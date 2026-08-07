Colorado Certificate of Good Standing: How to Get One and What It Proves

To get a certificate of good standing for your Colorado business (whether for a bank loan, a business bank account, or registering your LLC in another state), start with the Colorado Secretary of State's online portal, where the document can be obtained for free.

This article walks through the retrieval process, explains what "good standing" requires under Colorado law, and tells you what to do if your entity's status makes it ineligible.

What is a certificate of good standing and when do you need one?

A certificate of good standing is an official document from the Colorado Secretary of State that confirms that your business entity is properly registered and current on its required filings. It doesn't evaluate your finances or legal history. It simply verifies that your LLC, corporation, or other registered entity meets the state's compliance requirements and remains legally authorized to operate.

To maintain good standing in Colorado, your entity must:

Be properly registered with the Colorado Secretary of State. Formation or registration documents must be on file, and the entity must not have been dissolved or withdrawn.

Formation or registration documents must be on file, and the entity must not have been dissolved or withdrawn. Have a current periodic report on file. A periodic report is required every year for the life of your LLC, regardless of business income or activity.

A is required every year for the life of your LLC, regardless of business income or activity. Maintain a valid registered agent. The state requires current registered agent , principal office address, and management structure information

Colorado businesses are most commonly asked to produce this document in these situations:

Applying for a business loan or line of credit

Opening a business bank account

Registering your Colorado LLC as a foreign entity in another state

Completing a business acquisition or merger

Responding to investor due diligence requests

Satisfying a contract requirement from a vendor or business partner

The Colorado Secretary of State makes the certificate available through its online business organizations portal at no charge.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Colorado: Step by step

It’s fairly straightforward to get a certificate of good standing once you verify your entity’s status. You can complete the entire process online through the Colorado Secretary of State's business organizations portal.

Use the Colorado Secretary of State’s business database search to search for your business. You can search by business entity name or ID number. Locate your entity in the search results and click through to its record page. From the entity's summary page, select "Get a Certificate of Good Standing." The certificate will open as a PDF. If your entity's status is anything other than "good standing," this option won't be available. Download or print the certificate. Record the confirmation number printed on the certificate. That number can be verified through the Secretary of State's "Validate a certificate" link. If a lender, attorney, or out-of-state filing office asks you to confirm the document's authenticity, that's how you do it.

If your LLC's status shows anything other than "good standing" (“noncompliant,” “delinquent,” or “dissolved,” for example), you'll need to resolve the underlying issue before retrieving the certificate. The next section explains what those statuses mean and how to fix them.

If you'd prefer to delegate the task, LegalZoom's certificate of good standing service can obtain the certificate on your behalf, which can be useful when you're managing multiple compliance deadlines.

Why your Colorado business may not be in good standing and how to fix it

If you opened the Secretary of State's portal and found a status other than "good standing," the path back depends on what went wrong.

Common reasons a Colorado entity loses good standing include:

A missed or overdue periodic report. This is a very common reason. The Secretary of State notifies businesses when their status moves to "noncompliant" and typically gives them a two-month window to file a periodic report late. If nothing happens, the status changes to "delinquent," meaning the business is not legally recognized as operable in Colorado.

This is a very common reason. The Secretary of State notifies businesses when their status moves to "noncompliant" and typically gives them a two-month window to late. If nothing happens, the status changes to "delinquent," meaning the business is not legally recognized as operable in Colorado. Failure to maintain a registered agent. Every Colorado LLC and corporation must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Colorado.

Every Colorado LLC and corporation must maintain a with a physical street address in Colorado. Voluntary dissolution. Once dissolution documents are voluntarily filed by the business, the entity's name changes to include the word "dissolved" and the date of dissolution. A voluntarily dissolved entity can't obtain a certificate of good standing, and restoration requires a reinstatement process that's separate from curing a delinquency.

If your business has lost good standing due to a missed periodic report or failure to maintain a registered agent, filing the correct forms and paying any required late fees typically restores good standing status immediately.

Reversing a business dissolution , on the other hand, requires filing articles of reinstatement in the same business organization portal. You'll need to include the statute under which the entity existed immediately prior to dissolution, which can be found in the entity's filing history and documents. The filing fee is $100.

Once your entity's status has updated to "good standing," confirm the change on the summary page before generating your certificate.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Colorado certificate of good standing FAQs

Does a Colorado certificate of good standing expire?

There's no fixed expiration date, but the certificate becomes invalid the moment your entity's status changes. If a periodic report deadline passes after the certificate was generated, it's no longer valid. Many lenders and out-of-state agencies impose their own recency window, commonly 30 to 90 days. Ask the requesting party what window they require before you generate the certificate.

Can anyone request a Colorado certificate of good standing, or only the business owner?

Anyone can retrieve it through the Secretary of State's business organizations portal. No login, account, or authorization from the business owner is required.

How much does a certificate of good standing cost in Colorado?

It's free through the Secretary of State's portal. Third-party services may charge a fee to retrieve it on your behalf, but that covers the service, not the certificate.

Is the process different for a Colorado corporation vs. an LLC?

The retrieval process is identical for all entity types. Underlying compliance requirements differ slightly by entity type, but the certificate and the steps to obtain it are the same.

What if my Colorado business doesn't appear in the Secretary of State's search results?

Try a partial name search using only the first word or two. If that returns nothing, search by your 11-digit entity ID number. Also confirm you're searching under the legal entity name rather than a trade name, and verify the business was originally registered in Colorado.

Do I need a certificate of good standing to register my Colorado LLC in another state?