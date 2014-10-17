How to form a Kentucky corporation

Starting a corporation in Kentucky? Find out what forms you'll need, the fees, information about naming your business, how long it takes to register, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: December 4, 2023
When you form a corporation, your personal assets are protected from your business’s financial obligations and debts. This is called liability protection and is the most common reason people form corporations. Liability protection may shield your personal assets if one of your employees is sued. There may be other benefits to incorporating your business.
A corporation officially exists as soon as you file its articles of incorporation with the Kentucky Secretary of State, unless the articles specify a later date. Filing requires a fee.
The following provisions must be included in the articles of incorporation:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages, for example, one can offer voting rights while another may not.
In the section regarding stock structure, you must also include the following information:
Before you form a Kentucky corporation, you should find out if your proposed corporation name is available. You can do this through the Secretary of State’s office, either online, in writing, or by phone.
You can reserve a name for your corporation for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
Your corporation’s name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator is responsible for signing and filing the articles of incorporation. When specifying your incorporators in the articles, you must meet the following requirements:
Corporate directors manage the business of the corporation and establish corporate policies and strategies. Directors may delegate responsibilities to the corporation’s officers.
Although there must be at least one director, there is no maximum number of directors. The number of directors should be stated in the articles of incorporation or bylaws, which may also establish specific qualifications for directors.
A registered agent is the person or entity responsible for receiving legal documents on behalf of the corporation. The agent’s business address is the registered office.
The following are requirements for specifying a Kentucky registered agent for your corporation:
All Kentucky corporations are formed for the purpose of engaging in any lawful business. The articles of incorporation do not need to state any additional corporate purpose.
A corporation’s bylaws guide the directors, officers, and shareholders on how the corporation is structured and how meetings are held, and how votes are taken. Bylaws may include any provisions for managing the corporation’s business and regulating its affairs. Bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State.
The following are requirements for incorporation bylaws in Kentucky:
The Kentucky Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
