Mississippi Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

Every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity registered in Mississippi must designate a registered agent, a person or company authorized to accept lawsuits, government notices, and official state correspondence on the business's behalf. Mississippi Code § 79-29-113 establishes this requirement for LLCs. It applies from the moment your business registers with the state and continues for as long as that registration stays active.
What is a Mississippi registered agent?
A Mississippi registered agent is a person or business entity you designate to receive legal documents, government notices, and lawsuits on your business's behalf. This includes service of process, the formal delivery of a lawsuit or court order to a defendant. Your agent's address becomes your business's official address of record with the Mississippi Secretary of State.
The role exists because courts and state agencies need a reliable, consistent point of contact. A registered agent handles three core duties.
- Accepting service of process. When someone files a lawsuit against your business, the court delivers the legal papers to your registered agent first.
- Forwarding legal and official notices. The agent passes time-sensitive documents to you so you can respond before deadlines expire.
- Maintaining availability during business hours. The agent must be physically present at the registered address Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accept documents in person.
That availability requirement carries real weight. If a lawsuit is served and the document never reaches you, a court can enter a default judgment against your business, meaning the other side wins automatically because you didn't respond.
For a broader explanation of what a registered agent does, see our full compliance guide.
Does Mississippi require a registered agent?
Yes. Mississippi law requires every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity registered in the state to maintain a registered agent at all times. There is no grace period and no exemption based on business size or activity level.
For LLCs, the requirement comes from Mississippi Code § 79-29-113. Corporations face a parallel requirement under Mississippi's business corporation statutes. Nonprofits and foreign entities must satisfy the same condition before the Secretary of State will approve their registration.
The rule exists because the state, and anyone who might need to sue your business, needs a guaranteed point of contact. Mississippi treats a lapsed registered agent as a compliance failure. Consequences range from losing good standing to administrative dissolution.
Mississippi registered agent requirements
Every registered agent in Mississippi must meet certain requirements for businesses to be able to use them.
Physical address and availability
Your registered agent must maintain a physical street address in Mississippi. A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement. The agent must be physically present at that location during normal business hours to accept documents in person. Courts and government agencies don't schedule their deliveries in advance.
One detail many business owners overlook: your registered agent's address becomes part of your public filing with the Mississippi Secretary of State. Anyone can look it up.
Who is eligible to serve?
Under Mississippi law, a registered agent must be one of the following:
- An individual Mississippi resident who is at least 18 years old and maintains a physical street address in the state.
- A domestic or foreign business entity authorized to conduct business in Mississippi with a registered office here.
- A commercial registered agent listed on the Mississippi Secretary of State's roster of commercial registered agents.
Your business cannot name itself as its own registered agent.
Registered agent requirements by entity type
The core requirements apply consistently across entity types: a Mississippi street address, business-hours availability, and an eligible agent. The one nuance applies to foreign entities, businesses formed outside Mississippi that register to operate here. They must appoint a Mississippi registered agent as part of the qualification process, separate from any agent they maintain in their home state. The two roles are distinct, and one doesn't satisfy the other.
|Entity Type
|Registered Agent Required?
|When Requirement Begins
|Domestic LLC
|Yes (Miss. Code § 79-29-113)
|At formation filing
|Domestic corporation
|Yes
|At formation filing
|Nonprofit corporation
|Yes
|At formation filing
|Foreign entity
|Yes
|Upon qualifying to do business in Mississippi
Can you be your own registered agent in Mississippi?
Yes. An LLC owner or officer can serve as the registered agent for their own business, provided they are a Mississippi resident, maintain a physical street address in the state, and are personally available at that address during normal business hours.
The practical tradeoffs are real.
Your address goes on the public record. Whatever address you list becomes visible to anyone who searches the Mississippi Secretary of State's business database. If you work from home, your home address is permanently associated with your business.
You must be there every business day. If you're out meeting a client or traveling when a process server arrives, you could miss a lawsuit delivery. A missed service of process can lead to a default judgment before you know a case has been filed.
There's no backup system. Document handling depends entirely on you, with no staff, no scanning system, and no deadline alerts.
