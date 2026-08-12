Maine Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

When a bank, lender, potential business partner, or out-of-state agency asks for proof that your Maine business is active and compliant with state requirements, they're asking for a document Maine officially calls a certificate of existence. The Maine Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, issues it, but only if your business is current on all state obligations.

This guide covers the certificate request process, fees, eligibility requirements, and what to do if your business needs to restore its good standing first.

What Maine calls a "certificate of existence"

When you are asked for a certificate of existence, there can be some confusion on terminology. Many states have their own name for a form that serves the same function: proving your business is legally registered, active, and current on all filings and fees with the state.

Some states use the term “certificate of good standing” or “certificate of status,” Maine officially calls this document a “certificate of existence.” Domestic businesses formed in the state, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships, and foreign entities operating in Maine can request a certificate of existence from the Secretary of State.

What a Maine certificate of existence contains

A Maine certificate of existence states the entity's legal name, formation date, entity type, and that the entity is in good standing as of the certificate date. It doesn't include financial information, ownership details, or a list of officers. The Secretary of State's authentication is what gives it legal weight with banks, lenders, and out-of-state agencies.

Certificate of existence vs. certificate of qualification: Maine's entity-type distinction

While their names are similar, there is no overlap between a certificate of existence and a certificate of qualification. A certificate of qualification is a document issued to foreign businesses—that is, businesses formed in one state that wish to operate in another. In Maine, this certificate is called a statement of qualification for LLCs and a certificate of authority for corporations.

Who can get a Maine certificate of existence

Despite the title, eligibility for a certificate of existence depends on your current compliance status with the Maine Secretary of State, not simply on the fact that your business exists.

Any entity type that is legally registered with the Maine Secretary of State can obtain a certificate of existence, including domestic and foreign LLCs, nonprofits, corporations, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships.

There are two types of certificate of existence—with or without amendments. A certificate with amendments is a more comprehensive document that includes all amendments filed with the Secretary of State. Foreign businesses, however, cannot get a certificate of existence with amendments, while domestic entities can.

Regardless of entity type, your business must be in good standing to qualify, meaning that you’ve filed your annual report on time, maintained a registered agent, and are up to date on all filing fees.

How to check whether your Maine business is in good standing

Before you order a certificate of existence, it’s important to make sure that your business is in good standing. Submitting a certificate request when your business is out of compliance wastes time and the $30 filing fee.

Go to the Maine Secretary of State's online business search. The corporate name search tool is where you’ll look up your business to pull up its detailed profile. Search for your business by name or charter number. Enter your registered business name exactly as it appears on your formation documents, or use your charter number for a faster, more precise result. In the results, select your business. You’ll be taken to its information summary page. Review the entity status. Check your business’ current status on the right-hand side, under “Status.” A status of “Good Standing” means that your entity is current and compliant. You're eligible to request the certificate. “Not in Good Standing” means that your business is not in compliance, and "Administratively Dissolved" means the state dissolved your entity due to noncompliance. You'll need to reinstate before requesting the certificate. Check the filing history for recent annual reports. Click “View list of filings” to see if there are any outstanding documents that need to be filed, such as your annual report. Confirm your registered agent information is current. Every Maine entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Maine (P.O. boxes don't count). If the “Clerk/Registered Agent” section of the information summary page shows that there is no registered agent on record, your entity status is likely not in good standing.

If anything looks off, such as a missing annual report, an outdated registered agent, or an administratively dissolved status, resolve those issues first. The next section explains how.

What to do if your Maine business is not in good standing

The most common reasons why Maine businesses lose good standing are due to missed annual reports, a lapsed or missing registered agent, or administrative dissolution.

Missed annual report

Maine businesses (both domestic and foreign) must file an annual report by June 1 each year. If you miss the deadline, you may be charged a late fee on top of your annual report fee, which is $85 for domestic entities, $150 for foreign entities, and $35 for domestic and foreign nonprofit corporations.