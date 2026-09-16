How to get a certificate of existence in Kentucky

If you own your own business, there may be circumstances in which you need to provide proof that your entity is active and compliant with the state. In these instances, you may be asked to provide something called a certificate of good standing. But this document can go by a few other names—in Kentucky, it’s commonly called a certificate of existence.

This guide explains how to order the right certificate, how to confirm your compliance status before you apply, and what to do if a loss of good standing is preventing you from getting your certificate.

What is a certificate of existence?

A certificate of existence is a document issued by the Secretary of State that confirms your entity is active and compliant. Different states have different names for this type of certificate, including certificate of good standing and certificate of status. In Kentucky, it’s officially called a certificate of existence for domestic entities or a certificate of authorization for foreign entities registered to do business in the state.

When do you need a certificate of existence in Kentucky?

Common situations that trigger a request for a certificate of existence include:

Opening a business bank account with a Kentucky financial institution

with a Kentucky financial institution Applying for a business loan or line of credit

or line of credit Registering to do business in another state (most states require proof of good standing from your home state before they'll approve a foreign registration )

(most states require proof of good standing from your home state before they'll approve a ) Completing a contract or acquisition where the other party needs to confirm your business is legally active

where the other party needs to confirm your business is legally active Bringing on investors who require verification of your company's compliance status

How to check whether your Kentucky business is currently in good standing

Before you order the certificate, confirm your business is eligible to receive it. The Kentucky Secretary of State's business entity search page makes it easy to confirm your status, and you don’t even need an active account to search.

Search for your business. Use your entity name or identification number. Your entity ID gives the most precise result, especially if your business name is common. Review your entity's status and standing. On the search results page, find your business and click it. On its standing page, you want to see your status marked as “A - Active” and your standing marked as “Good”.

If your business page shows “bad” standing status, the section below explains how to fix it before you proceed.

Common reasons a Kentucky business loses good standing

Missed annual report deadline. Kentucky annual reports are due by June 30 every year, with a 60-day grace period. Kentucky doesn't assess financial late fees for a missed annual report, but domestic entities that don't file and pay by the end of the grace period will be administratively dissolved . Once dissolved, your entity can no longer conduct regular business operations and is ineligible to receive a certificate of existence until you formally reinstate it.

Kentucky are due by June 30 every year, with a 60-day grace period. Kentucky doesn't assess financial late fees for a missed annual report, but domestic entities that don't file and pay by the end of the grace period will be . Once dissolved, your entity can no longer conduct regular business operations and is ineligible to receive a certificate of existence until you formally reinstate it. Revocation of certificate of authority (foreign entities). Foreign entities that fail to file an annual report on time will have their certificates of authority revoked. This is the foreign-entity equivalent of administrative dissolution and blocks the Secretary of State from issuing a certificate of authorization.

Foreign entities that fail to file an annual report on time will have their certificates of authority revoked. This is the foreign-entity equivalent of administrative dissolution and blocks the Secretary of State from issuing a certificate of authorization. Delinquent state tax obligations. The Secretary of State's office will request a letter of good standing from the Kentucky Department of Revenue and, for for-profit companies, from the Division of Unemployment Insurance as part of the reinstatement process. If a tax return is delinquent, that letter won't be issued until you submit the return and pay the liability.

You’ll need to correct the issue that led to your loss of good standing—which may involve filing for reinstatement and paying the $100 reinstatement fee—before you can move forward with obtaining your certificate of existence.

A foreign entity whose certificate of authority has been revoked can't simply reinstate. It must file a new application for a certificate of authority, which amounts to a full requalification in Kentucky. The fee is $90.

How to get a certificate of existence in Kentucky

Once you've confirmed your business is in good standing, the ordering process is straightforward.

Search for your entity by name or ID number and select the correct record. Order the certificate online and pay the $10 state fee by credit card. Download or print your certificate of existence directly from the portal.

The certificate is available immediately after payment processes.