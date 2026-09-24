Delaware Certificate of Good Standing: What It Is and How to Get One

What to do if your Delaware business is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

Start by identifying the compliance issue. Check your entity’s status through the Division’s corporate database, including its tax and filing history. This should reveal any lapses in required filings.

Check your entity’s status through the Division’s corporate database, including its tax and filing history. This should reveal any lapses in required filings. Pay any overdue franchise taxes. All Delaware business entities must file an annual tax to maintain active status with the Division of Corporations. Delaware corporations must also file an annual report . You can file both online through the Delaware Division of Corporations website.

All Delaware business entities must file an annual tax to maintain active status with the Division of Corporations. Delaware corporations must also . You can file both online through the Delaware Division of Corporations website. Update your registered agent if needed. By law, Delaware business entities must maintain a registered agent with a physical address in the state. If your business doesn’t currently have a registered agent, appoint a new one and file the change with the DOC.

By law, Delaware business entities must with a physical address in the state. If your business doesn’t currently have a registered agent, appoint a new one and file the change with the DOC. Revive your entity if it was voided. The Division may void a Delaware business that fails to file an annual report and/or pay its annual tax.

The Division may void a Delaware business that fails to file an annual report and/or pay its annual tax. Wait for the Division to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the Division a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.

Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the Division a few business days to update your business’ status in its records. Request the certificate of good standing once your status is active. Double-check your business’ status with the DOC to help prevent a rejection.

How to verify a Delaware certificate of good standing

If you’ve received a Delaware certificate of good standing that you need to verify, you can do so through eCorp, the Delaware Division of Corporations online business services portal. Go to the certification validation page and enter the business’ file number and the authentication number printed on the bottom right of the certificate of good standing. You can find the entity’s file number on the bottom left of the certificate.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can guide you through the request process and help you acquire a certificate. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the DOC at no additional cost to you.

If you need to revive your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Delaware certificate of good standing FAQs

How long does it take to get a certificate of good standing in Delaware?

That depends on a variety of factors, such as the processing time and method of delivery. Regular processing times change based on the volume of requests, but you can always request priority processing for an additional fee of $30–$1,000 ranging from 24-hour to one-hour processing.

Once the Division processes your request, it should arrive in one to five days through regular mail. However, you can receive express delivery by providing a FedEx or UPS account number with your request.

How much does a certificate of good standing cost in Delaware?

In Delaware, a short form certificate of status, or certificate of good standing, costs $50, while the long form certificate costs $175. If you choose expedited services, there will be additional fees.

Does a Delaware certificate of good standing expire?

Delaware doesn't expressly set a statutory expiration date, but you can only authenticate a certificate for up to one year. Additionally, the requesting party typically imposes a recency requirement that’s generally 30, 60, or 90 days from the date of the certificate’s issuance. It’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.

Can I get an apostille on a Delaware certificate of good standing?

Yes, you can request an apostille when you order a certificate of good standing if your Delaware entity needs to be verified by a foreign government. The fee is $30 per document, and expedited processing is available for an additional fee. Apostilles are only required for international use, not domestic U.S. transactions.