For a solo owner who works from a dedicated office, stays local, and runs a low-litigation business, self-appointment can work. But the availability requirement alone is harder to satisfy consistently than it first appears.
Can you use a friend or family member as a registered agent?
Yes. Any Mississippi resident can serve as your registered agent, including a friend or family member. If your contact has a stable Mississippi address and agrees to take on the role, they qualify.
What the law doesn't account for is what happens when life gets in the way. If your friend moves out of state, your business immediately loses its compliant registered agent. If a family member forgets to forward a legal notice, you could miss a lawsuit response deadline. Courts don't extend those deadlines because your agent was distracted.
Whoever agrees to serve takes on real legal responsibility, including the business-hours availability requirement, not just a favor. This arrangement can work for a very small, low-litigation business with a trusted contact who genuinely understands the role. Outside that narrow window, it tends to create compliance risk that outweighs the cost savings.
Commercial vs. noncommercial registered agent: What's the difference?
A commercial registered agent appears on the Mississippi Secretary of State's official roster of commercial registered agents. These are professional services that handle service of process for multiple client businesses simultaneously, with formal systems for scanning and forwarding documents, tracking deadlines, and flagging compliance issues.
A noncommercial registered agent is anyone who serves without appearing on that commercial roster, such as the LLC owner who appoints themselves, a family member, an attorney, or a local business that agrees to accept documents on your behalf. Noncommercial agents meet the same basic eligibility requirements but operate without the infrastructure commercial agents maintain.
Neither category is inherently invalid. What matters is that whoever you designate can actually perform the role consistently for as long as your business stays active.
Professional registered agent service vs. serving as your own agent
|Self / Owner
|Friend or Family Member
|Professional Service
|Annual cost
|No direct fee
|No direct fee
|Typically $49–$300/year
|Privacy
|Your address becomes public record
|Their personal address becomes public record
|Service's address goes on file — your personal address stays private
|Availability risk
|High — requires you to be present at a fixed address every business day
|High — depends entirely on their schedule and reliability
|Low — dedicated staff and physical offices handle availability
|Compliance support
|None
|None
|Often includes deadline alerts, renewal reminders, and document tracking
|Document handling
|Manual
|Manual — depends on their attention and follow-through
|Systematic — documents are scanned, logged, and forwarded promptly
|If a document is missed
|You absorb the full legal exposure
|You absorb the legal exposure with no real recourse
|Professional services maintain procedures designed to minimize missed deliveries
For business owners who travel regularly, work remotely, or don't want a personal address permanently searchable in the public database, a professional service eliminates the two risks self-appointment can't resolve: consistent availability and privacy.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a Mississippi LLC
Appointing your registered agent and filing your LLC's formation documents happen simultaneously in Mississippi. You name your agent directly on the Certificate of Formation, submitted to the Mississippi Secretary of State through the Business Services portal at corp.sos.ms.gov.
- Confirm your agent meets Mississippi's eligibility requirements. Verify they qualify, as a Mississippi resident or authorized business entity with a physical street address and business-hours availability, and confirm they've agreed to serve before listing them.
- Collect the agent's full legal name and Mississippi street address. For noncommercial agents, you must list the agent's name, physical street address, and email address in the filing.
- Create an account and log in to the Business Services portal. You'll need to provide your name, contact information, and the last four digits of your Social Security number for identity verification.
- Complete the Certificate of Formation online. Core fields include your LLC's exact name with an acceptable designator ("LLC" or "L.L.C."), your registered agent's name and Mississippi street address, a business email, an optional delayed effective date, and the organizer's name and signature.
- Submit the filing and pay the $50 state fee. Once processed, your registered agent information becomes part of your public business record. If you later need to update it, that requires a separate filing.
If you haven't yet worked through all the steps involved in forming your LLC, see how to start an LLC in Mississippi.
How to change your registered agent in Mississippi
Switching your registered agent is straightforward. You file an amendment and confirm the update went through.
Before you start: If your agent has resigned
Mississippi law gives you 30 days after receiving a resignation notice to appoint a replacement. After that window closes, your business is out of compliance. Put the filing on your calendar the same day you receive a resignation notice.
