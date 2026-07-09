How to Reinstate an LLC in Alaska: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 3: Email the Corporations Section to start reinstatement and request your forms

Because Alaska generates the report forms uniquely for each entity, you begin by emailing corporations@alaska.gov with "Reinstate" in the subject line. Include all the following:

Your LLC's full legal name as it appears in the database

Your Alaska entity number

The dissolution date on record

A clear statement that you are requesting reinstatement

The cause of dissolution

The Corporations Section will email you the specific biennial report forms your LLC needs and confirm the total fees owed.

Step 4: File any overdue biennial reports

Complete the forms the Division sends and submit them by mail or fax. For domestic LLCs, the standard biennial report fee is $100.00, or $137.50 with the late fee applied on or after February 2. Your total depends on how many reporting periods you missed, so confirm the exact amount with the Corporations Section, as it may include accumulated penalties.

Step 5: Resolve any registered agent issues

If your dissolution was triggered by a registered agent failure, file a statement of change to update your agent information or appoint a new one. This form must be filed by mail and carries a $25 filing fee plus a $25 reinstatement fee. The state will not accept it unless your biennial reports are current, so file the reports first or submit them together.

If both a registered agent failure and missed reports caused your dissolution, confirm the required combination of filings with the Corporations Section before you send anything.

Step 6: Confirm reinstatement

After your filings are processed, the state mails a certificate of reinstatement to your registered agent. You can also confirm in the Corporations Database, where your status should return to "Good Standing." If it still shows "Involuntarily Dissolved" after the expected processing window, email corporations@alaska.gov again and reference your entity number and the date you submitted your filings.

Keep a copy of the certificate of reinstatement and any confirmation email.

Alaska LLC reinstatement fees and total cost

Your total cost depends on how many biennial reports you missed and whether a registered agent update is also required. There is no single flat reinstatement fee.

What drives your total cost

Each missed reporting period adds a report fee, and for a dissolved LLC those reports are already past due, so the late fee ($37.50 for a domestic LLC, $47.50 for a foreign LLC) applies to each outstanding period.

If registered agent failure contributed to your dissolution, you also file a Statement of Change, which the state will not accept unless your biennial reports are current.

Confirm your exact total before you file

Your exact amount owed may vary depending on how many reports are overdue and whether additional penalties have accumulated. Contact the Corporations Section at (907) 465-2550 or corporations@alaska.gov to confirm your precise total before you submit payment. The confirmation in writing gives you a record in case of any discrepancy during processing.

How long does Alaska LLC reinstatement take?

Most Alaska LLC reinstatements resolve within 10 to 15 business days after the Corporations Section receives your hard copy filings, assuming your paperwork is complete, your fees are correct, and there are no outstanding complications. You may also consider potential seasonal delays, and the possibility of back-and-forth if your filing has issues.

Hard-copy processing runs longer during the Division's heavy season, which is October through February, when delays can exceed 15 business days. Filings submitted March through September generally see the standard 10–15 business day turnaround.

Alaska does not offer rush or expedited processing for entity filings. The state reviews filings in the order it receives them. If your two-year reinstatement window is running short, you can't rely on expedited service to make up for a late start. Submit everything as early as possible.

What can extend your timeline