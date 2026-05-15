Mississippi Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

What is a Mississippi registered agent?

A Mississippi registered agent is a person or business entity you designate to receive legal documents, government notices, and lawsuits on your business's behalf. This includes service of process, the formal delivery of a lawsuit or court order to a defendant. Your agent's address becomes your business's official address of record with the Mississippi Secretary of State.

The role exists because courts and state agencies need a reliable, consistent point of contact. A registered agent handles three core duties.

Accepting service of process. When someone files a lawsuit against your business, the court delivers the legal papers to your registered agent first.

When someone files a lawsuit against your business, the court delivers the legal papers to your registered agent first. Forwarding legal and official notices. The agent passes time-sensitive documents to you so you can respond before deadlines expire.

The agent passes time-sensitive documents to you so you can respond before deadlines expire. Maintaining availability during business hours. The agent must be physically present at the registered address Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accept documents in person.

That availability requirement carries real weight. If a lawsuit is served and the document never reaches you, a court can enter a default judgment against your business, meaning the other side wins automatically because you didn't respond.

For a broader explanation of what a registered agent does, see our full compliance guide.

Does Mississippi require a registered agent?

Yes. Mississippi law requires every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity registered in the state to maintain a registered agent at all times. There is no grace period and no exemption based on business size or activity level.

For LLCs, the requirement comes from Mississippi Code § 79-29-113. Corporations face a parallel requirement under Mississippi's business corporation statutes. Nonprofits and foreign entities must satisfy the same condition before the Secretary of State will approve their registration.

The rule exists because the state, and anyone who might need to sue your business, needs a guaranteed point of contact. Mississippi treats a lapsed registered agent as a compliance failure. Consequences range from losing good standing to administrative dissolution.

Mississippi registered agent requirements

Every registered agent in Mississippi must meet certain requirements for businesses to be able to use them.

Physical address and availability

Your registered agent must maintain a physical street address in Mississippi. A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement. The agent must be physically present at that location during normal business hours to accept documents in person. Courts and government agencies don't schedule their deliveries in advance.

One detail many business owners overlook: your registered agent's address becomes part of your public filing with the Mississippi Secretary of State. Anyone can look it up.

Who is eligible to serve?

Under Mississippi law, a registered agent must be one of the following:

An individual Mississippi resident who is at least 18 years old and maintains a physical street address in the state.

who is at least 18 years old and maintains a physical street address in the state. A domestic or foreign business entity authorized to conduct business in Mississippi with a registered office here.

authorized to conduct business in Mississippi with a registered office here. A commercial registered agent listed on the Mississippi Secretary of State's roster of commercial registered agents.

Your business cannot name itself as its own registered agent.

Registered agent requirements by entity type

The core requirements apply consistently across entity types: a Mississippi street address, business-hours availability, and an eligible agent. The one nuance applies to foreign entities, businesses formed outside Mississippi that register to operate here. They must appoint a Mississippi registered agent as part of the qualification process, separate from any agent they maintain in their home state. The two roles are distinct, and one doesn't satisfy the other.