Step-by-step: How to change your registered agent
- Choose your new registered agent and confirm they agree to serve. Verify they meet Mississippi's eligibility requirements and get their explicit consent before listing them on any official document.
- Gather your Mississippi business ID number. Pull this from your original formation documents or look it up through the Secretary of State's public business search at corp.sos.ms.gov.
- Log in to the Business Services portal and navigate to the amendment filing. Registered agent changes are handled as amendments. In the Business Filings section, scroll to the Amendment Filings subsection and select "File an Amendment for an Existing Business."
- Update your registered agent information. Enter your new agent's full legal name and Mississippi street address exactly as they should appear in the public record. If you change other business information at the same time, the filing counts as Articles of Amendment and carries a $50 fee instead of the $10 registered agent change fee. If your only goal is to swap agents, make just that change.
- Pay the $10 filing fee and submit. You can pay by credit card or e-check. You'll receive an email confirmation once the filing is accepted or returned for corrections.
- Confirm the change appears in the public record. Search your business name or ID in the public portal to verify your new agent's information now appears on file. Mississippi's system typically processes submissions within about 24 hours.
- Notify your outgoing agent. The state doesn't automatically contact your old registered agent. Inform them directly to make sure there's no confusion about whose responsibility it is to accept documents going forward. If the previous agent was a commercial service, review your service agreement for cancellation steps.
A few additional things worth knowing.
The old address comes off the record. Once the amendment is processed, your new agent's address replaces the old one. If you were previously listed as your own agent with a home address, that address stops appearing, which is a notable privacy benefit for owners switching to a professional service.
The change is entity-specific. If you operate multiple business entities in Mississippi, a registered agent change for one entity doesn't carry over to others. Each requires its own amendment filing.
How to find a registered agent in Mississippi using the Secretary of State
The Mississippi Secretary of State's Business Services portal is a free, publicly searchable database. No account or login is required.
- Go to the Business Services portal and locate the business entity search function.
- Search by business name, entity ID, officer name, or registered agent. Your Mississippi Business ID number is the fastest path to the right result.
- Select the entity from the results table. Pay attention to the Status column, as Mississippi displays both active and inactive entities.
- Click "Details" to view the registered agent on record, along with entity type, file number, principal office address, officers or members, filing history, and current compliance status.
The portal also maintains a separate commercial registered agents section where you can browse agents already authorized and on file with the state.
One practical note: the registered agent information in any entity's public record is only as current as the last amendment filed. If a business recently changed agents but hasn't updated its filing, the record may still reflect the prior agent.
What happens if you don't maintain a registered agent in Mississippi?
Letting your registered agent lapse triggers real legal consequences. Here's what you're actually risking.
- You lose good standing with the Mississippi Secretary of State. Banks, lenders, vendors, and other states often require a Certificate of Good Standing before they'll do business with you. Without a compliant registered agent, you can't obtain that certificate.
- The Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business. Mississippi will notify a business entity if there are grounds for dissolution. If the company doesn't correct them within 60 days, the state will administratively dissolve it, stripping your entity of its authority to operate in Mississippi.
- You lose the right to sue in Mississippi courts. If a dispute arises, you can't pursue it in a Mississippi court until your good standing is restored.
- A court can enter a default judgment against you without your knowledge. When someone files a lawsuit and can't locate a registered agent, courts have procedures for alternative service. If you miss the notice and fail to respond, a default judgment can be entered against your business before you find out.
- Your business name is no longer protected. Mississippi does not keep company names safe during dissolution. Another entity can take your name while your business sits dissolved. After one year, your name becomes available for other companies to adopt.
- Courts may pierce the corporate veil. If you continue operating after dissolution, courts may disregard the legal separation between your business's debts and your personal finances, exposing your personal bank accounts, property, and other assets to business judgments.
Getting back into good standing after dissolution
If your business is administratively dissolved, you'll need to file an application for reinstatement and obtain a tax clearance letter from the Mississippi Department of Revenue confirming you're current on all taxes. After receiving the letter, return to the Reinstatement button in the Business Services portal, enter your business ID, and complete the reinstatement.
