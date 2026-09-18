How to Get a Certificate of Status in Wisconsin

If you're asked to prove your Wisconsin-based business entity’s good standing status to satisfy a lender, licensing agency, or out-of-state filing requirement, a Wisconsin certificate of status is the document you need.

This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining your certificate of status and what to do if you discover your business isn’t in good standing with the state of Wisconsin.

What is a certificate of status?

A certificate of status proves that your LLC or corporation is properly registered and active with the state. Terminology varies by state ("certificate of existence” and “certificate of good standing” are other common names for the same document), but the purpose is the same: official confirmation that your business is legally registered and currently compliant. If someone has asked your business for a certificate of good standing, a Wisconsin certificate of status satisfies that request.

When does a Wisconsin business need a certificate of status?

You'll typically need one in the following situations.

Securing a business loan: Wisconsin lenders and the SBA often require a certificate of status before approving financing.

Wisconsin lenders and the SBA often require a certificate of status before approving financing. Registering in another state: Expanding your Wisconsin LLC into another state usually means providing proof of good standing from your home state.

Expanding your into another state usually means providing proof of good standing from your home state. Applying for a business license: State and local licensing agencies may request one before issuing or renewing a license.

State and local licensing agencies may request one before issuing or renewing a license. Closing a business transaction: Buyers, investors, and partners routinely verify good standing before signing contracts or completing acquisitions.

Buyers, investors, and partners routinely verify good standing before signing contracts or completing acquisitions. Opening a business bank account : Some financial institutions require it as part of their onboarding process.

How to check whether your Wisconsin business is currently in good standing

Before requesting a certificate of status, it’s important to confirm that your business qualifies to receive one. Only businesses that are actually considered to be in good standing with the state are able to obtain the document.

You can verify your good standing status with a quick check through the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI)'s free public search tool .

Search for your business by entity name or Wisconsin entity ID number. Select your entity and confirm the legal name, entity type, and registered agent match your records. Review the entity status. If it shows organized or restored to good status, you can proceed to the certificate of status portal. Anything else (delinquent, dissolved) requires resolving the underlying issue first.

How to get your Wisconsin certificate of status

You can request a certificate of status online or by mail. To complete your request online, follow the steps below:

Create a DFI account Search for your business by entity name or Wisconsin entity ID number. Select your entity and confirm the legal name and entity type match your records. Enter your contact information. Choose your delivery method (email for immediate delivery, or postal mail/pick-up for a physical certificate). Pay the $10 fee and submit.

Once payment is accepted, the DFI sends an automated confirmation. If you selected email delivery, your certificate arrives in that same email. You can print unlimited copies during the six-day access period.

Note that only short form certificates of status are available instantly. If you requested a long form version of the certificate, it can take up to 10 days to process.

To request your certificate by mail, submit DFI Form 48 and your payment to: