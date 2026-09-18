How to Get a Certificate of Status in Wisconsin

If you're asked to prove your Wisconsin-based business entity’s good standing status to satisfy a lender, licensing agency, or out-of-state filing requirement, a Wisconsin certificate of status is the document you need.
This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining your certificate of status and what to do if you discover your business isn’t in good standing with the state of Wisconsin.
What is a certificate of status?
A certificate of status proves that your LLC or corporation is properly registered and active with the state. Terminology varies by state ("certificate of existence” and “certificate of good standing” are other common names for the same document), but the purpose is the same: official confirmation that your business is legally registered and currently compliant. If someone has asked your business for a certificate of good standing, a Wisconsin certificate of status satisfies that request.
When does a Wisconsin business need a certificate of status?
You'll typically need one in the following situations.
- Securing a business loan: Wisconsin lenders and the SBA often require a certificate of status before approving financing.
- Registering in another state: Expanding your Wisconsin LLC into another state usually means providing proof of good standing from your home state.
- Applying for a business license: State and local licensing agencies may request one before issuing or renewing a license.
- Closing a business transaction: Buyers, investors, and partners routinely verify good standing before signing contracts or completing acquisitions.
- Opening a business bank account: Some financial institutions require it as part of their onboarding process.
How to check whether your Wisconsin business is currently in good standing
Before requesting a certificate of status, it’s important to confirm that your business qualifies to receive one. Only businesses that are actually considered to be in good standing with the state are able to obtain the document.
You can verify your good standing status with a quick check through the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI)'s free public search tool.
- Search for your business by entity name or Wisconsin entity ID number.
- Select your entity and confirm the legal name, entity type, and registered agent match your records.
- Review the entity status. If it shows organized or restored to good status, you can proceed to the certificate of status portal. Anything else (delinquent, dissolved) requires resolving the underlying issue first.
How to get your Wisconsin certificate of status
You can request a certificate of status online or by mail. To complete your request online, follow the steps below:
- Create a DFI account
- Search for your business by entity name or Wisconsin entity ID number.
- Select your entity and confirm the legal name and entity type match your records.
- Enter your contact information.
- Choose your delivery method (email for immediate delivery, or postal mail/pick-up for a physical certificate).
- Pay the $10 fee and submit.
Once payment is accepted, the DFI sends an automated confirmation. If you selected email delivery, your certificate arrives in that same email. You can print unlimited copies during the six-day access period.
Note that only short form certificates of status are available instantly. If you requested a long form version of the certificate, it can take up to 10 days to process.
To request your certificate by mail, submit DFI Form 48 and your payment to:
State of WI
Dept. of Financial Institutions
Box 93348
Milwaukee, WI 53293-0348
Prefer to skip the paperwork? LegalZoom can handle the certificate of status request for you.
What to do if your Wisconsin business can't get a certificate of status
If your business isn’t in good standing, the fix depends on the cause. The most common problems fall into three categories.
Your annual report is overdue
Failure to file your business’s annual report on time can result in the loss of your good standing status. To fix it, simply file your missing report. If multiple years are late, file a separate report for each missed year and pay the applicable fee. Wisconsin does not institute a late fee penalty on annual reports.
Your registered agent information is outdated
Wisconsin requires every registered entity to maintain a registered agent and registered office in the state at all times. If your registered agent's email is outdated, important notices issued by the state likely aren't reaching you, which is a fast track to delinquent status.
To fix it, change your registered agent or update contact information on your next annual report, or file a standalone statement of change of registered agent or registered office form with the DFI. The online fee is $10.
If you don’t have a registered agent and don’t know anyone to appoint to serve as one, you can hire LegalZoom to serve as your registered agent.
Your entity has been administratively dissolved
When you miss enough annual reports, the DFI may administratively dissolve your entity. A dissolved entity can't request a certificate of status.
If your business has been administratively dissolved, contact the DFI to request the application for reinstatement. Reinstatement applications aren't available through the online portal. You’ll need to complete the application, attach a current annual report, and pay a $100 reinstatement fee, plus the applicable annual report fee for each missed year.
Once reinstated, you can request a certificate of status through the standard portal.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
Wisconsin certificate of status FAQs
Does a Wisconsin certificate of status expire?
There's no statutory expiration date. In practice, most requesting parties (lenders, out-of-state filing offices, licensing agencies) impose their own recency window, typically 60 to 90 days. Order close to when you'll actually need it.
Can I get a Wisconsin certificate of status the same day?
Yes. Select email delivery through the DFI's online portal and your certificate arrives immediately after the $10 payment is accepted. You can print unlimited copies for six days. Postal mail and pick-up take 7–10 business days.
Does a Wisconsin certificate of status need to be notarized or apostilled?
For domestic use, no notarization is required. The DFI's official seal and the certificate's unique verification code establish authenticity. For international use, Wisconsin certificates of status are eligible for apostille authentication through the Wisconsin Secretary of State's office.