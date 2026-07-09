How to Reinstate an LLC in Alaska: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your Alaska LLC has been involuntarily dissolved, you have a strict two-year window from the dissolution date to restore it. To get started with your LLC’s reinstatement, you need to understand exactly why your entity lost its status and whether that window is still open.
This guide covers each step required to bring your LLC back from dissolution. Every procedural step and fee figure comes directly from the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing.
How to reinstate an Alaska LLC: At a glance
- Alaska gives dissolved LLCs a two-year window from the date of dissolution to reinstate. After that window closes, reinstatement is no longer available, and you must form a new entity.
- Alaska does not use a standalone LLC reinstatement form. You start the process by emailing your reinstatement request to the Corporations Section with your LLC's name and Alaska Entity Number; the Division then identifies the overdue biennial reports and fees you need to resolve.
- The most common reason Alaska LLCs lose good standing is failure to file a required biennial report, which triggers involuntary dissolution.
- Reinstatement fees include the overdue biennial report fee plus any applicable late penalties. Your total depends on how many reports you missed and the specific cause of dissolution.
- If your LLC's name was taken by another entity during the dissolution period (which Alaska allows after six months), you must resolve that conflict before reinstatement can move forward.
If reinstatement is no longer possible, the practical alternative is to form a new Alaska LLC, though it means losing your original entity's history, employer identification number (EIN) continuity, and existing contracts.
What it means to reinstate an Alaska LLC
Reinstating an Alaska LLC means restoring a dissolved entity to active, good-standing status with the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing. This is not the same as forming a new LLC. Reinstatement revives the original entity—its legal history, existing contracts, and business identity all carry forward as if the dissolution never happened.
Alaska allows you to reinstate an involuntarily dissolved LLC, but the window is fixed. You have exactly two years from the date of dissolution to file for reinstatement. If you miss that deadline, you cannot reinstate.
Note: If you formally chose to voluntarily dissolve your LLC by filing articles of dissolution, your LLC cannot be reinstated.
Why Alaska LLCs fall out of good standing
In Alaska, there isn’t just good-standing status and administrative dissolution. In fact, your LLC’s status helps determine what options you have to fix it.
- Involuntarily dissolved: Alaska formally shut down the LLC because it failed a compliance requirement, most commonly a missed biennial report. Domestic Alaska LLCs in this status have a strict two-year window from the dissolution date to seek reinstatement. This status is what this guide covers.
- Revoked: This status applies to foreign LLCs registered to do business in Alaska. A foreign LLC that loses its authority to operate is revoked rather than dissolved, and Alaska does not allow a revoked foreign entity to reinstate. To operate in Alaska again, you must register again as a new foreign entity and obtain a new Alaska Entity Number.
- Noncompliant: The LLC has an unresolved compliance issue, but Alaska has not yet formally dissolved it. Resolving the outstanding deficiency restores its standing and does not require reinstatement.
That status is recorded in the Alaska Corporations Database, and the first step to take is to confirm it. If your LLC has been administratively dissolved, it could be due to a few reasons:
- Failure to file the required biennial report. This is by far the most frequent cause. Administrative dissolution can happen when the LLC is six months late filing its biennial report or paying the associated fee.
- Failure to maintain a registered agent. Every Alaska LLC must have a registered agent with a physical Alaska address. Going 30 days without an appointed and maintained registered agent is independent grounds for dissolution.
- Outdated registered agent information on file. If your agent's address changes and you do not file a Statement of Change within 30 days, your entity falls out of compliance, even if you still have a valid agent in practice.
How to reinstate an Alaska LLC: Step-by-step
Step 1: Confirm your eligibility and dissolution date
Pull up your LLC's record in the Alaska Corporations Database and confirm your current status and the exact dissolution date. Here’s how to check your eligibility:
- Navigate to the Alaska Corporations Database. The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development hosts an entity search tool under the Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing section.
- Search by your LLC name or entity number. Entity numbers return a more precise result.
- Review the search results. Matching entities appear with their entity type, number, name, and current status.
- Click your entity number to open the full record. Look specifically for the dissolution date. This is the date that starts your two-year reinstatement clock, regardless of when you personally learned about it.
- Check whether your LLC's name is still available. Run a second search to see if another entity has registered under your LLC's name. Alaska allows other businesses to claim a dissolved LLC's name after six months. If your name has been taken, you'll need to address that conflict before reinstatement can proceed.
Step 2: Identify the cause of dissolution
The filings you need to make depend on why your LLC was dissolved. The reason is stated on the Certificate of Involuntary Dissolution that was mailed to your registered agent, and you can also view it in your LLC's record in the Corporations Database.
One important detail: Once your Alaska LLC is dissolved, the state no longer accepts filings through the online portal. Every filing must be submitted by hard copy (mail or fax).
Step 3: Email the Corporations Section to start reinstatement and request your forms
Because Alaska generates the report forms uniquely for each entity, you begin by emailing corporations@alaska.gov with "Reinstate" in the subject line. Include all the following:
- Your LLC's full legal name as it appears in the database
- Your Alaska entity number
- The dissolution date on record
- A clear statement that you are requesting reinstatement
- The cause of dissolution
The Corporations Section will email you the specific biennial report forms your LLC needs and confirm the total fees owed.
