Foreign Qualification Requirements by State: The Complete 50-State Guide

What is foreign qualification?

Foreign qualification is how your existing business legally registers to operate in a state other than the one where it was formed. The forms, fees, and ongoing compliance obligations you'll face depend on which state you're entering and what entity type you have.

Domestic state vs. foreign state: what the terms mean

Your domestic state is where you originally formed your business, where you filed your articles of organization or articles of incorporation. Any other state where you operate is a foreign state, even though it's still within the U.S.

If you formed your LLC in Delaware but open an office in Texas, Delaware is your domestic state and Texas is the foreign state for that registration. For a deeper look at how this applies specifically to LLCs, see what a foreign LLC is and how it works.

Foreign qualification vs. registering a new business

Foreign qualification is not the same as forming a new business entity. When you foreign qualify, you're registering your existing LLC or corporation, same legal entity, same EIN, same ownership structure, to operate legally in a new state. You are not creating a second company.

Many business owners assume they need to form a brand-new LLC in every state they enter. Doing that creates separate legal entities, each with its own tax obligations and compliance requirements. Foreign qualification simply extends your existing entity's authority into an additional state without changing anything about how the business is structured.

Do you need to foreign qualify? A plain-English decision framework

"Doing business" is a legal term of art. It means something more specific than making a single sale or sending one email. Work through this checklist to assess whether foreign qualification applies to your situation.

Ask whether you have a physical presence in the state. If your business owns or leases office space, a storefront, a warehouse, or any other physical location in the state, you almost certainly need to foreign qualify. A fixed, physical presence is the clearest trigger across all 50 states. Ask whether you have employees working in the state. A W-2 employee who lives and works in another state generally creates a registration obligation there, even if your business has no physical office. This is one of the most commonly overlooked triggers, especially for businesses that shifted to remote or hybrid work. Ask whether you own or lease real property there. Signing a lease or owning real estate in a state, even for a small amount of space, typically constitutes doing business under that state's statutes. Ask whether you store inventory or operate equipment in the state. If a fulfillment center, third-party warehouse, or logistics partner holds your inventory inside that state's borders, many states treat that arrangement as sufficient presence to require registration. Ask whether you regularly solicit or conduct business there. Occasional, isolated transactions generally don't trigger foreign qualification. But if you actively and repeatedly solicit customers, execute contracts, or deliver services inside the state on an ongoing basis, most state statutes treat that as doing business, regardless of whether you have a physical office. Ask whether a project or contract will keep you operating there for an extended period. A one-time transaction or brief engagement may not require registration. A multi-month construction project, a recurring service contract, or any activity that looks ongoing to a regulator typically does. If you answered "yes" to any step above, research that state's foreign qualification requirements before you start operating. Each state defines "doing business" in its own statutes, and the threshold varies. A "yes" on any step above is a strong signal to review that state's rules, or to talk with a business attorney about your specific facts.

What counts as "doing business" in another state

State statutes define "doing business" differently, so no single definition covers every jurisdiction. That said, the following activities trigger foreign qualification in the majority of states.

Maintaining an office, storefront, or other fixed place of business.

Employing W-2 workers who live and work in the state. Even a single full-time remote employee can be enough.

Even a single full-time remote employee can be enough. Owning or leasing real property. Commercial space, warehouse space, or land.

Commercial space, warehouse space, or land. Storing inventory inside the state. Whether in your own facility or through a third-party logistics provider.

Whether in your own facility or through a third-party logistics provider. Entering into contracts to be performed in the state. Particularly recurring or long-term agreements.

Particularly recurring or long-term agreements. Regularly soliciting orders or making sales inside the state. Not one-off transactions, but a consistent pattern of in-state commercial activity.

Not one-off transactions, but a consistent pattern of in-state commercial activity. Operating bank accounts specifically used for in-state transactions. Typically a secondary factor, not a standalone trigger, and varies significantly by jurisdiction.

What does NOT trigger foreign qualification

Not every out-of-state activity requires foreign qualification. Most states carve out limited or isolated activities, but the exemption can narrow if those activities become regular, repeated, or tied to a physical presence.

Attending trade shows, conventions, or conferences. Isolated in-state appearances for promotional purposes are broadly exempt.

Isolated in-state appearances for promotional purposes are broadly exempt. Holding board meetings or shareholder meetings.

Making isolated or one-time sales.

Maintaining a bank account. Simply having a bank account in a state does not, by itself, constitute doing business under most state statutes.

Simply having a bank account in a state does not, by itself, constitute doing business under most state statutes. Using independent contractors with no in-state physical presence. A 1099 contractor relationship, standing alone, generally does not create the kind of presence that triggers registration, though this depends on the facts and the state.

A 1099 contractor relationship, standing alone, generally does not create the kind of presence that triggers registration, though this depends on the facts and the state. Selling through a third-party marketplace without any in-state inventory or employees. Marketplace sales alone typically don't require foreign qualification, though they may create sales tax nexus, a separate obligation covered in the next section.

These exemptions reflect broad patterns across state law but are not universal. A few states apply narrower exemptions, and some activities that seem minor can cross the threshold depending on frequency.

Edge cases: remote employees, contractors, e-commerce, and temporary projects

Some business activities fall into gray areas where foreign qualification depends on the facts and the state. Remote workers, fulfillment inventory, and longer temporary projects can create a business presence even when you don’t have a traditional office.

Remote employees. A single W-2 employee working from home in another state is one of the most common triggers businesses miss. Most states treat the employee's home state as a place of business for the employer, which means registration is typically required even if the company has no physical office there.

A single W-2 employee working from home in another state is one of the most common triggers businesses miss. Most states treat the employee's home state as a place of business for the employer, which means registration is typically required even if the company has no physical office there. Independent contractors. Independent contractors (1099 workers) generally don't create the same obligation, because the contractor, not your business, is the one maintaining a presence in that state. However, if a contractor is performing work that looks more like ongoing employment, or if your business exercises significant control over how and where that work is performed, some states may view the relationship differently.

Independent contractors (1099 workers) generally don't create the same obligation, because the contractor, not your business, is the one maintaining a presence in that state. However, if a contractor is performing work that looks more like ongoing employment, or if your business exercises significant control over how and where that work is performed, some states may view the relationship differently. E-commerce and fulfillment. E-commerce sellers whose inventory sits inside a state's fulfillment network face a real registration risk, because the inventory itself constitutes a physical presence regardless of where orders are placed. Selling through Amazon FBA means Amazon may store your inventory in fulfillment centers in states you've never intentionally targeted, and each of those states may require foreign qualification. Selling through a marketplace without any in-state inventory or employees generally does not trigger registration on its own, though it may still create sales tax nexus.

E-commerce sellers whose inventory sits inside a state's fulfillment network face a real registration risk, because the inventory itself constitutes a physical presence regardless of where orders are placed. Selling through Amazon FBA means Amazon may store your inventory in fulfillment centers in states you've never intentionally targeted, and each of those states may require foreign qualification. Selling through a marketplace without any in-state inventory or employees generally does not trigger registration on its own, though it may still create sales tax nexus. Temporary construction and service projects. A two-week job in another state is unlikely to require registration, but a six-month project with multiple employees working on-site almost certainly does. SaaS companies that deliver services remotely without any physical presence typically don't trigger foreign qualification through software sales alone, but if they hire employees or contractors who work from that state, the analysis changes immediately.

If your situation falls into any of these scenarios, talking with a business attorney before you begin operations is the most reliable way to avoid an unexpected compliance gap.

Foreign qualification vs. sales tax nexus vs. business licenses

Foreign qualification is one of three distinct registration and compliance obligations that can apply simultaneously, and satisfying one does not satisfy the others.