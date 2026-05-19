Foreign Qualification Requirements by State: The Complete 50-State Guide

When your business starts operating in a state where it wasn't formed, most states require you to formally register before you can legally conduct business there, a process called foreign qualification. The rules, fees, and triggers vary significantly from state to state, and skipping this step can mean fines, back taxes, and the loss of your right to sue in that state's courts. This guide covers what foreign qualification means, which activities trigger the requirement, how requirements differ across all 50 states, and how to file.
What is foreign qualification?
Foreign qualification is how your existing business legally registers to operate in a state other than the one where it was formed. The forms, fees, and ongoing compliance obligations you'll face depend on which state you're entering and what entity type you have.
Domestic state vs. foreign state: what the terms mean
Your domestic state is where you originally formed your business, where you filed your articles of organization or articles of incorporation. Any other state where you operate is a foreign state, even though it's still within the U.S.
If you formed your LLC in Delaware but open an office in Texas, Delaware is your domestic state and Texas is the foreign state for that registration. For a deeper look at how this applies specifically to LLCs, see what a foreign LLC is and how it works.
Foreign qualification vs. registering a new business
Foreign qualification is not the same as forming a new business entity. When you foreign qualify, you're registering your existing LLC or corporation, same legal entity, same EIN, same ownership structure, to operate legally in a new state. You are not creating a second company.
Many business owners assume they need to form a brand-new LLC in every state they enter. Doing that creates separate legal entities, each with its own tax obligations and compliance requirements. Foreign qualification simply extends your existing entity's authority into an additional state without changing anything about how the business is structured.
Do you need to foreign qualify? A plain-English decision framework
"Doing business" is a legal term of art. It means something more specific than making a single sale or sending one email. Work through this checklist to assess whether foreign qualification applies to your situation.
- Ask whether you have a physical presence in the state. If your business owns or leases office space, a storefront, a warehouse, or any other physical location in the state, you almost certainly need to foreign qualify. A fixed, physical presence is the clearest trigger across all 50 states.
- Ask whether you have employees working in the state. A W-2 employee who lives and works in another state generally creates a registration obligation there, even if your business has no physical office. This is one of the most commonly overlooked triggers, especially for businesses that shifted to remote or hybrid work.
- Ask whether you own or lease real property there. Signing a lease or owning real estate in a state, even for a small amount of space, typically constitutes doing business under that state's statutes.
- Ask whether you store inventory or operate equipment in the state. If a fulfillment center, third-party warehouse, or logistics partner holds your inventory inside that state's borders, many states treat that arrangement as sufficient presence to require registration.
- Ask whether you regularly solicit or conduct business there. Occasional, isolated transactions generally don't trigger foreign qualification. But if you actively and repeatedly solicit customers, execute contracts, or deliver services inside the state on an ongoing basis, most state statutes treat that as doing business, regardless of whether you have a physical office.
- Ask whether a project or contract will keep you operating there for an extended period. A one-time transaction or brief engagement may not require registration. A multi-month construction project, a recurring service contract, or any activity that looks ongoing to a regulator typically does.
- If you answered "yes" to any step above, research that state's foreign qualification requirements before you start operating. Each state defines "doing business" in its own statutes, and the threshold varies. A "yes" on any step above is a strong signal to review that state's rules, or to talk with a business attorney about your specific facts.
What counts as "doing business" in another state
State statutes define "doing business" differently, so no single definition covers every jurisdiction. That said, the following activities trigger foreign qualification in the majority of states.
- Maintaining an office, storefront, or other fixed place of business.
- Employing W-2 workers who live and work in the state. Even a single full-time remote employee can be enough.
- Owning or leasing real property. Commercial space, warehouse space, or land.
- Storing inventory inside the state. Whether in your own facility or through a third-party logistics provider.
- Entering into contracts to be performed in the state. Particularly recurring or long-term agreements.
- Regularly soliciting orders or making sales inside the state. Not one-off transactions, but a consistent pattern of in-state commercial activity.
- Operating bank accounts specifically used for in-state transactions. Typically a secondary factor, not a standalone trigger, and varies significantly by jurisdiction.
What does NOT trigger foreign qualification
Not every out-of-state activity requires foreign qualification. Most states carve out limited or isolated activities, but the exemption can narrow if those activities become regular, repeated, or tied to a physical presence.
- Attending trade shows, conventions, or conferences. Isolated in-state appearances for promotional purposes are broadly exempt.
- Holding board meetings or shareholder meetings.
- Making isolated or one-time sales.
- Maintaining a bank account. Simply having a bank account in a state does not, by itself, constitute doing business under most state statutes.
