make it affordable to create a basic living trust or minor’s trust compared to traditional legal services. Complex trusts involving multiple properties, business interests, or tax planning may incur higher costs due to additional drafting and legal review.
How is the money in a trust managed and invested?
Once the trust is funded, the trustee is responsible for managing the trust assets according to the terms you’ve set. This can include investing the money in mutual funds, bonds, or other low-risk accounts to help it grow over time. The trustee must act in the best interest of the beneficiary, keeping records of all expenses, income, and distributions.
How does the beneficiary access the money from the trust?
Access depends on what the trust document specifies. Some trusts allow funds to be used only for specific purposes, such as education, housing, or medical expenses, while others permit distributions once the child reaches a certain age. The trustee controls how and when money is released, ensuring it aligns with the grantor’s wishes.
What are the tax implications of a trust?
Trusts can have different tax responsibilities depending on their structure. Generally, income generated by the trust may be taxable to either the trust itself or the beneficiary who receives it. Irrevocable trusts can sometimes help reduce estate taxes, but they also come with stricter rules. It’s always best to seek professional tax guidance before finalising your trust plan. You can learn more about how trusts are taxed on the IRS website.
Can a trust be changed or dissolved?
A revocable trust can typically be modified, updated, or even terminated at any time during your lifetime. However, an irrevocable trust typically cannot be altered once created, except under specific legal circumstances. If your family situation or goals change, such as the birth of another child or a major financial shift, you should review your trust with a legal professional to keep it current.