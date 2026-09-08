How to Get a Tennessee Certificate of Existence

In Tennessee, a certificate of existence proves that your business is properly registered and in compliance with all state requirements. Other states commonly call this a “certificate of good standing” or “certificate of status,” so if you’re ever asked for one of those for your Tennessee business, a certificate of existence is what you need.

This guide walks you through the process of obtaining your certificate of existence and what to do if your business has lost its good standing status.

What is a Tennessee certificate of existence?

In Tennessee, a certificate of existence refers to the document many other states call a certificate of good standing or sometimes a certificate of status. This certificate confirms that your business is properly registered, has filed required annual reports, is current on all required fees, and is considered to be in good standing with the Secretary of State.

In most states, good standing status with the Secretary of State is the only requirement for getting the certificate. However, in Tennessee, the Secretary of State is legally required to obtain clearance from the Department of Revenue before issuing a certificate of existence. This means that outstanding tax obligations can block your certificate, even when your Secretary of State status is in order.