How to Find LLC Owners

Who owns an LLC?

Before discussing ways to identify the owner of an LLC , let's ensure you understand the ownership structure of an LLC.

The owner of an LLC is known as a member. However, a member doesn't necessarily need to be a person when it comes to LLC ownership. In some cases, corporations, trusts, and other legal entities are considered members of an LLC, too.

When looking into an LLC's ownership structure, you might come across the names of managers. While a member could also be a manager, it's best not to assume that the manager is a member, as these can be separate roles. In other words, a member can be a manager, but a manager is not always a member.

Now, in many cases, when forming an LLC, the Secretary of State's office requires members to list their names on the formation documents, which become part of the public record.

However, a handful of states (Delaware, New Mexico, Nevada, and Wyoming) permit anonymous LLCs, allowing LLC owners to keep their names private and out of the public record. This anonymity allows members to enjoy privacy and confidentiality, but in turn, makes it difficult for others to uncover their identities.

5 ways to find out who owns an LLC

Some states vary in the degree of information they make public about LLC owners, while others don't disclose ownership information at all, like in the case of anonymous LLCs. Even if an LLC's ownership isn't legally required to be public information, some persistence and ingenuity can get you the answers you need. You just may need to explore several different avenues until you land on the right information.

The following provides several ways to kick off your hunt for ownership details.

1. Search state business databases

Every state requires an LLC to file articles of organization or a similar document to formally establish the business as a legal entity. This legal document outlines basic information about the LLC, such as its name, business purpose, business address, and registered agent details. Some states also require the LLC to list the names of its members, managers, and officers.

Depending on the state, some LLCs must also file annual reports with basic business information, which may include owner names.

LLCs file articles of organization or a similar business formation document with their respective Secretary of State offices, so state business directories can provide valuable insights. Although it's not guaranteed that you'll find the business owner's name in the state entity database, it's still a good place to look.

To conduct an LLC search, follow these steps.

Navigate to the Secretary of State's website for the state where the LLC was established. Find the business search function. It might be called a business entity search or a corporation search. Once you've landed on the state database page, perform an advanced search using the LLC's name and any other information you have about it. Review the results: Look for the LLC and its business filings.

When you find the LLC listed, it may or may not include LLC ownership details. Some states require only basic information—such as the business name, purpose, and registered agent—to be included in the LLC's formation documents. The documents might be signed by a member, but they don't need to be—a third-party organizer, such as a law firm, can form an LLC on behalf of its client.

That said, if the business filings don't include LLC owner information, it's not necessarily a dead end. You can still extract helpful details from these documents, such as the LLC's registered agent's name and address.

2. Contact the registered agent

Every LLC is also required to appoint a registered agent to oversee legal correspondence on behalf of the business. The registered agent is considered the LLC's official contact, so reaching out to them could provide valuable insights about the LLC, including its LLC owners—if they agree to help you.

Because an LLC must list its registered agent's name and contact information on the Articles of Organization, you can obtain this information using the state's business search feature, as explained in the previous step.

3. Examine the company’s website and public materials

If you've come up against a wall, navigate to the LLC's official website. The website may feature an "About Us" page, a "Teams" section, or a personnel directory that identifies the LLC's owners. If the website has a phone number or contact form, you can also ask for the information by contacting the LLC directly.

In the same vein, check the LLC's social media profiles, such as their Instagram and Facebook accounts. They may post information about their members, or you might find that their members have interacted with these platforms. LinkedIn can also be a method for finding out who an LLC's members are, but keep in mind that LinkedIn profiles can be configured to keep certain information private.

While you search the web, run Google searches for press releases, new articles, and other online statements that might reveal LLC ownership details.

4. Utilize alternative public records

If the above methods haven't yielded LLC ownership details, it's time to dig a little deeper.

Look into alternative public records that could provide you with a lead. The following are a few ways to extrapolate more information:

Business licenses . Some states include owner information on LLC business licenses, so search online databases for the LLC's license or visit the LLC in person and look for the physical license (it should be posted in a visible place.)

. Some states include owner information on LLC business licenses, so search online databases for the LLC's license or visit the LLC in person and look for the physical license (it should be posted in a visible place.) Real estate records . If the LLC owns property, county records like deeds may list ownership details.

. If the LLC owns property, county records like deeds may list ownership details. Court documents . Because legal filings associated with the LLC sometimes include ownership information, review court documents.

. Because legal filings associated with the LLC sometimes include ownership information, review court documents. Online directories. If the LLC you're dealing with belongs to an industry trade association, the organization may have an online directory that provides information about its member companies.

5. Consult online business directories and databases

Another option is to turn to corporate databases that specialize in aggregating business information. They pull insights from various sources like government records, company websites, and financial filings.

For example, private companies, such as Dun & Bradstreet , that sell credit data about businesses can sometimes find out who owns a business. However, many of these services are subscription-based, so you will likely pay a fee to run a search and access the data.

When would you need to find an LLC member?

So, in what circumstances might you need to find out who owns an LLC? There may be times when you are dealing with an LLC or considering a transaction with one when it would be helpful to know exactly who owns it.

Here are a few examples of such situations:

Hiring services . If you are hiring an LLC to provide a crucial service to your home or business, you may want to know who owns it so that you can research how reputable the company is.

. If you are hiring an LLC to provide a crucial service to your home or business, you may want to know who owns it so that you can research how reputable the company is. Renting property . If you're a landlord signing an office or store lease with an LLC tenant, you'll want to know who owns the LLC to confirm that you're dealing with a reputable company that will pay the rent. Conversely, if you're a tenant signing a lease with an LLC landlord, you should find out who owns the company to assure yourself that the landlord's obligations will be fulfilled.

. If you're a landlord signing an office or store lease with an LLC tenant, you'll want to know who owns the LLC to confirm that you're dealing with a reputable company that will pay the rent. Conversely, if you're a tenant signing a lease with an LLC landlord, you should find out who owns the company to assure yourself that the landlord's obligations will be fulfilled. Accepting trade credit. If you are a vendor or supplier selling products to an LLC that wants trade credit, finding out who owns the LLC may allow you to determine the creditworthiness of your potential customer.

If you are a vendor or supplier selling products to an LLC that wants trade credit, finding out who owns the LLC may allow you to determine the creditworthiness of your potential customer. Recovering debts. If an LLC owes you money, figuring out who the owners are may give you additional people or assets to pursue for payment.

If an LLC owes you money, figuring out who the owners are may give you additional people or assets to pursue for payment. Resolving issues . If you purchased a product or service from an LLC and are now having problems with it, you may want to involve the owners to help resolve your issues.

. If you purchased a product or service from an LLC and are now having problems with it, you may want to involve the owners to help resolve your issues. Investing. If you are thinking about investing in a business operating as an LLC, the identity of the owners is part of the information you'll need to determine whether the new venture will be successful.

FAQs

Is the owner of an LLC public record?

No, usually, the owner of an LLC is not listed on the public record—unless the articles of organization list the LLC member names.

Do I need to notify the LLC if I search for its owners?

No, you don't need to notify the LLC if you're searching public records. Unless the business is filed as an anonymous LLC, this information is considered public record, so you do not need to communicate with the LLC or ask for permission to access the data.

Can an attorney help find LLC owners?

Yes, you can hire an attorney to help you find LLC owners. Legal professionals will follow many of the same steps we've recommended for obtaining business ownership information, such as reviewing public records and accessing online databases.

Is there a fee for accessing LLC ownership information?

It depends on what route you take. If you're using the Secretary of State's website or performing your own online searches, you can do this free of charge. However, you may need to pay a fee if you're requesting public records or consulting private business databases.