What Is Foreign Qualification? A Plain-English Guide for LLCs and Corporations

Qualifying a corporation costs more on average than qualifying an LLC, and corporations tend to face stricter ongoing tax obligations. This means foreign corporation qualification often carries a higher long-term compliance cost than the initial filing fee suggests.

Always verify current requirements directly with the Secretary of State's office before you file.

Foreign qualification vs. forming a new entity, domestication, and a DBA

Foreign qualification

Foreign qualification keeps your existing LLC or corporation intact and registers it to legally operate in the new state. You maintain one legal entity, one set of founding documents, and one ownership structure, while taking on compliance obligations in both states. For most businesses expanding into a new state, this is the right path.

Forming a new entity in the new state

Forming a brand-new LLC or corporation in the expansion state creates two entirely separate legal entities, each with its own compliance calendar, annual fees, registered agent, and tax filings. Contracts, liability, and ownership can become complicated across two distinct legal structures. Unless a specific legal or tax reason makes this necessary, forming a new LLC in another state is usually the wrong move.

Domestication

Domestication moves your entity's legal home from one state to another. It's not available in every state, and where it is permitted, it terminates your entity's legal existence in the original state. This is a one-way move. Contracts, licenses, and registrations tied to the original state may need to be renegotiated or reissued. Domestication makes sense when a business is permanently relocating, not expanding. For a full breakdown of your options, see how to transfer an LLC to another state.

Registering a DBA (fictitious name)

A DBA lets your business operate under a different name in a state. It does not register your legal entity there, satisfies no foreign qualification requirement, and gives your business no legal standing to file suit in that state's courts. A DBA does have one legitimate role within the foreign qualification process: if your business name is already taken in the new state, you can register a DBA to operate under an alternate name while your legal entity is recorded under its actual name. That's a name-availability workaround, not a substitute for the foreign qualification filing itself.

How the foreign qualification process works: step by step

The foreign qualification process involves six key steps, from checking name availability in the new state to receiving your certificate of authority and registering for state taxes. Follow this step-by-step guide to successfully register your LLC or corporation to operate outside its state of formation.

Check name availability in the new state

Confirm your business name is available in the state where you want to qualify. Each state maintains a business name database through its secretary of state portal. If another entity holds your name, you can't register under it. You must either adopt an assumed name for use in that state or change your registered name in that state's records. Catching a name conflict early saves you from restarting the filing process from scratch.

Appoint a registered agent in the new state

Every state requires a foreign entity to designate a registered agent, a person or company with a physical street address in that state, to receive legal notices, service of process, and compliance correspondence. A P.O. box alone won't satisfy the requirement. Because you must maintain a registered agent for as long as your foreign qualification remains active, many businesses use a professional service to ensure no gaps in coverage. LegalZoom offers registered agent services in all 50 states.

Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state

Most states require a certificate of good standing, also called a certificate of existence or certificate of status, from your state of formation, confirming your entity is legally active and current on all fees and filings. Timing matters: some states only accept a certificate obtained within 30, 60, or 90 days before you register. Order it close to your planned filing date. Not every state requires this document; Alaska, Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Texas do not. Verify the current requirements for the specific state where you are qualifying.

Complete and file the foreign qualification application

Submit the state's application form, commonly called an Application for Certificate of Authority or Foreign Registration Statement, along with any required supporting documents and the filing fee. Be prepared to provide your business's exact legal name, home state, date of formation, and entity number. Many states accept online filings, which can speed up processing. You can also file for foreign qualification through LegalZoom for both LLCs and corporations in all 50 states. Processing times range from a few days with expedited service to several weeks for standard processing.

Receive your certificate of authority

Once the state approves your application, it issues a certificate of authority confirming your business is legally authorized to operate there. Keep this document with your core business records. You may need to produce it when opening a bank account, bidding on contracts, or responding to a state audit.

Register for state taxes and obtain required licenses

A certificate of authority only authorizes your entity to operate in the state. Tax registration and licensing are separate steps. After qualifying, register with the state's department of revenue for applicable taxes: state income tax, sales tax, and employer withholding tax if you have employees there. Depending on your industry, you may also need professional licenses or permits at the city or county level. A certificate of authority and a business license are not interchangeable. They serve different purposes and are issued by different government entities.

What is a certificate of foreign qualification?

A certificate of foreign qualification, also called a certificate of authority, is the official document a state's secretary of state issues when it approves your foreign qualification filing. It typically includes your entity's full legal name as registered in the new state, the state where your entity was originally formed, the date the certificate was issued, and the state's official seal. Some states also include your home state registration number and the name of your registered agent. Treat this document as you would any other foundational business record.

For more, see whether your business needs a certificate of authority.

Costs, timelines, and ongoing compliance

The costs associated with foreign qualification extend beyond the initial filing fee, encompassing ongoing expenses like registered agent fees and state taxes. This section details the typical fee ranges, processing timelines, and the recurring compliance obligations required to maintain good standing in the foreign state.

Filing fees and processing times

State filing fees range from approximately $70 to over $750, with most falling in the $150–$300 range. The table below gives a representative snapshot across five commonly used states. Use it as a starting point, not a final answer.