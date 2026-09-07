How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Wyoming

If a bank, investor, or state you're expanding asks your Wyoming business for a certificate of good standing, they’re asking for an official document that proves your business is legally active in the state.

You can request a certificate of good standing from the Wyoming Secretary of State (SOS). Here’s everything you’ll need to know, including how to apply, what it costs, and what to do if your entity isn't currently eligible.

What is a Wyoming certificate of good standing?

A Wyoming certificate of good standing is an official document that the Wyoming Secretary of State issues to confirm an LLC, corporation, or other registered entity is legally formed, currently active, and compliant with Wyoming state requirements, including the annual report and license tax.

You may need a certificate of good standing to do one of the following things:

Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.

Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account. Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.

Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit. Register to do business in another state ( foreign qualification ). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.

Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders. Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.

Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes. Apply for a business license . Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

How to get a Wyoming certificate of good standing: Step-by-step

You can request a certificate of good standing online through the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website . Here’s how.

Confirm your business’ current status. Search for your entity in the Wyoming SOS’ Business Names/Filings database . If your business’ status is anything other than “active,” resolve the issue before moving forward. Navigate to the certificates page. Go to the Certificates of Good Standing page on the SOS website to generate or verify a certificate of good standing. Enter your entity’s Filing ID. to generate a certificate of good standing. You can find your business’ Filling ID on its records page in the Business Names/Filings database. Verify your entity’s information. Confirm that the details that pop up match your business entity. Download your certificate. Once you’ve confirmed that your request is for the right entity, print your certificate of good standing at no charge. The downloaded certificate comes with a unique verification code that allows third parties to confirm its authenticity. Deliver the certificate to the requesting party. Keep one copy for your records and give another copy to the bank or government office that requested it.

What to do if your Wyoming business is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

Start by identifying the underlying problem. Check your business’ current status with the Wyoming Secretary of State. The SOS generally states the reason for inactivity in both the status and standing section. Confirm that your registered agent information is up-to-date. All Wyoming business entities registered with the SOS need to maintain an adult registered agent with a physical office in Wyoming to protect their active status in the state. File any overdue annual reports or renewals. Wyoming businesses must file an annual report with the SOS. Failure to file these reports can lead the SOS to dissolve your business. Reinstate your business. Businesses that face administrative dissolution or cancellation can file for reinstatement online through the Secretary of State’s website. Wait for the SOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the SOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records. Request the certificate of legal existence once your status is active. Double-checking your business’ status with the SOS will help prevent a rejection.

How LegalZoom can help you get your Wyoming certificate of good standing

LegalZoom offers an array of services that can take several different tasks off your plate. This includes both annual report filing and registered agent services. Our compliance plans can help you stay on top of state requirements, so you don’t have to worry about missing a deadline.

If you need to reinstate before you request a certificate of good standing , our reinstatement management service will handle the paperwork and guide you through a compliance roadmap to stay ahead of ongoing deadlines.

Wyoming certificate of good standing FAQ

What is a certificate of good standing in Wyoming?

A Wyoming certificate of good standing is an official document that the Wyoming Secretary of State issues to confirm your LLC, corporation, or other registered entity is legally formed, currently active, and compliant with Wyoming state requirements, such as annual report filings.

How do you obtain a certificate of good standing in Wyoming?

You can request a certificate of good standing online through the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website or use an online service, such as LegalZoom to guide you through the process.

How much does a certificate of good standing cost in Wyoming?

There’s no charge to download a certificate of good standing online through the Wyoming Secretary of State website.

How long is a Wyoming certificate of good standing valid?

The Secretary of State doesn’t specify an expiration date for a Wyoming certificate of good standing. However, the recency requirement is set by whoever is requesting it, typically 30, 60, or 90 days from the date it’s issued. It’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.

Can a foreign entity registered in Wyoming get a certificate of good standing?

Yes, out-of-state entities registered as foreign entities in Wyoming can request a certificate of good standing online through the Secretary of State’s website through the same process as a domestic entity.

Is a Wyoming certificate of good standing the same as a certified copy?

No, a certificate of good standing is a unique legal document that confirms your entity's compliance status in the state. A certified copy is a state-authenticated reproduction of a specific filing document, such as your certificate of organization or articles of incorporation.