- Using independent contractors with no in-state physical presence. A 1099 contractor relationship, standing alone, generally does not create the kind of presence that triggers registration, though this depends on the facts and the state.
- Selling through a third-party marketplace without any in-state inventory or employees. Marketplace sales alone typically don't require foreign qualification, though they may create sales tax nexus, a separate obligation covered in the next section.
These exemptions reflect broad patterns across state law but are not universal. A few states apply narrower exemptions, and some activities that seem minor can cross the threshold depending on frequency.
Edge cases: remote employees, contractors, e-commerce, and temporary projects
Some business activities fall into gray areas where foreign qualification depends on the facts and the state. Remote workers, fulfillment inventory, and longer temporary projects can create a business presence even when you don’t have a traditional office.
- Remote employees. A single W-2 employee working from home in another state is one of the most common triggers businesses miss. Most states treat the employee's home state as a place of business for the employer, which means registration is typically required even if the company has no physical office there.
- Independent contractors. Independent contractors (1099 workers) generally don't create the same obligation, because the contractor, not your business, is the one maintaining a presence in that state. However, if a contractor is performing work that looks more like ongoing employment, or if your business exercises significant control over how and where that work is performed, some states may view the relationship differently.
- E-commerce and fulfillment. E-commerce sellers whose inventory sits inside a state's fulfillment network face a real registration risk, because the inventory itself constitutes a physical presence regardless of where orders are placed. Selling through Amazon FBA means Amazon may store your inventory in fulfillment centers in states you've never intentionally targeted, and each of those states may require foreign qualification. Selling through a marketplace without any in-state inventory or employees generally does not trigger registration on its own, though it may still create sales tax nexus.
- Temporary construction and service projects. A two-week job in another state is unlikely to require registration, but a six-month project with multiple employees working on-site almost certainly does. SaaS companies that deliver services remotely without any physical presence typically don't trigger foreign qualification through software sales alone, but if they hire employees or contractors who work from that state, the analysis changes immediately.
If your situation falls into any of these scenarios, talking with a business attorney before you begin operations is the most reliable way to avoid an unexpected compliance gap.
Foreign qualification vs. sales tax nexus vs. business licenses
Foreign qualification is one of three distinct registration and compliance obligations that can apply simultaneously, and satisfying one does not satisfy the others.
|Foreign qualification
|Sales tax nexus
|Business license
|What it is
|Registering your existing business entity to legally operate in a state where it wasn't formed
|The legal connection between your business and a state that requires you to collect and remit sales tax there
|A permit, issued at the state, county, or city level, that authorizes you to operate a specific type of business in a specific location
|Who requires it
|The state's Secretary of State (or equivalent filing office)
|The state's department of revenue or taxation
|State, county, or municipal licensing agencies, depending on your industry and location
|When it's triggered
|When you conduct business in a state through employees, physical presence, property, or regular commercial activity
|When you have a sufficient physical or economic presence in the state; most states also impose economic nexus thresholds based on sales volume or transaction count
|When your business type requires a permit to operate, which varies by industry, profession, and locality, regardless of where your entity is registered
|Consequence of non-compliance
|Fines, back fees, and loss of the right to sue in that state's courts until registration is complete
|Liability for uncollected and unremitted sales tax, plus interest and penalties
|Fines, forced closure, or inability to legally conduct that type of business
These three obligations can stack. A business that opens a warehouse in a new state may need to foreign qualify with the Secretary of State, register to collect sales tax with the revenue department, and obtain a local business license from the city or county, all as separate filings with separate agencies on separate timelines. None automatically satisfies the others.
Foreign qualification requirements by state: 50-state reference table
The table below summarizes key foreign qualification filing details for all 50 states. Each state requires a separate application filed with its Secretary of State or equivalent filing office, along with a registered agent with a physical in-state address.
