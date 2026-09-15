Rhode Island Certificate of Good Standing: What It Is and How to Get One

Step 4: Receive your certificate

The delivery method and processing times also vary based on how you request your certificate:

Online requests generally process in around two business days, plus mailing time if you request a physical copy.

generally process in around two business days, plus mailing time if you request a physical copy. Mail requests typically process in five to seven business days, which includes mail time. However, sending a self-addressed and stamped envelope will speed up the process.

typically process in five to seven business days, which includes mail time. However, sending a self-addressed and stamped envelope will speed up the process. In person requests usually process that same day.

usually process that same day. Phone requests require two business days for processing before you go to the Division to pick up your certificate.

Once you have your certificate of good standing, it’s good practice to save a copy for your records and give the other to the requesting party.

What to do if your Rhode Island business is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

Start by identifying the underlying problem. Check your business’ current status with the Rhode Island Department of State. The DOS states the type of inactive status in the Corporate Database. Use the DOS’ Status Definitions chart to determine which situation applies to your business. Confirm that your registered agent information is up-to-date. All Rhode Island business entities registered with the DOS need to maintain a registered agent with a physical office in Rhode Island to protect their active status in the state. File any overdue annual reports . Rhode Island businesses must file an annual report with the DOS. Failure to file these reports can lead the DOS to revoke your business. Pay any overdue taxes. In addition to annual reports, RI business entities must stay current on federal, state, and local tax filings to remain active with the DOS. Reinstate your business. Businesses that face revocation can file for reinstatement through the Department of State or use LegalZoom’s reinstatement service . To reinstate your entity, you’ll also need a letter of good standing from the RI Division of Taxation. Wait for the DOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the DOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records. Request the certificate of good standing once your status is active. Double-checking your business’ status with the DOS will help prevent a rejection.

How to verify a Rhode Island certificate of good standing

If you need to verify a certificate of good standing from a business entity, you can easily do so through the Rhode Island Department of State’s website. First, visit the Business Services Division’s certificate of good standing page .

From the certificate of status/good standing page, navigate to the upper right hand corner and select the link to verify a certificate of status. Each certificate has a unique number that you can use to confirm its authenticity.

How LegalZoom can help you get your Rhode Island certificate of good standing

LegalZoom offers an array of services that can take several different tasks off your plate. This includes both annual report filing and registered agent services. Our compliance plans can help you stay on top of state requirements, so you don’t have to worry about missing a deadline.

If you need to reinstate before you request a certificate of good standing , our reinstatement management service will handle the paperwork and guide you through a compliance roadmap to stay ahead of ongoing deadlines.

Rhode Island certificate of good standing FAQs

Does a Rhode Island certificate of good standing expire?

Rhode Island doesn't print an expiration date on the certificate itself, but most requesters impose their own validity window. Foreign states typically require a certificate issued within 30, 60, or 90 days of your foreign qualification registration . Lenders and licensing boards set their own windows. It’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.

Can a foreign entity registered in Rhode Island get a Certificate of Good Standing?

Yes. A foreign entity can obtain a certificate of good standing from the Rhode Island Department of State as long as its current with Rhode Island filing obligations. However, the certificate won’t reflect the entity's status in its home state. If a requester needs proof of home-state compliance, you'll need to obtain a separate certificate from the state where the entity formed.

Is a Rhode Island certificate of good standing the same as a certificate of existence?

Not exactly, Rhode Island differentiates between a certificate of good standing and a certificate of legal existence based on whether or not the entity is fully up-to-date with all of its compliance requirements. A compliant entity that orders a certificate of status will receive a certificate of good standing, while a noncompliant entity that is still active (it hasn’t been forfeited or revoked) will receive a certificate of legal existence.

Do I need both a Department of State certificate and a Division of Taxation letter?

In some cases, a business entity may need both a certificate of good standing from the Department of State and a letter of good standing from the Department of Taxation. For example, foreign qualification typically requires only the Department of State certificate. However, a business real estate transaction will require a letter from the Division of Taxation. Certain licensing applications, business acquisitions, and loans may require both. Ask the requester to specify exactly which documents they need and from which agency before you order.

What is the purpose of a certificate of good standing?

A Rhode Island certificate of good standing proves that your entity is legally active and current on its state filing obligations, such as annual reports and taxes. Businesses generally need this certificate to expand into other states, source outside financing, renew a professional license, or complete a business sale or acquisition.

Is the certificate of good standing legit?

Yes, a Rhode Island certificate of good standing is an official government document from the Rhode Island Department of State. It carries a unique certification number that any recipient can use to verify its authenticity through the Department of State's website.

How do you verify a certificate of good standing?