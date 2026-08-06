What Does Administratively Dissolved Mean and How Do You Fix It?

When the business fails to comply with legal and regulatory obligations, the state agency that regulates business entities can administratively dissolve the business. In most states, this agency is the Secretary of State, Department of State, or Division of Corporations.

The ramifications of an administrative dissolution are significant. For example, an administratively dissolved limited liability company (LLC) or corporation means the business loses its liability shield and can leave members or officers personally exposed for obligations incurred after dissolution.

This guide explains why administrative dissolution happens, the legal consequences it triggers, and the exact steps to fix it, and state-specific deadlines that determine whether your entity can be reinstated.

What does "administratively dissolved" mean?

The term “administratively dissolved” means the state, typically through the Secretary of State's office, has revoked your LLC's or corporation's legal operational status because of a compliance failure. The entity may still legally operate solely to complete tasks related to closing out business affairs (called “winding-up”), but can no longer legally operate in the state.

Administrative dissolution is undertaken by the state, meaning you don't have to agree to it, sign anything, or even know the administrative dissolution is happening. Notice goes to the business address on file (typically your registered agent's address), and if the compliance failure isn't corrected within a grace period, administrative dissolution takes effect automatically. In fact, many business owners discover the administrative dissolution status weeks or months after the fact. This could happen if your registered agent has lapsed, their address has changed, or there was some issue with mail forwarding to your registered agent or business address.

What causes administrative dissolution?

While each state has their own laws, there are a few main reasons your business would be administratively dissolved.

Missed annual report or biennial report filings

Most states require LLCs and corporations to file an annual or biennial report confirming the entity's basic information and active status. If you miss the deadline, the state typically issues a warning with a short grace period. If the filing stays overdue, then the state will likely proceed to dissolve the entity. Missed reports are one of the most common causes of administrative dissolution.

Unpaid franchise taxes or state fees

Several states, including Delaware, California, and Texas, impose franchise taxes or annual fees separate from income taxes. A franchise tax is a fee the state charges for the privilege of operating in the state. If you fail to pay the amount owed, then the state can dissolve your entity, even if your annual report is current.

Failure to maintain a registered agent

All states require that LLCs and corporations keep a registered agent on file. A registered agent is a person or business with a valid in-state address that accepts legal documents and official correspondence on the entity's behalf. If your registered agent resigns and you don't appoint a replacement, the state loses its formal channel for reaching your business and may opt to administratively dissolve the entity.

Other compliance failures

Some states also dissolve business entities for failing to keep a current principal office address on file, not responding to official correspondence, or missing other jurisdiction-specific requirements. Make sure to check your Secretary of State or equivalent office's business records directly if the reason for your dissolution isn't clear.

Administrative dissolution vs. voluntary dissolution vs. involuntary (judicial) dissolution

There are generally three types of business dissolution, and the difference matters for what you need to do next. For example, administrative dissolution is the only dissolution type that is fixable through a standard reinstatement filing.