|State
|Filing office
|LLC form name
|Corp form name
|LLC filing fee
|Corp filing fee
|Std. processing time
|Annual report required
|Alabama
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration of Foreign LLC
|Application for Certificate of Authority
|$150
|$150
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Alaska
|Division of Corporations
|Application for Authorization to Transact Business (LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Corp)
|$350
|$350
|10–15 business days
|Yes (biennial)
|Arizona
|Arizona Corporation Commission
|Application for Authority (LLC)
|Application for Authority (Corp)
|$150
|$175
|3–5 business days
|No
|Arkansas
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Registration (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$270
|$300
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|California
|Secretary of State
|Application to Register a Foreign LLC (Form LLC-5)
|Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation
|$70
|$100
|3–5 weeks (standard)
|Yes
|Colorado
|Secretary of State
|Statement of Foreign Entity Authority (LLC)
|Statement of Foreign Entity Authority (Corp)
|$100
|$100
|Online: immediate
|Yes
|Connecticut
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration of Foreign LLC
|Application for Certificate of Authority
|$120
|$385
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Delaware
|Division of Corporations
|Foreign LLC Registration
|Foreign Corporation Qualification
|$200
|$245
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Florida
|Division of Corporations
|Application for Authorization (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Authorization (Foreign Corp)
|$125
|$70
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Georgia
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (CD 241 – LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (CD 236 – Corp)
|$225
|$225
|~7 business days (online)
|Yes
|Hawaii
|Business Registration Division
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$50
|$50
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Idaho
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Illinois
|Secretary of State
|Application for Admission to Transact Business (LLC-45.5)
|Application for Authority to Transact Business (Form BCA-13.15)
|$150
|$175
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Indiana
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$105
|$105
|1–3 business days (online)
|Yes (biennial)
|Iowa
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|3–5 business days
|Yes (biennial)
|Kansas
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration of Foreign LLC
|Application for Admission to Transact Business
|$165
|$165
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Kentucky
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$90
|$90
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Louisiana
|Secretary of State
|Application for Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$150
|$150
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Maine
|Secretary of State
|Application for Authority to Do Business (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Authority to Do Business (Foreign Corp)
|$250
|$250
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Maryland
|State Department of Assessments and Taxation
|Application for Registration (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Registration (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|4–6 weeks (standard)
|Yes
|Massachusetts
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority
|$500
|$400
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Michigan
|Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$50
|$50
|5–10 business days
|Yes
|Minnesota
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$205
|$205
|Online: immediate
|Yes
|Mississippi
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$250
|$250
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Missouri
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration of Foreign LLC
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Form Corp. 42)
|$105
|$105
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Montana
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$70
|$70
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Nebraska
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$120
|$120
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Nevada
|Secretary of State
|Qualification of Foreign LLC (Form LLC-4)
|Qualification of Foreign Corporation (Form Corpt051)
|$425
|$425
|1–2 business days (online)
|Yes
|New Hampshire
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|New Jersey
|Division of Revenue
|Public Records Filing (Foreign LLC)
|Public Records Filing (Foreign Corp)
|$125
|$125
|Online: immediate
|Yes (annual)
|New Mexico
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|3–5 business days
|No
|New York
|Department of State
|Application for Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$250
|$225
|7–10 business days
|Yes (biennial)
|North Carolina
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$250
|$250
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|North Dakota
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$135
|$135
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Ohio
|Secretary of State
|Registration of a Foreign LLC
|Registration of a Foreign Corporation (Form 530)
|$99
|$99
|Online: 2–3 business days
|Yes
|Oklahoma
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration of Foreign LLC
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$300
|$300
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Oregon
|Secretary of State
|Application for Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$275
|$275
|Online: immediate
|Yes
|Pennsylvania
|Department of State
|Application for Registration (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$250
|$250
|7–15 business days
|Yes (decennial)
|Rhode Island
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$150
|$150
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|South Carolina
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$110
|$110
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|South Dakota
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$750
|$750
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Tennessee
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$300 per member (min $300, max $3,000)
|$600
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Texas
|Secretary of State
|Application for Registration of Foreign LLC (Form 304)
|Application for Registration of Foreign Corp (Form 301)
|$750
|$750
|2 business days (online)
|Yes (franchise tax report)
|Utah
|Division of Corporations
|Application for Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$70
|$70
|2–3 business days (online)
|Yes
|Vermont
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$125
|$125
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Virginia
|State Corporation Commission
|Application for a Certificate of Authority to Transact Business (Foreign LLC)
|Application for a Certificate of Authority to Transact Business (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|Online: 1–2 business days
|Yes
|Washington
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$180
|$180
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|West Virginia
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$150
|$150
|3–5 business days
|Yes
|Wisconsin
|Department of Financial Institutions
|Application for Certificate of Registration (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|5–10 business days
|Yes
|Wyoming
|Secretary of State
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign LLC)
|Application for Certificate of Authority (Foreign Corp)
|$100
|$100
|3–5 business days
|Yes
This table reflects standard filing fees. Expedited processing fees are additional in most states. Fees and form names are updated periodically. Always verify with the official state filing office before submitting.
States with notable or unusual requirements
Some states add requirements that go beyond the standard certificate of authority filing. These rules can affect your timeline, budget, and ongoing compliance obligations, so check the target state’s requirements before you file.
