Mississippi Certificate of Good Standing: What It Is and How to Get One

If you need to prove that your Mississippi business is legally active and compliant for a bank loan, a contract, or expanding into another state, you may need a certificate of good standing from the Mississippi Secretary of State.

Learn what the certificate of existence confirms, who qualifies for it, how to order one, and what to do if your Mississippi business isn't currently in good standing.

What is a Mississippi certificate of good standing?

A Mississippi certificate of good standing is an official document issued by the Mississippi Secretary of State confirming that your domestic or foreign business is legally registered, authorized to operate in the state, and current on all required state filings.

Third parties may ask for a certificate of existence, but both “certificate of good standing” and “certificate of existence” mean the same thing. Ordering a certificate of good standing in Mississippi fulfills this request.

For a broader look at what this type of document proves across all states, learn more about what a certificate of good standing proves .

When Mississippi businesses need a certificate of good standing

Here are the most common situations in which you might need a certificate of good standing in Mississippi:

Opening a business bank account or applying for a loan. Many banks and lenders routinely ask for a certificate of good standing to confirm that your entity is active and compliant with state requirements before extending credit or approving a new account.

Many banks and lenders routinely ask for a certificate of good standing to confirm that your entity is active and compliant with state requirements before extending credit or approving a new account. Expanding into another state. When you register your Mississippi entity to operate in another state, that state's filing office will likely require a current certificate of good standing from the Mississippi Secretary of State. This is part of the foreign qualification process .

When you register your Mississippi entity to operate in another state, that state's filing office will likely require a current certificate of good standing from the Mississippi Secretary of State. This is part of the . Signing a major contract. Vendors, contractors, commercial landlords, and enterprise clients often require proof of good standing before signing a significant agreement.

Vendors, contractors, commercial landlords, and enterprise clients often require proof of good standing before signing a significant agreement. Selling or transferring ownership. A certificate of good standing is a standard item on due diligence checklists before closing a business sale.

A certificate of good standing is a standard item on due diligence checklists before closing a business sale. Seeking funding or investments. Investors seeking documentation of compliance typically ask for this certificate alongside other records.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Mississippi: Step-by-step

The ordering process for a Mississippi certificate of good standing is entirely online. Follow these steps to request one for your entity.

Step 1: Confirm that your Mississippi business is in good standing

Before you request your certificate, make sure that your business is in good standing:

First, visit the Secretary of State’s Business Search portal . Enter your business name, and click “Search.” On the results page, find your business, then navigate to the status column. A status of “Good Standing” means that your entity is compliant and is eligible to receive a certificate.

Step 2: Submit your certificate request

All certificate requests are done online through your account with the Secretary of State.

Go to the Secretary of State’s registered business login page . Enter your username/email and password. Click “Login.” From your account, select "Order Documents." Enter your business ID, then select the certificate of good standing option. Review your order details, pay the $25 fee, and submit.

Step 3: Receive and use your Mississippi certificate

You can download the certificate immediately once payment processes. Review it carefully to ensure that the details are correct.

The Secretary of State doesn't print an expiration date on the certificate. The requesting party decides how recent it needs to be, typically within 30 to 90 days of the transaction. Request a fresh one when you have an immediate need.

What to do if your Mississippi business is not in good standing

The most common cause for a loss of good standing is a missed annual report. Mississippi requires all for-profit corporations, nonprofit corporations, and LLCs to file an annual report . For-profit and LLC annual reports are due by April 15, while nonprofit reports are due by May 15. If the report isn’t filed within 60 days of the deadline, the Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business (you’ll then see a status of “Dissolved” on your business profile page).

Another common trigger for a loss of good standing is failure to maintain a valid registered agent. Every business registered in the state must keep a Mississippi registered agent with a physical Mississippi street address on file at all times. Your business may lose its good standing if the registered agent or address isn't updated within 120 days of a change or if no registered agent is on file.

How to restore good standing

If your business has been administratively dissolved, take the following steps to restore its good standing.

Identify the specific compliance issue. Find your business on the Secretary of State’s Business Search portal . Open the “Details” page. You’ll see whether there is a valid registered agent or registered address listed. If this information looks good, click “View Filed Documents” to find if an annual report submission is outstanding. File any overdue annual reports. Log in to your account on the Secretary of State’s website. Under “Business Filings,” choose the option for annual report and enter your Mississippi business ID. Update any changed information and submit. Reinstate your business. From your account, select the option for reinstatement. Corporations and some LLCs will need to obtain a tax clearance letter from the Mississippi Department of Revenue and submit it along with their reinstatement application. LegalZoom can also help with reinstating your Mississippi business . Confirm restored status, then order your certificate of good standing. Once reinstatement is complete, your status is reinstated retroactively. Check that your status now reads “Good Standing,” then proceed with ordering your certificate.

How LegalZoom can help you get a Mississippi certificate of good standing

Take this certificate request task off your to-do list. LegalZoom's certificate of good standing service can handle the request on your behalf. We only need a little information about your business, then we’ll order the certificate and send it your way when it’s available. You’ll then be able to present your Mississippi certificate of good standing to the requesting party—all with minimal work on your end.

FAQs about Mississippi certificates of good standing

What is considered a certificate of good standing?

A Mississippi certificate of good standing is an official document issued by the Mississippi Secretary of State confirming that a business is legally registered, authorized to operate in the state, and current on all required state filings.

Other states may use the terms “certificate of existence” or “certificate of status,” but they all refer to the same type of document.

Is a certificate of good standing legit?

A Mississippi certificate of good standing is legitimate—it’s an official government document issued directly by the Mississippi Secretary of State. Banks, lenders, and other states' filing offices recognize it as legally valid proof of registration and compliance.

If you use a filing service to obtain one, such as LegalZoom’s certificate of good standing service , the document is still issued and signed by the Secretary of State.

How long is a Mississippi certificate of good standing valid?

The Secretary of State doesn't print an expiration date on the certificate of good standing. The requesting party sets the requirement, typically within 30 to 90 days of the transaction.

Can I get a Mississippi certificate of good standing for a foreign entity?

Yes. Foreign entities registered to do business in Mississippi request a certificate of good standing in the same way that domestic entities do: through their online business account with the Secretary of State .

What information do I need to request a Mississippi certificate of good standing?

To request a certificate of good standing in Mississippi, you need your Mississippi business ID, your exact registered business name as it appears in your formation documents, your contact information, and a payment method. Create an account before you begin if you don't have one already.

How do I know if my Mississippi business qualifies to receive a certificate of good standing?

Check your entity's status for free using the Secretary of State’s Business Search portal . A "Good Standing" status means that you're eligible to order a certificate of good standing. Any other status means that you must resolve the underlying compliance issue first.

How do I order a certificate of good standing from the Mississippi Secretary of State?

Order your Mississippi certificate of good standing online through your online business account with the Secretary of State . Log in with your account credentials, select “Order Documents,” enter your Mississippi business ID, select the certificate of good standing option, and pay the $25 fee. The certificate is available for immediate download.

What happens if my Mississippi business is not in good standing?

The Secretary of State won't issue a certificate of good standing until your entity is back in compliance. Depending on the cause, you may need to file overdue annual reports, update your registered agent, or reinstate your business if it’s been administratively dissolved.