Delaware Certificate of Good Standing: What It Is and How to Get One

You can request a certificate of good standing, or a certificate of status, for your business from the Delaware Division of Corporations. Here’s how.

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Fabrienne Bottero
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Fabrienne Bottero

Updated on: September 24, 2026
Read time: 7 min

Whether you plan to finance your Delaware business or expand it into another state, you’ll likely need a certificate of good standing, also called a certificate of status in The First State. You can request this document from the Delaware Division of Corporations (DOC). Let’s dive into how to request a certificate of good standing, the costs, and what to do if you don’t currently qualify.

What is a Delaware certificate of good standing?

A Delaware certificate of good standing, or certificate of status, is an official document from the Delaware Division of Corporations that confirms your business is actively registered with the state and up-to-date on DOC filing requirements. You may need this document to do one of the following things:

  • Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
  • Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
  • Work with an outside vendor. Many vendors require a certificate of good standing from a business to verify its legal legitimacy before signing a major contract.
  • Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.
  • Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
  • Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

How to check your Delaware business’ current status

Before you fill out a request and pay the associated fees, it’s best to make sure your entity actually qualifies for a certificate of good standing. You can do this online by searching your business in the Division’s corporate database.

Then, click on the name of your business to pull up its entity profile. At the bottom of the page, there should be an option to view your entity’s status for a $10 fee. If you’d like to know more information, such as your business’ tax and filing history, you also have the option to order a more expansive status check for a $20 fee.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Delaware: Step-by-step

The Delaware Division of Corporations offers two paths to request a certificate of good standing. You can submit a request either online through eCorp, the Division's online business services portal, or by mail. Here’s how.

How to file a request online

  1. Navigate to eCorp. The homepage should display several links to various Division of Corporations’ services.
  2. Select, “Document Filing and Certificate Request.” This will redirect you to an online form that you can use to request certificates or submit documents.
  3. Choose your certificate type. You have the option to request a short form for $50 or a long form certificate for $175. Most requesting parties only require the short form certificate.
  4. Opt for regular or expedited processing. If you need the certificate in a rush, you can request priority processing for an additional fee. Priority 1 takes one hour and costs $1,000 per document. Priority 2 takes two hours and costs $500 per document. Priority 3 processes the certificate that same day for a $40 fee, while Priority 4 processes it in 24-hours for a $30 fee.
  5. Pick a method of delivery. You’ll receive your certificate of good standing in the mail at the address you provided. If you opt for regular mail, this should take 1–5 days from the time it's processed. However, you can also choose express delivery by providing a FedEx or UPS account number.
  6. Submit your request and provide your payment information. You can pay for online certificate requests via credit card. The Division processes your payment once your request is completed.

How to file a request by mail

  1. Download the Division's certification request memo to submit a written request.
  2. Provide your personal and business information. Fill in your name, address, and contact information. Include the name of your company and its file number (if you know it.)
  3. Choose your certificate type. You have the option to request a short form for $50 or a long form certificate for $175. Most requesting parties only require the short form certificate.
  4. Opt for regular or expedited processing. If you need the certificate in a rush, you can request priority processing for an additional fee. Priority 1 takes one hour and costs $1,000 per document. Priority 2 takes two hours and costs $500 per document. Priority 3 processes the certificate that same day and for a $40 fee, while Priority 4 processes it in 24-hours for a $30 fee.
  5. Pick a method of delivery. You’ll receive your certificate of good standing in the mail at the address you provided. If you opt for regular mail, this should take 1–5 days from the time it's processed. However, you can also choose express delivery by providing a FedEx or UPS account number.
  6. Pay the fee and mail your request. Calculate your fees and include a check payable to the Delaware Secretary of State. Then, mail your check with the completed form to the following address:

Delaware Division of Corporations

401 Federal Street, Suite 4

Dover, DE 19901

Delaware certificate of good standing fees and processing times, at a glance

Certificate type State fee Processing time What's included
Short form certificate of good standing $50 Varies Entity name and current standing status
Long form certificate of good standing $175 Varies Entity name, current status, and complete filing history with dates, times, and any name changes
Priority 4 processing Additional $30 fee 24 hours
Priority 3 processing Additional $40 fee Same business day
Priority 2 processing Additional $500 fee 2 hours
Priority 1 processing Additional $1,000 fee 1 hour

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What to do if your Delaware business is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

  • Start by identifying the compliance issue. Check your entity’s status through the Division’s corporate database, including its tax and filing history. This should reveal any lapses in required filings.
  • Pay any overdue franchise taxes. All Delaware business entities must file an annual tax to maintain active status with the Division of Corporations. Delaware corporations must also file an annual report. You can file both online through the Delaware Division of Corporations website.
  • Update your registered agent if needed. By law, Delaware business entities must maintain a registered agent with a physical address in the state. If your business doesn’t currently have a registered agent, appoint a new one and file the change with the DOC.
  • Revive your entity if it was voided. The Division may void a Delaware business that fails to file an annual report and/or pay its annual tax.
  • Wait for the Division to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the Division a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
  • Request the certificate of good standing once your status is active. Double-check your business’ status with the DOC to help prevent a rejection.

How to verify a Delaware certificate of good standing

If you’ve received a Delaware certificate of good standing that you need to verify, you can do so through eCorp, the Delaware Division of Corporations online business services portal. Go to the certification validation page and enter the business’ file number and the authentication number printed on the bottom right of the certificate of good standing. You can find the entity’s file number on the bottom left of the certificate.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can guide you through the request process and help you acquire a certificate. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the DOC at no additional cost to you.

If you need to revive your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Delaware certificate of good standing FAQs

How long does it take to get a certificate of good standing in Delaware?

That depends on a variety of factors, such as the processing time and method of delivery. Regular processing times change based on the volume of requests, but you can always request priority processing for an additional fee of $30–$1,000 ranging from 24-hour to one-hour processing.

Once the Division processes your request, it should arrive in one to five days through regular mail. However, you can receive express delivery by providing a FedEx or UPS account number with your request.

How much does a certificate of good standing cost in Delaware?

In Delaware, a short form certificate of status, or certificate of good standing, costs $50, while the long form certificate costs $175. If you choose expedited services, there will be additional fees.

Does a Delaware certificate of good standing expire?

Delaware doesn't expressly set a statutory expiration date, but you can only authenticate a certificate for up to one year. Additionally, the requesting party typically imposes a recency requirement that’s generally 30, 60, or 90 days from the date of the certificate’s issuance. It’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.

Can I get an apostille on a Delaware certificate of good standing?

Yes, you can request an apostille when you order a certificate of good standing if your Delaware entity needs to be verified by a foreign government. The fee is $30 per document, and expedited processing is available for an additional fee. Apostilles are only required for international use, not domestic U.S. transactions.

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This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

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