New York: mandatory newspaper publication for foreign LLCs
Foreign LLCs in New York must publish a copy of their application in two separate newspapers, one daily and one weekly, in the county of the LLC's principal place of business, once a week for six consecutive weeks. After publication, the LLC must file an affidavit of publication and a certificate of publication with the Department of State, along with a $50 fee. Publication costs vary significantly by county; in Manhattan, they can run into the thousands of dollars. This requirement applies to foreign LLCs only. Foreign corporations are not subject to it.
California: $800 minimum franchise tax
Foreign LLCs operating in California must pay an annual franchise tax of $800 regardless of whether the business turns a profit. This obligation begins in the first year of registration and is paid to the California Franchise Tax Board, not the Secretary of State.
Texas: $750 filing fee and retroactive late penalties
Texas charges $750 for a foreign LLC registration. If your LLC has been operating in Texas for over 90 days without registering, a late filing fee applies, calculated by multiplying the $750 fee by each full or partial year of delinquency. An LLC that operated unregistered for three years could owe $2,250 in late fees on top of the original registration fee.
Arizona and Nebraska: newspaper publication
Like New York, Arizona and Nebraska require newspaper publication for LLCs after approval. Build that step and its associated cost into your timeline before you begin operating in either state.
Tennessee: member-based fee structure
Tennessee calculates its foreign LLC filing fee based on the number of members rather than charging a flat rate, which can make it unexpectedly expensive for multi-member LLCs. Confirm the current fee schedule with the Tennessee Secretary of State's office before filing.
South Dakota: high flat fees
South Dakota charges $750 for foreign LLC registration, matching Texas as one of the most expensive states for initial foreign qualification.
States with no annual report requirement
Arizona and New Mexico do not require foreign entities to file annual reports, a meaningful reduction in ongoing compliance burden.
LLC vs. corporation: how foreign qualification requirements differ
Both LLCs and corporations must foreign qualify before doing business in a state where they weren't formed, but the specific paperwork, fees, and additional obligations are not always identical.
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|Application form
|Separate form for LLCs in every state (e.g., Form LLC-5 in California, Form 304 in Texas)
|Separate form for corporations in every state (e.g., Form 301 in Texas, BCA-13.15 in Illinois)
|Filing fee
|Varies by state; often matches corporation fee, but not always
|Varies by state; sometimes higher or lower than LLC fee in the same state
|Who signs the application
|Typically a member, manager, or authorized person
|Typically a corporate officer (president, secretary, or equivalent)
|Information disclosed
|Name, jurisdiction of formation, principal office address, registered agent
|Same as LLC, plus some states require directors and officers, authorized shares, or par value
|Newspaper publication
|Required in New York, Arizona, and Nebraska after approval
|Not required in New York for corporations; varies in Arizona and Nebraska
|Annual report requirement
|Required in most states; frequency and fee vary
|Required in most states; fee amounts sometimes differ from LLC
|Franchise tax exposure
|California imposes an $800 minimum franchise tax on foreign LLCs
|California franchise tax applies to foreign corporations as well, but the rate structure differs
Where the fees actually diverge
In most states, LLC and corporation filing fees are identical. A handful of states charge noticeably different amounts.
- Connecticut: $120 for a foreign LLC, $385 for a foreign corporation, one of the largest fee gaps in the country
- Florida: $125 for a foreign LLC, $70 for a foreign corporation, one of the few states where a corporation is cheaper to qualify
- Massachusetts: $500 for a foreign LLC, $400 for a foreign corporation
- New York: $250 for a foreign LLC, $225 for a foreign corporation
- Tennessee: A corporation pays a flat $600; an LLC's fee grows with its membership count
What corporations disclose that LLCs don't
Corporations must generally list the number of authorized shares and stock classifications, along with a corporate officer's signature, on their application for authority. Some states also require foreign corporations to list the names and addresses of their directors and officers. In practice, foreign corporation applications often require more preparation time than LLC applications. For a broader look at how corporations are formed and what they require, see how to form a corporation.
How to foreign qualify in another state: step-by-step
The mechanics of foreign qualification follow a consistent pattern across all 50 states, even though the specific forms, fees, and timelines vary.
Step 1: Check name availability in the new state
Search the new state's business entity database to confirm your business name is available. Most states maintain a free, searchable database through the Secretary of State's website.
If another business has already registered your name, you have two options: use a fictitious name (also called an assumed name, trade name, or DBA) for your operations there, or add a distinguishing word or phrase to differentiate your registration. The name you register under in the foreign state doesn't change your legal name in your home state.
