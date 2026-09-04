How to Get a Certificate of Status in New York

If an investor, licensing agency, or out-of-state government has asked your business to provide a New York certificate of good standing, the first thing to know is that this document is called a “certificate of status” in New York. A certificate of status confirms that your LLC or corporation is legally authorized to operate in the state.
You can request a certificate of status through the Department of State (DOS), Division of Corporations. Here’s everything you need to know to order one, including the fees, timelines, and what to do if your business doesn’t qualify.
What a New York certificate of status confirms
A New York certificate of status is an official document that confirms your business is legally registered with the New York State Department of State and current on all required New York taxes, filings, and fees. You may need this document to do one of the following things:
- Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
- Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
- Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.
- Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
- Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.
How to request a New York certificate of status: Step-by-step
To get a certificate of status, make a written request to the New York State Department of State, Division of Corporations. The DOS provides a standardized form for your convenience, but it’s not required. Once you’ve filled in or drafted your written request, submit it in person, by mail, or through email. Here’s how.
Step 1: Confirm your business’ current status
Before you take the time to submit a request and pay the related fees, it’s best to first make sure your business qualifies for a certificate of status. To do this, search your business in the DOS’ Corporation and Business Entity Database.
If your business’ status appears as anything other than “active,” resolve the issue before moving forward.
Step 2: Draft a written request
Whether you choose to write the request yourself or use the DOS’ Request for Copies or Certificates of Status form, you must include the following information:
- A statement that you’re requesting a certificate of status
- The legal name of your business entity
- Its DOS ID number or date of formation/authorization, if known
- A statement on whether you’d like to request expedited processing or are fine with routine processing
- The mailing address where the DOS can send the certificate of status
You also have the option to provide an email address if you’d prefer to receive a PDF certificate instead. However, if you do give an email address, you won’t receive a hard copy of the certificate at your mailing address.
Step 3: Calculate and prepare your payment
The cost of requesting a certificate of status depends on a few factors, including the number of copies and processing method. Here’s a quick breakdown:
- Standard certificate of status: $25
- Certified copy of an existing document: $10
- 24-hour expedited processing: $25/document
- Same-day expedited processing: $75
- 2-hour expedited processing: $150
Once you know what you need and the total cost, you can choose to pay by credit card or money order. The DOS provides a Credit/Debit Card Authorization form that you can fill out and send in with your written request if you’d prefer to pay by card.
Step 4: Submit your request
You can submit your request by email, in person, or by mail. For in-person or mail submissions, deliver your certificate of status request to the following address:
New York State Department of State, Division of Corporations,
State Records and Uniform Commercial Code
One Commerce Plaza
99 Washington Avenue, 6th Floor
Albany, NY 12231
Or, email your written request and Credit/Debit Card Authorization form to dos.sm.corp.NYSDeptofStateCopyUnit@dos.ny.gov.
Step 5: Receive your certificate of status.
Once the DOS processes your request, you should receive your certificate of status at the address you provided in 1–5 business days, or less if you opted to receive an emailed PDF. Send a copy of your certificate of status to the requesting party and keep a copy for your records.
What to do if your New York business is not in good standing
If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.
- Start by identifying the underlying problem. Check your business’ current status with the New York Department of State. Your business’ records page should show why your business is inactive, or if it has missed an important filing deadline.
- Pay any overdue taxes. If a New York corporation fails to file and pay franchise taxes with the Department of Taxation for two or more years, the DOS may dissolve the business. This is called dissolution, or annulment, by proclamation.
- File any overdue biennial reports. New York corporations and LLCs must file a biennial report with the DOS. While the DOS doesn’t automatically dissolve businesses that fail to file, the overdue status will appear on their certificates of status, which could negatively affect business transactions or prevent expansion into other states.
- Reinstate your business. Businesses that face dissolution or annulment by proclamation can file for reinstatement. To do so, you’ll also need written consent and a certificate of payment of taxes from the New York State Tax Department.
- Wait for the DOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the DOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
- Request the certificate of legal existence once your status is active. Double-check your business’ status with the DOS to help prevent a rejection.
How LegalZoom can help you get your New York certificate of status
LegalZoom offers an array of services that can take several different tasks off your plate, including biennial report filing services. Our compliance plans can help you stay on top of state requirements, so you don’t have to worry about missing an important deadline.
If you need to reinstate before you request a certificate of good standing, our reinstatement management service will handle the paperwork and guide you through a compliance roadmap to stay ahead of ongoing deadlines.
New York certificate of status FAQs
How long is a New York certificate of status valid?
The Department of State doesn’t specify an expiration date for a New York certificate of status. However, the recency requirement is set by whoever is requesting it, typically 30, 60, or 90 days from the date it’s issued. It’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.
How much is a certificate of status in NY?
The New York State Department of State charges $25 for a certificate of status. However, there may be additional fees if you need the document in a rush and opt for expedited processing. 24-hour processing is $25 per document, same-day processing costs $75, and 2-hour expedited processing is $150.
How long does it take to get a NY certificate of status?
Routine processing takes approximately two to three business days once the DOS receives the filing, plus another one to five business days through the mail. Expedited options reduce processing to as little as two hours. You can also include a prepaid overnight shipping label if you need the physical document mailed quickly.
Where do I request a New York certificate of good standing?
You can request a certificate of good standing, called a certificate of status in New York, from the New York State Department of State, Division of Corporations by delivering a written request to their office either by mail, email, or in person.
Does a New York LLC need a certificate of status to register in another state?
Yes, when a New York LLC registers to do business in another state, that state's filing office will typically require a current certificate of status from the New York State Department of State.
Is a New York certificate of status the same as a certificate of existence?
Yes, both a certificate of status and a certificate of existence can refer to the same document. Whether a lender, licensing agency, or out-of-state government asks for a certificate of status, a certificate of good standing, or a certificate of existence for your business entity, fulfill the request by ordering a certificate of status from the New York State Department of State.