The fee for corporations is $50. Mississippi has no deadline for reinstatement, but every day your entity sits dissolved creates new exposure: missed contracts, lost banking relationships, and the ongoing risk that a lawsuit moves forward without you.
The simplest way to avoid all of this
Registered agent lapses usually happen because nobody was watching the calendar, whether an agent moves, a service agreement expires, or a resignation notice goes unnoticed. Professional registered agent services send compliance reminders when a change or renewal is approaching, which is one of the most practical safeguards against an unintentional lapse.
Mississippi registered agent costs: What to expect
If you appoint yourself or a friend or family member, you won't pay a direct fee for that role. But cost-free isn't consequence-free. The tradeoffs in privacy, availability, and compliance exposure are the real price of self-appointment.
For a professional service, costs generally range from $50 to $300 per year.
What the fee typically covers
At the lower end, most services include:
- Document receipt and forwarding. The service accepts legal documents and official notices at its Mississippi address and routes them to you, often with same-day or next-day scanning.
- Privacy protection. The service's address goes on the public record instead of yours.
- Basic compliance notifications. Most services send alerts when something arrives requiring your attention.
Higher-priced tiers add features like annual report deadline reminders, unlimited document storage, a compliance dashboard, and multi-state coverage.
What's often an add-on
Common charges outside standard service agreements include annual report filing assistance, general mail forwarding beyond legal documents, and bundled formation services. If you're forming your LLC at the same time you're engaging a registered agent, many providers offer discounted or free first-year service as part of a formation package, but the renewal rate is often higher. Read the terms before assuming the initial cost is what you'll pay every year.
Are there hidden fees?
Transparency varies. Some services advertise a low base rate but charge separately for every document scan, compliance alert, or document access. Others build those functions into a flat annual fee. Before committing, confirm whether document scanning, forwarding, and compliance reminders are included or metered.
For broader context on what registered agents charge nationally, see how much a registered agent typically costs.
Mississippi registered agent FAQ
What is service of process, and why does it matter for my Mississippi business?
Service of process is the formal legal procedure by which a party delivers a lawsuit, subpoena, or court order to the defendant. When someone sues your Mississippi LLC or corporation, they serve the legal papers on your registered agent, who then forwards them to you. If your agent fails to receive or forward them and you miss the response deadline, a court can enter a default judgment, a binding ruling issued without your participation. A reliable registered agent ensures you find out when your business is being sued.
Can a Mississippi LLC use an out-of-state address for its registered agent?
No. Mississippi law requires your registered agent to maintain a physical street address within the state. An out-of-state address does not satisfy this requirement, regardless of where the LLC owner lives or where the business primarily operates. If you're an out-of-state owner forming a Mississippi LLC, you must appoint a Mississippi resident or hire a commercial registered agent service with a Mississippi office.
What happens to my registered agent information when I file my Mississippi annual report?
Your annual report does not automatically update your registered agent information. The two filings are separate. If your agent's name or address has changed, you must file a standalone amendment through the Business Services portal. Failing to keep agent information current between annual reports is one of the most common causes of unintentional compliance lapses. For a full breakdown of Mississippi's annual report obligations, see Mississippi annual report requirements.
Can I resign as a registered agent in Mississippi, and how?
Yes. A registered agent can resign by filing a written statement of resignation with the Mississippi Secretary of State through the Business Services portal. The resignation takes effect once the Secretary of State processes the filing and notifies the business entity, which then has 30 days to appoint a replacement. If you are resigning, notify the business owner directly in addition to filing with the state, as the state's notification process is not instantaneous.
Do registered agent requirements differ for Mississippi corporations, nonprofits, and foreign entities?
The core requirements are identical across all entity types: a Mississippi street address, business-hours availability, and an eligible agent. The one meaningful distinction applies to foreign entities, which must appoint a Mississippi registered agent as part of the qualification process, separate from any agent they maintain in their home state. The two appointments are independent obligations.
What are the physical address requirements for a Mississippi registered agent?
Your registered agent must have a physical street address in Mississippi, not a P.O. box and not a virtual office that only accepts mail. The agent must be physically present at that address during normal business hours to accept service of process in person. That address becomes your business's official registered office on file with the Secretary of State and is publicly searchable by anyone.