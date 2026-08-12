Maine Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

When a bank, lender, potential business partner, or out-of-state agency asks for proof that your Maine business is active and compliant with state requirements, they're asking for a document Maine officially calls a certificate of existence. The Maine Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, issues it, but only if your business is current on all state obligations.
This guide covers the certificate request process, fees, eligibility requirements, and what to do if your business needs to restore its good standing first.
What Maine calls a "certificate of existence"
When you are asked for a certificate of existence, there can be some confusion on terminology. Many states have their own name for a form that serves the same function: proving your business is legally registered, active, and current on all filings and fees with the state.
Some states use the term “certificate of good standing” or “certificate of status,” Maine officially calls this document a “certificate of existence.” Domestic businesses formed in the state, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships, and foreign entities operating in Maine can request a certificate of existence from the Secretary of State.
What a Maine certificate of existence contains
A Maine certificate of existence states the entity's legal name, formation date, entity type, and that the entity is in good standing as of the certificate date. It doesn't include financial information, ownership details, or a list of officers. The Secretary of State's authentication is what gives it legal weight with banks, lenders, and out-of-state agencies.
Certificate of existence vs. certificate of qualification: Maine's entity-type distinction
While their names are similar, there is no overlap between a certificate of existence and a certificate of qualification. A certificate of qualification is a document issued to foreign businesses—that is, businesses formed in one state that wish to operate in another. In Maine, this certificate is called a statement of qualification for LLCs and a certificate of authority for corporations.
Who can get a Maine certificate of existence
Despite the title, eligibility for a certificate of existence depends on your current compliance status with the Maine Secretary of State, not simply on the fact that your business exists.
Any entity type that is legally registered with the Maine Secretary of State can obtain a certificate of existence, including domestic and foreign LLCs, nonprofits, corporations, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships.
There are two types of certificate of existence—with or without amendments. A certificate with amendments is a more comprehensive document that includes all amendments filed with the Secretary of State. Foreign businesses, however, cannot get a certificate of existence with amendments, while domestic entities can.
Regardless of entity type, your business must be in good standing to qualify, meaning that you’ve filed your annual report on time, maintained a registered agent, and are up to date on all filing fees.
How to check whether your Maine business is in good standing
Before you order a certificate of existence, it’s important to make sure that your business is in good standing. Submitting a certificate request when your business is out of compliance wastes time and the $30 filing fee.
- Go to the Maine Secretary of State's online business search. The corporate name search tool is where you’ll look up your business to pull up its detailed profile.
- Search for your business by name or charter number. Enter your registered business name exactly as it appears on your formation documents, or use your charter number for a faster, more precise result. In the results, select your business. You’ll be taken to its information summary page.
- Review the entity status. Check your business’ current status on the right-hand side, under “Status.” A status of “Good Standing” means that your entity is current and compliant. You're eligible to request the certificate. “Not in Good Standing” means that your business is not in compliance, and "Administratively Dissolved" means the state dissolved your entity due to noncompliance. You'll need to reinstate before requesting the certificate.
- Check the filing history for recent annual reports. Click “View list of filings” to see if there are any outstanding documents that need to be filed, such as your annual report.
- Confirm your registered agent information is current. Every Maine entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Maine (P.O. boxes don't count). If the “Clerk/Registered Agent” section of the information summary page shows that there is no registered agent on record, your entity status is likely not in good standing.
If anything looks off, such as a missing annual report, an outdated registered agent, or an administratively dissolved status, resolve those issues first. The next section explains how.
What to do if your Maine business is not in good standing
The most common reasons why Maine businesses lose good standing are due to missed annual reports, a lapsed or missing registered agent, or administrative dissolution.
Missed annual report
Maine businesses (both domestic and foreign) must file an annual report by June 1 each year. If you miss the deadline, you may be charged a late fee on top of your annual report fee, which is $85 for domestic entities, $150 for foreign entities, and $35 for domestic and foreign nonprofit corporations.
To fix it, file your overdue annual report through the Maine Secretary of State's annual reports online portal—or use LegalZoom’s annual report service—and pay the filing fee and late penalty, if issued. Once processed, your entity's status will update to “Good Standing,” and you can move forward with requesting your certificate of existence.