Step 4: File any overdue biennial reports
Complete the forms the Division sends and submit them by mail or fax. For domestic LLCs, the standard biennial report fee is $100.00, or $137.50 with the late fee applied on or after February 2. Your total depends on how many reporting periods you missed, so confirm the exact amount with the Corporations Section, as it may include accumulated penalties.
Step 5: Resolve any registered agent issues
If your dissolution was triggered by a registered agent failure, file a statement of change to update your agent information or appoint a new one. This form must be filed by mail and carries a $25 filing fee plus a $25 reinstatement fee. The state will not accept it unless your biennial reports are current, so file the reports first or submit them together.
If both a registered agent failure and missed reports caused your dissolution, confirm the required combination of filings with the Corporations Section before you send anything.
Step 6: Confirm reinstatement
After your filings are processed, the state mails a certificate of reinstatement to your registered agent. You can also confirm in the Corporations Database, where your status should return to "Good Standing." If it still shows "Involuntarily Dissolved" after the expected processing window, email corporations@alaska.gov again and reference your entity number and the date you submitted your filings.
Keep a copy of the certificate of reinstatement and any confirmation email.
Alaska LLC reinstatement fees and total cost
Your total cost depends on how many biennial reports you missed and whether a registered agent update is also required. There is no single flat reinstatement fee.
What drives your total cost
Each missed reporting period adds a report fee, and for a dissolved LLC those reports are already past due, so the late fee ($37.50 for a domestic LLC, $47.50 for a foreign LLC) applies to each outstanding period.
If registered agent failure contributed to your dissolution, you also file a Statement of Change, which the state will not accept unless your biennial reports are current.
Confirm your exact total before you file
Your exact amount owed may vary depending on how many reports are overdue and whether additional penalties have accumulated. Contact the Corporations Section at (907) 465-2550 or corporations@alaska.gov to confirm your precise total before you submit payment. The confirmation in writing gives you a record in case of any discrepancy during processing.
How long does Alaska LLC reinstatement take?
Most Alaska LLC reinstatements resolve within 10 to 15 business days after the Corporations Section receives your hard copy filings, assuming your paperwork is complete, your fees are correct, and there are no outstanding complications. You may also consider potential seasonal delays, and the possibility of back-and-forth if your filing has issues.
Hard-copy processing runs longer during the Division's heavy season, which is October through February, when delays can exceed 15 business days. Filings submitted March through September generally see the standard 10–15 business day turnaround.
Alaska does not offer rush or expedited processing for entity filings. The state reviews filings in the order it receives them. If your two-year reinstatement window is running short, you can't rely on expedited service to make up for a late start. Submit everything as early as possible.
What can extend your timeline
- Incomplete or incorrect filings. If the Corporations Section receives your report with missing information or a payment error, they will return it for correction, resetting your processing clock.
- Name conflicts. Resolving a name conflict requires additional communication with the Corporations Section and potentially filing articles of amendment.
- Multiple missed biennial report periods. Each missed period requires a separate hard copy report.
- Registered agent updates filed simultaneously. A Statement of Change moves through the same hard copy processing queue.
Remember: You have a two-year reinstatement window in Alaska. After this, reinstatement is impossible, and there is no grace period.
How LegalZoom can help
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FAQs about Alaska LLC reinstatement
What does it mean to reinstate an LLC?
Reinstating an Alaska LLC means restoring a dissolved entity to active, good-standing status, not forming a new one. The original entity is revived with its legal history, contracts, and business identity intact. Reinstatement is available only within two years of the dissolution date and requires filing all overdue biennial reports and resolving any other outstanding compliance issues.
What is involuntary dissolution in Alaska, and how does it differ from voluntary dissolution?
Involuntary dissolution is state-initiated: Alaska shuts down your LLC because it failed a compliance requirement, most commonly a missed biennial report. Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated. If you voluntarily dissolved your LLC and want to operate again, you must form a new entity.
How do I check whether my Alaska LLC is still active or has been dissolved?
Search for your entity in the Alaska Corporations Database. Your LLC's status appears in the search results. Click your entity number to view the full record, including the dissolution date, which controls your two-year reinstatement window.
What happens if my LLC's name was claimed by another business while it was dissolved?
Alaska allows other entities to claim a dissolved LLC's name after six months. If your name has been taken, you cannot reinstate under that name and would need to file articles of amendment to reinstate under a new name. Contact corporations@alaska.gov to discuss your options.
What are the consequences of operating a business under a dissolved Alaska LLC?
Operating under a dissolved LLC eliminates the entity's liability protection. Members may be personally liable for business debts and legal claims incurred during the dissolution period. Contracts signed while the LLC was dissolved may be unenforceable, and members could face regulatory penalties depending on the industry.
Can a foreign LLC registered in Alaska be reinstated the same way as a domestic LLC?
No. Foreign LLCs are designated "revoked" rather than "dissolved" when they lose their authority to operate, so they cannot be reinstated. They would need to start the foreign qualification process again.