Don't skip this step. Filing under a name that's already taken will delay your registration and, in some states, result in a rejected application with no refund of the filing fee.
Step 2: Order a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state
A Certificate of Good Standing, sometimes called a Certificate of Existence or Certificate of Status, is an official document confirming your business is legally registered in your home state, has filed its required reports, and is current on any fees or taxes owed.
Most states require you to include a current Certificate of Good Standing with your foreign qualification application. "Current" typically means issued within 60 to 90 days of your filing date. Order it directly from your home state's Secretary of State office. Fees are usually $10 to $30. Some states issue certificates immediately online; others take several business days, so factor that into your timeline.
Step 3: Appoint a registered agent in the new state
Every state requires a foreign entity to designate a registered agent, a person or business entity with a physical street address in that state, available during regular business hours to receive legal documents and service of process on the business's behalf.
A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement. A missed service of process can result in a default judgment against your business before you even know a lawsuit was filed.
You can appoint an individual or use a professional registered agent service. Most multi-state businesses use a professional service, because it ensures consistent availability, keeps personal addresses off public records, and simplifies management when qualifying in multiple states simultaneously. Have your registered agent arranged before you file, as their information goes directly on the application.
Step 4: Complete and file the application for a Certificate of Authority
The core filing document is the application for a Certificate of Authority. Most states call it exactly that, though a few use different names. Texas calls it an Application for Registration; New Jersey uses a Public Records Filing. The 50-state table above lists the specific form name for both LLCs and corporations in each state.
The application typically asks for.
- Your business's legal name and any fictitious name
- Entity type and jurisdiction of formation
- Principal office address
- Registered agent's name and in-state address
- Names and addresses of your members, managers, or officers, depending on entity type and state requirements
Corporations generally need to disclose more information than LLCs, including authorized share counts and, in some states, director and officer details.
File the completed application with the state's designated filing office, usually the Secretary of State, along with your Certificate of Good Standing and the filing fee. Many states now accept filings online, which typically speeds up processing considerably.
Step 5: Pay fees and meet ongoing compliance obligations
The filing fee is due when you submit your application. Fees range from under $100 in states like Hawaii and Michigan to $750 in Texas and South Dakota. Confirm the current fee before you submit, as an underpayment will delay or reject your application.
Once the state approves your application and issues your Certificate of Authority, your registration is active. Ongoing obligations include.
- Annual (or biennial) reports. Periodic filings that update the state on your registered agent, business address, and officer information, often with a filing fee. LegalZoom can help you file an annual report to keep your business in good standing across every state where you're qualified.
- Maintaining a registered agent in the state for as long as you hold authority to do business there.
- Applicable franchise or minimum taxes. California's $800 annual minimum franchise tax for foreign LLCs is the most prominent example.
- Amended filings when your business's structure changes. Mergers, name changes, and membership changes often require updated filings in states where you're qualified.
Letting any of these obligations lapse can cause the state to administratively revoke your authority to do business there, requiring reinstatement filings and back fees to restore your standing. For comprehensive ongoing compliance management across all your registered states, consider business compliance services that track deadlines and file on your behalf.
Foreign qualification requirements FAQs
When do you need to foreign qualify?
You need to foreign qualify when you're doing business in a state where your company wasn't formed. The clearest triggers are having employees who live and work in that state, owning or leasing physical space there, storing inventory in a fulfillment center, or regularly conducting transactions with in-state customers. One-off sales or attending a trade show don't count. But an ongoing presence, even just one remote W-2 employee, typically does.
What happens if you don't foreign qualify?
The most serious consequence is losing your right to sue in that state's courts. If a customer doesn't pay or breaks a contract, you can't go to court to recover anything until you've registered and caught up on any back fees. Some states also assess fines for each year you operated without authorization, and Texas charges retroactive late fees that multiply by year. The fix is registering after the fact, but it costs more and creates a compliance gap on your record.
Is foreign qualification the same as forming a new business in another state?
No. Foreign qualification registers your existing company to operate in a new state. You keep the same LLC or corporation, the same EIN, the same ownership structure. Forming a new entity in each state creates separate companies with separate tax obligations and compliance requirements. Most businesses expanding to new states want foreign qualification, not a second entity.
How much does it cost to foreign qualify?
Filing fees range from $50 in states like Hawaii and Michigan to $750 in Texas and South Dakota. Most states fall somewhere in the $100–$300 range. You'll also need a registered agent in each state where you qualify, which is typically an ongoing annual cost. Some states charge additional fees for expedited processing, and a few, California being the most notable, require an annual minimum franchise tax on top of the initial filing fee.