Tip: The Maine Secretary of State's office emails annual report reminders to the email address on file. But don't rely solely on those reminders; mark June 1 on your calendar every year.
Lapsed or missing registered agent
If your registered agent resigns or their information becomes outdated, official notices, including annual report reminders and dissolution warnings, may never reach you. Additionally, not maintaining a registered agent can trigger a “Not in Good Standing” status. Keeping your Maine registered agent current is one of the simplest ways to protect your good standing year-round.
To update your registered agent or registered office address, use the options provided on Maine’s Change Clerk or Registered Agent Information page.
Administrative dissolution
A missed annual report that goes unresolved will eventually trigger administrative dissolution. The Maine Secretary of State sends a notice of pending dissolution to your registered agent, and you generally have 60 days to file the overdue report and pay all fees to avoid dissolution.
If your business is administratively dissolved, you’ll need to reinstate it. First, make sure that you file your outstanding annual report and pay the fees. Then, you can request reinstatement by submitting an application for certificate of revival with the Secretary of State and paying the application fee.
How to get a certificate of existence from the Maine Secretary of State
The Maine Secretary of State's Division of Corporations handles all certificate of existence requests. Here’s how to get one for your business.
- Step 1: Find your business on the Maine Secretary of State's online corporate services portal. Visit the corporate name search portal, then type in your business name or charter number. In the results, select your business.
- Step 2: Select the certificate type for your entity. Near the bottom of your business’ information summary page, you’ll see a section titled “Certificate of Existence (Good Standing).” There are two options to choose from: short form without amendments or long form with amendments. Click on the certificate type that you need and are eligible for (remember that foreign entities can only request a short form certificate).
- Step 3: Follow the remaining steps in the portal and submit your request. You’ll be asked to provide a credit card number to pay the $30 filing fee. Online requests can typically be downloaded or printed upon issuance.
When you need a Maine certificate of existence
There are several situations in which you might need to provide someone with a certificate of existence. Here are a few of the most common situations:
- Opening a Maine business bank account. Some banks ask for a certificate of existence as part of their business account verification process.
- Applying for a Maine business license or permit. State and local licensing agencies may require proof of good standing before issuing or renewing a license.
- Registering your Maine business in another state. The destination state typically requires a certificate of existence from Maine as part of its foreign registration application.
- Securing a business loan or line of credit. Lenders want confirmation that your entity is in good standing before extending financing.
- Entering a significant contract. Some vendors, partners, and government agencies require proof of active legal status before signing agreements.
- Completing a business acquisition or investment round. Buyers and investors routinely request a certificate of existence during due diligence.
If you're unsure whether your situation requires one, just ask the requesting party. They'll know exactly what they need.
How LegalZoom can help
Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire your document. To maintain your good standing year-round, LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent.
If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
Maine certificate of existence FAQs
What is a certificate of existence in Maine?
Maine calls a certificate of good standing a “certificate of existence.” It confirms that your business is active and compliant with state requirements.
What is the point of a certificate of existence?
A certificate of existence proves that your Maine business is legally registered and current on its state obligations. Banks, lenders, licensing agencies, and out-of-state registrars may require it before extending credit, issuing licenses, or approving a foreign qualification application.
Where do you request a certificate of existence in Maine?
You can request a certificate of existence through the Maine Secretary of State's online corporate resources portal. First, search for your business using the corporate name search tool. Then, on your business’ information summary page, select which type of certificate of existence you need. You’ll then be taken through a few different steps in the portal to provide credit card information and officially request the certificate.
How much is the annual report fee in Maine?
Annual report fees in Maine vary based on your entity type: $85 for domestic entities, $150 for foreign entities, and $35 for domestic and foreign nonprofit corporations. Any annual report that misses the June 1 deadline may also incur an additional late fee.
Does a Maine certificate of existence expire?
The certificate carries no printed expiration date, but the requesting party typically requires it to be dated within 30 to 90 days of submission. Confirm the freshness requirement before you order your certificate so that you can time the request accordingly.
Is a Maine attorney certificate of existence the same as an attorney’s?
No. The Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar issues a separate certificate of good standing for licensed attorneys. It's not the same as a certificate of existence for business entities, which is issued by the Maine Secretary of State, Division of Corporations.