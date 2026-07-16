What Is a Totten Trust and How Does It Work?

Advanced estate planning considerations

Are there state-specific rules for Totten trusts in New York, California, and Florida?

Yes, there are state-specific rules for Totten trusts in New York, Florida, and California. These differences are in regard to elective share laws, intestacy implications, and protections for surviving spouses.

California

California has codified the Totten trust doctrine by enacting a statute that adopts language consistent with the Uniform Probate Code (UPC) and emphasizes the flexibility of the survivorship provision.

Under the California Probate Code, the difference between Totten trusts and POD accounts is notable.

POD accounts vest absolutely in the payee, while Totten trusts allow others to contest the vesting if they present “clear and convincing evidence” of a different intent by the trustee.

The elective share law in California also applies, so surviving spouses can claim the Totten trust assets as part of the decedent’s estate, which ensures spousal protections.

Creditors may reach Totten trust funds in California during the owner’s lifetime and after death, if the estate owes debts.

New York

New York also applies California’s elective share law, which allows surviving spouses to claim the Totten trust as part of the decedent’s estate, ensuring spousal protections.

Florida

In Florida, people recognize Totten trusts as valid, but many often view them as POD accounts or similar POD trusts used for estate planning purposes.

Florida’s elective share laws protect surviving spouses from being disinherited, so Totten trust funds are generally included in the probate estate or considered when calculating the elective share.

Florida law requires specific formalities for POD accounts and Totten trusts to be effective and enforceable.

Can creditors claim assets in a Totten trust?

A Totten trust does not guarantee protection from creditors, ever. Creditors can generally claim assets in a Totten trust if the owner has outstanding debts, both during their lifetime and in some cases, after death, if the estate’s assets are insufficient to pay off the debts.

Creditor claims during the lifetime

When the account holder is alive, creditors can treat Totten trust assets as regular bank account funds and file claims to recover debts.

Creditor claims after death

If an estate lacks enough assets to cover debts, creditors may also be able to reach funds in Totten trusts before those assets pass to the named beneficiaries.

After settling all probate and estate obligations, the beneficiary receives the assets, and creditors generally can’t claim them.

What happens if the beneficiary predeceases the owner?

If the beneficiary of a Totten trust account predeceases the owner, the assets in the Totten trust typically don’t go to the deceased beneficiary's estate or heirs. They follow the account owner’s estate plan or the state intestacy law, unless the owner updates the account to name a new beneficiary.

The beneficiary must survive the account owner to receive the Totten trust funds; if the beneficiary dies first, the trust ceases to exist as a Totten trust, and no asset automatically transfers.

If the account owner does not name a new beneficiary, the remaining funds will go to the owner’s will, or if there is no will, intestacy law will determine the distribution.

Most financial institutions and state probate codes do not permit backup beneficiaries on Totten trusts, so owners need to update their beneficiary designations if circumstances change.

Federal guidance from the FDIC confirms that, for trust accounts (including Totten trusts), if no contingent beneficiary is named, the assets remain with the owner’s estate and follow the procedures of probate or intestacy.

What are Totten trust tax consequences?

Totten trusts are broadly considered tax-neutral and don’t offer specific estate or income tax advantages. Beneficiaries receive the funds as an inheritance rather than as income, which means that they usually do not incur any income tax on the transfer itself. However, the transferred funds may be subject to estate tax if the total value of the decedent’s estate exceeds federal or state exemption thresholds.

According to IRS guidance, neither the owner nor the beneficiary can avoid federal estate tax through this structure. The account owner pays taxes on the income generated by the account during their lifetime, just like any regular bank account. The transfer to a beneficiary is treated as part of the estate and handled under general estate tax rules, not as an income-taxable event for the beneficiary, unless the trust itself generates income.

There are no unique tax benefits for Totten trusts—the funds are included in the overall estate, subject to the general tax treatment outlined by the IRS and trusted resources. If you’re deciding between a Totten trust, POD, TOD, or revocable trust, remember all arrangements are tax-neutral for U.S. estate and income tax purposes. The main differences are asset-type coverage and survivorship rules.

What are the benefits of a Totten trust?

Totten trust is a simple, affordable, and private method of transferring bank account funds outside of probate, making it highly suitable for simpler estate planning needs where quick and direct asset transfer is a priority.