How to Get a Certificate of Subsistence in Pennsylvania

Have you been asked for proof that your company is authorized to conduct business? In many states, this verification document is called a “certificate of good standing,” but in Pennsylvania, it’s known as a certificate of subsistence.

This guide covers what you need to know to obtain your certificate of subsistence in Pennsylvania and common situations where you may need one.

What is a certificate of subsistence?

A certificate of subsistence confirms that a registered business entity is currently authorized to conduct business in the Commonwealth. It doesn't certify that all state taxes, fees, or penalties have been paid. When a lender, bank, investor, or out-of-state agency asks for proof that your business is legally active, a certificate of subsistence satisfies that request.

Pennsylvania also issues different certificates depending on whether your business was formed in Pennsylvania or registered here from another state. If your business was originally formed in Pennsylvania, you need a certificate of subsistence. If your business was formed elsewhere and registered to do business in Pennsylvania, you need a certificate of registration.

When do you need a Pennsylvania certificate of subsistence?

Any registered Pennsylvania business entity may need a certificate of subsistence when a bank, lender, government agency, or business partner asks for proof that the company is legally active.

For example, you may be asked to provide proof of good standing if you’re:

Opening a business bank account

Applying for a business loan or line of credit

Registering to do business in another state ( foreign qualification )

) Entering into a significant contract or business transaction

Selling or transferring ownership of the business

Satisfying lender, investor, or partner due diligence requirements

How to check whether your Pennsylvania business is in good standing before ordering

Before requesting a certificate, verify your business' current status. If your business isn't in good standing, the Department of State won't issue the certificate.

Use the Pennsylvania Department of State's business entity search tool to check your status. Search using your entity's exact name or entity number. Results show your entity name, type, current status, date of filing, registered office address, and links to filed documents.

A business is considered in good standing if it hasn't been dissolved, canceled, merged, withdrawn, or had its term expire.

If your search confirms active status, you're ready to order. If not, see the section below on restoring good standing.

How to get your Pennsylvania certificate of subsistence

The easiest and fastest way to get your certificate is to request it online.

Step 1: Create an account on the Pennsylvania business hub . While anyone can search the business database, you’ll need an active account in order to request your certificate.

Create an account on the . While anyone can search the business database, you’ll need an active account in order to request your certificate. Step 2: Access your entity’s record using the business search tool. On the record page, click the “request certificate.”

Access your entity’s record using the business search tool. On the record page, click the “request certificate.” Step 3: Choose "order certified documents" and select "certificate of subsistence."

Choose "order certified documents" and select "certificate of subsistence." Step 4: Enter your email delivery address and pay the $40 fee.

Online requests are typically processed within one to two business days.

You can also obtain your certificate in person at the Pennsylvania Department of State or by mailing a copy/certification request form to: