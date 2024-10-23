What Is a Domestic Limited Liability Company?

A domestic limited liability company is a business entity that allows you to do business in the state it was formed. Follow along to find out more.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Chloe Packard
Chloe is a San Diego-based writer with over a decade of writing and editing experience. She has partnered with both e...
Updated on: October 24, 2024 · 7 min read
A domestic limited liability company (LLC) is a business entity that operates in the state where it was formed. It is a type of for-profit business structure that combines the benefits of corporations and partnerships into a single business form. It's a favorable business entity because it offers limited liability protection, tax benefits, and management flexibility.
If you're embarking on your entrepreneurial journey, it's important to understand the ins and outs of limited liability companies and how they compare to foreign LLCs.
Let's take a look at domestic vs. foreign LLCs. While a domestic LLC is an entity that conducts business in the state where it was established, a foreign LLC refers to one that has business activities in other states aside from the one where it was originally formed.
For example, a domestic LLC formed in California can only do business in California. However, if that domestic LLC wants to expand its business to Nevada, then it can apply to become a foreign LLC in Nevada and legally run its business beyond California's borders.
There are some advantages and disadvantages to consider when deciding between a domestic and foreign limited liability company.
With a domestic LLC, you only need to comply with one state's rules and regulations, meaning less paperwork and fewer legal obligations. This can also make it more affordable to maintain a domestic LLC because you only have to pay the filing fees for one state. However, sticking with this kind of limited liability company can be limiting since you can't expand to other states. You miss out on business opportunities in other regions and can't take advantage of potentially more favorable business laws in other states.
Now, let's review some pros and cons of expanding your business operations with a foreign LLC. Because you must register your LLC with each state, you must file out additional paperwork and pay each state's filing fees. It also means you must comply with each state's business regulations, which could become an administrative burden. However, as long as you're compliant, you get the advantage of conducting business in other areas and choosing states with more business-friendly regulations and tax benefits.
A domestic limited liability company is not limited to operating in the same state where it was formed. You can conduct business in other states without having to form a new business entity. You can also operate foreign LLCs in multiple states. For example, that California domestic LLC can become a foreign LLC in Nevada, along with Oregon, Utah, and New Mexico.
Owners of foreign LLCs must typically register as foreign entities in each state where they conduct business. This process is called foreign qualification and involves submitting business formation documents with the Secretary of State's office in each respective state. If you'd like help navigating the foreign qualification process, LegalZoom can help file your paperwork.
Now, just as you filed articles of organization to form your domestic LLC, you must file the foreign LLC equivalent, which is often called the application for certificate of authority or application for registration as a foreign LLC. You must also pay the filing fee, which will vary depending on the state, but the average foreign LLC filing fee is $186. Typically, there is an option for in-person, mail-in, or online filing.
Once the respective state approves your business formation documents, your business will officially be a legal entity in that state. Your foreign LLC must follow each state's regulations and tax obligations. Failure to comply with these obligations can result in additional fees and financial penalties.
The business owner can choose which state to register in, which would make that company a domestic LLC within that particular state. For many small business owners, the best choice is the state where the business has most of its operations. For example, a business that has its sole facility and all its customers in California should probably form its business in California and thus become a domestic entity in that state.
That said, there may be some advantages to forming in a different state or registering as a foreign LLC. There are many factors to consider when deciding which state is best for your business, such as the state's regulations regarding business taxes, legal protections, state-based fees, registered agents, and incentives.
Most LLCs use a pass-through taxation structure, which means the business doesn't pay income taxes. Instead, the LLC members pay their share of the LLC's income taxes on their personal income tax returns.
However, some states offer more favorable tax implications than others. For instance, Alaska has no income taxes or sales taxes. In comparison, California charges an annual franchise tax of at least $800. Therefore, some small business owners may choose a specific state for tax purposes.
Legal liability protection is one of the advantages of forming an LLC. Because your LLC is a separate entity, you can keep your personal assets separate from your business assets.
It's important to note that the extent of that liability protection may vary from one state to the next. For instance, Nevada has some of the strongest asset protection laws in the country, making it an attractive option to some.
All states require LLCs to pay filing fees when forming their business entities. These fees vary by state, and the cost may sway your decision. For example, Kentucky charges one of the lowest fees, $40, while Massachusetts charges one of the highest fees, $500.
Furthermore, some states require domestic limited liability companies to pay annual report fees or registration fees. Massachusetts charges LLCs a $125 fee to file annual reports, and Virginia charges a $50 annual registration fee. Meanwhile, states like South Carolina, Ohio, and Texas don't have any annual payment requirements.
Every state requires you to appoint your own registered agent or hire registered agent services. However, each state can set its own registered agent criteria. What's more, you may need a registered agent for every state in which you register your business.
Some states may have incentive programs or laws that could benefit your particular business. For instance, if you're starting an eco-friendly LLC, you may want to select a state that offers incentives or credits to green small businesses. Or, if you're establishing a tech company, you might choose a state that has passed technology laws that support your business endeavors.
Yes, a domestic LLC can have multiple members. This is known as a multiple-member LLC.
In contrast, if it's a one-member managed LLC, then it's called a single-member LLC.
Yes, there are several ways to transfer your LLC to another state. For instance, you can go through foreign qualification to register your LLC in another state or set up a domesticated LLC, which involves filing articles of domestication in the new state and dissolving the business entity in the former state.
Yes, all domestic limited liability companies need registered agents. Your registered agent must be available during normal business hours and have a physical address in the state in which you're forming your LLC.
There are several steps involved in establishing a domestic limited liability company.
To form your LLC, you must explore name availability in your state, select an appropriate business name, appoint a registered agent, file articles of organization, acquire business licenses and permits, and apply for an employer identification number for tax purposes. We also recommend drafting an operating agreement, obtaining a certificate of good standing, and opening a business bank account to separate your business assets from your personal assets.
LegalZoom offers LLC formation services that make establishing your business a breeze.
It depends on various factors, such as what your business does and where it operates. If your business solely operates in one state, then the easiest option is to establish a domestic one. However, if you'd like to conduct business in multiple states and take advantage of different state incentives, then a foreign LLC may be the better choice for you.
You may also like
Expanding overseas? Start by registering a trademark in Canada
If you're looking to growing your brand overseas, many U.S. businesses often look to Canada. The first step to expanding into Canada usually begins with registering a trademark. Here's a quick primer on the advantages of a Canadian trademark and what to expect from the process.
October 24, 2024 · 4min read
How to Do a Trademark Search in 5 Simple Steps
Before you decide to trademark the name of your business or settle on a logo, make sure no one else is using them.
September 6, 2024 · 9min read
10 tips for creating a small business plan
A business plan is a necessary part of your impetus for success for your small business. Find out how to create a business plan that will help you obtain investors and stay on track as you grow.
November 21, 2023 · 4min read