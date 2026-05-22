How to Register a Foreign LLC in Tennessee: Fees, Forms, and Steps

What is a foreign LLC in Tennessee?

A foreign LLC is an LLC already formed in another state or country that registers to legally conduct business in Tennessee. "Foreign" describes where your LLC was originally formed, not the nationality of its owners. Tennessee issues a Certificate of Authority to authorize that existing LLC to operate in the state.

For a fuller explanation of what a foreign limited liability company is and when the concept applies, LegalZoom's foreign qualification glossary entry is a useful starting point.

If you haven't yet formed your LLC, see how to start an LLC in Tennessee for the domestic formation process.

Do you need to register as a foreign LLC in Tennessee?

Tennessee law requires a foreign LLC to obtain a Certificate of Authority before it transacts business in the state. Tennessee's LLC Act doesn't define "transacting business" exhaustively, but it identifies which activities qualify and which do not.

If your situation falls anywhere near that line, assume registration is required. Courts apply a broad interpretation, and the consequences of getting it wrong fall on your LLC.

It's also worth understanding why forming an LLC outside your home state often requires foreign qualification anyway, a common source of confusion for owners who formed in Delaware or Wyoming but operate primarily elsewhere.

Activities that likely require registration

Maintaining a physical office, store, or other location in Tennessee

in Tennessee Hiring employees or independent contractors who work in the state

who work in the state Entering into contracts to be performed within Tennessee

to be performed within Tennessee Owning or leasing real property for business purposes in the state

for business purposes in the state Making repeated or ongoing sales to Tennessee customers

Activities that are generally exempt

Holding a bank account in a Tennessee financial institution

in a Tennessee financial institution Maintaining, defending, or settling a lawsuit in Tennessee courts

in Tennessee courts Completing isolated transactions within 30 days that are not part of an ongoing course of activity

within 30 days that are not part of an ongoing course of activity Attending trade shows or conferences in the state

in the state Holding internal LLC meetings, such as member votes or manager sessions

This list is not exhaustive. If your operations fall in a gray area (for example, you sell remotely to Tennessee customers but have no physical presence), talking with a licensed attorney before you proceed is the smart move.

What happens if you don't register

An unregistered foreign LLC cannot initiate or maintain a lawsuit in Tennessee courts until it registers, which could leave you unable to enforce a contract or collect a debt when it matters most.

The state can also assess back fees for each year your LLC operated without registering, plus civil penalties. Registering late stops the liability from growing but does not erase what already accrued.

Tennessee foreign LLC registration fee

Tennessee charges $50 per LLC member to register a foreign LLC, with a minimum fee of $300 and a maximum of $3,000. The minimum applies until your member count reaches six.

Fee table by member count