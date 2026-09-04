How to Get a Certificate of Status in New York

If an investor, licensing agency, or out-of-state government has asked your business to provide a New York certificate of good standing, the first thing to know is that this document is called a “certificate of status” in New York. A certificate of status confirms that your LLC or corporation is legally authorized to operate in the state.

You can request a certificate of status through the Department of State (DOS), Division of Corporations. Here’s everything you need to know to order one, including the fees, timelines, and what to do if your business doesn’t qualify.

What a New York certificate of status confirms

A New York certificate of status is an official document that confirms your business is legally registered with the New York State Department of State and current on all required New York taxes, filings, and fees. You may need this document to do one of the following things:

Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.

Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account. Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.

Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit. Register to do business in another state ( foreign qualification ). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.

Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders. Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.

Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes. Apply for a business license . Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

How to request a New York certificate of status: Step-by-step

To get a certificate of status, make a written request to the New York State Department of State, Division of Corporations. The DOS provides a standardized form for your convenience, but it’s not required. Once you’ve filled in or drafted your written request, submit it in person, by mail, or through email. Here’s how.

Step 1: Confirm your business’ current status

Before you take the time to submit a request and pay the related fees, it’s best to first make sure your business qualifies for a certificate of status. To do this, search your business in the DOS’ Corporation and Business Entity Database .

If your business’ status appears as anything other than “active,” resolve the issue before moving forward.

Step 2: Draft a written request

Whether you choose to write the request yourself or use the DOS’ Request for Copies or Certificates of Status form , you must include the following information:

A statement that you’re requesting a certificate of status

The legal name of your business entity

Its DOS ID number or date of formation/authorization, if known

A statement on whether you’d like to request expedited processing or are fine with routine processing

The mailing address where the DOS can send the certificate of status

You also have the option to provide an email address if you’d prefer to receive a PDF certificate instead. However, if you do give an email address, you won’t receive a hard copy of the certificate at your mailing address.

Step 3: Calculate and prepare your payment

The cost of requesting a certificate of status depends on a few factors, including the number of copies and processing method. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Standard certificate of status: $25

Certified copy of an existing document: $10

24-hour expedited processing: $25/document

Same-day expedited processing: $75

2-hour expedited processing: $150

Once you know what you need and the total cost, you can choose to pay by credit card or money order. The DOS provides a Credit/Debit Card Authorization form that you can fill out and send in with your written request if you’d prefer to pay by card.

Step 4: Submit your request

You can submit your request by email, in person, or by mail. For in-person or mail submissions, deliver your certificate of status request to the following address: