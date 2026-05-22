How to Register a Foreign LLC in Tennessee: Fees, Forms, and Steps

If your LLC was formed outside Tennessee and you're now opening an office, hiring employees, or signing contracts in the state, you likely need to register as a foreign LLC before you begin. This article covers when that requirement applies, what it costs (Tennessee charges $50 per member, with a $300 minimum and $3,000 maximum), which documents you need, how to file, and what ongoing obligations follow approval.
You are not forming a new company. You are registering the one you already have.
What is a foreign LLC in Tennessee?
A foreign LLC is an LLC already formed in another state or country that registers to legally conduct business in Tennessee. "Foreign" describes where your LLC was originally formed, not the nationality of its owners. Tennessee issues a Certificate of Authority to authorize that existing LLC to operate in the state.
For a fuller explanation of what a foreign limited liability company is and when the concept applies, LegalZoom's foreign qualification glossary entry is a useful starting point.
If you haven't yet formed your LLC, see how to start an LLC in Tennessee for the domestic formation process.
Do you need to register as a foreign LLC in Tennessee?
Tennessee law requires a foreign LLC to obtain a Certificate of Authority before it transacts business in the state. Tennessee's LLC Act doesn't define "transacting business" exhaustively, but it identifies which activities qualify and which do not.
If your situation falls anywhere near that line, assume registration is required. Courts apply a broad interpretation, and the consequences of getting it wrong fall on your LLC.
It's also worth understanding why forming an LLC outside your home state often requires foreign qualification anyway, a common source of confusion for owners who formed in Delaware or Wyoming but operate primarily elsewhere.
Activities that likely require registration
- Maintaining a physical office, store, or other location in Tennessee
- Hiring employees or independent contractors who work in the state
- Entering into contracts to be performed within Tennessee
- Owning or leasing real property for business purposes in the state
- Making repeated or ongoing sales to Tennessee customers
Activities that are generally exempt
- Holding a bank account in a Tennessee financial institution
- Maintaining, defending, or settling a lawsuit in Tennessee courts
- Completing isolated transactions within 30 days that are not part of an ongoing course of activity
- Attending trade shows or conferences in the state
- Holding internal LLC meetings, such as member votes or manager sessions
This list is not exhaustive. If your operations fall in a gray area (for example, you sell remotely to Tennessee customers but have no physical presence), talking with a licensed attorney before you proceed is the smart move.
What happens if you don't register
An unregistered foreign LLC cannot initiate or maintain a lawsuit in Tennessee courts until it registers, which could leave you unable to enforce a contract or collect a debt when it matters most.
The state can also assess back fees for each year your LLC operated without registering, plus civil penalties. Registering late stops the liability from growing but does not erase what already accrued.
Tennessee foreign LLC registration fee
Tennessee charges $50 per LLC member to register a foreign LLC, with a minimum fee of $300 and a maximum of $3,000. The minimum applies until your member count reaches six.
Fee table by member count
|Number of members
|Formula result
|Fee you pay
|1
|$50
|$300 (minimum applies)
|3
|$150
|$300 (minimum applies)
|6
|$300
|$300
|10
|$500
|$500
|20
|$1,000
|$1,000
|40
|$2,000
|$2,000
|60+
|$3,000+
|$3,000 (maximum applies)
Your member count at the time of filing determines your fee, so count carefully before you submit.
What the fee covers and what it doesn't
The state filing fee covers your Certificate of Authority application and nothing else. Here is how the full cost actually breaks down.
- Tennessee state filing fee: $300–$3,000 (based on member count)
- Certificate of Good Standing from your home state: Separate fee charged by your home state's filing office; costs vary
- Tennessee registered agent: Separate cost, whether you use an individual or a service
- Any filing assistance: Separate cost if you use a third-party service
Budget for each category individually so there are no surprises when you reach the payment step.
What you need before you file
Before you submit Form SS-4233, gather the following.
- Certificate of Good Standing (also called a Certificate of Existence) from your home state. This confirms your LLC is validly formed and currently in good standing where you originally created it. Request it from your home state's Secretary of State or equivalent filing office. Tennessee requires this certificate to be recently dated when you file, so request it close to your planned submission date.
- Your Tennessee registered agent's name and physical Tennessee street address. A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement. A registered agent receives your LLC's legal notices and official documents during normal business hours. LegalZoom can handle this for you.
- Your LLC's exact legal name as it appears in your home state. If that name is already taken in Tennessee, you'll also need an alternate name (sometimes called an assumed name or trade name) to use in the state instead.
- Your LLC's home state and date of formation. Pull this directly from your original formation documents.
- The number of members in your LLC. This determines your filing fee.
- Your LLC's principal office address.
- Your payment method. Online filers pay by credit or debit card. Mail and in-person filers submit a check payable to the Tennessee Secretary of State.
How to register a foreign LLC in Tennessee: Step-by-step
Registering a Tennessee foreign LLC requires following a series of steps. Doing so could help save you time and reduce the risk of your registration being denied.
Step 1: Confirm your LLC name is available in Tennessee
Search the Tennessee Secretary of State's business name database to find out whether your LLC's name is already in use. If it is, you can still register. You'll simply operate under an assumed name for your Tennessee operations, designated directly on Form SS-4233.
Step 2: Designate a Tennessee registered agent
A foreign LLC must appoint a registered agent with a physical Tennessee street address to receive legal notices and official government documents on the LLC's behalf. That agent can be an individual Tennessee resident or a registered agent service. LegalZoom offers registered agent services in Tennessee if you need a reliable in-state option.
Step 3: Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state
Contact the Secretary of State in the state where your LLC was originally formed and request a Certificate of Good Standing. Tennessee will not issue a Certificate of Authority without it. Request it close to your planned submission date, not weeks in advance.
Step 4: Complete Form SS-4233 (Application for Certificate of Authority)
Form SS-4233 is available through the Secretary of State's TNCaB online portal and as a downloadable paper form. You'll need your LLC's exact legal name, home state, date of formation, principal office address, registered agent's Tennessee street address, and current member count.
Step 5: Submit your application and pay the fee
You can file online through TNCaB, by mail, or in person at the Secretary of State's Nashville office. Online filers upload the Certificate of Good Standing as a PDF and pay by card; mail and in-person filers submit the original certificate with a check.
If you'd prefer to have the filing handled for you, LegalZoom's foreign qualification service can prepare and submit your application on your behalf.
Filing methods: Online, mail, and in person
|Filing method
|What you need
|Expected processing time
|Online (TNCaB portal)
|Form SS-4233 completed online; Certificate of Good Standing as PDF; credit or debit card
|Faster than mail; check current times at sos.tn.gov
|By mail
|Completed paper Form SS-4233; original Certificate of Good Standing; check payable to the Tennessee Secretary of State
|Up to 10 business days from receipt
|In person
|Same as mail; cash also accepted
|Same-day processing available
- Online filing is the fastest remote option: no printing, no envelope, no postal delay.
- Mail filing adds transit time on both ends. Checks made out to any other payee will not be accepted.
- In-person filing is the right call if your timeline is tight. Same-day processing is available, which no remote method can match.
One timing factor applies regardless of method: the Certificate of Good Standing cannot be dated more than two months before the date you file. If it expires before you submit, you'll need to request a fresh one. Request it early, and file promptly once you have it.
After approval: Staying compliant as a foreign LLC in Tennessee
Your Certificate of Authority marks the beginning of your ongoing compliance obligations, not the end of them. Tennessee requires foreign LLCs to file annual reports, pay franchise and excise taxes, and maintain a registered agent for as long as they do business there.
Annual reports
All foreign LLCs registered in Tennessee must file an annual report each year. For most LLCs on a calendar fiscal year, the report is due April 1, or on the first day of the fourth month after the close of your fiscal year.
The annual report fee follows the same member-based structure as your initial registration: $300 minimum to $3,000 maximum. Your fee can change year to year if your membership count changes.
Tennessee provides a 60-day grace period after the deadline. Entities that miss that window face administrative dissolution or revocation. You file through the TNCaB portal.
Tennessee franchise and excise tax
Secretary of State registration and tax registration are two distinct requirements. Completing one does not satisfy the other.
If you operate an LLC in Tennessee, you must also register for and pay franchise and excise taxes through the Tennessee Department of Revenue. The franchise tax is based on net worth; the excise tax is based on net earnings. Because the calculation depends on your specific financials, working with a tax professional before your first filing year is worth the cost.
Maintaining your registered agent
Your foreign LLC must maintain a registered agent with a physical Tennessee street address at all times, available during business hours to receive service of process. If your registered agent changes, file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent/Office with the Tennessee Secretary of State. Failing to maintain an active registered agent can lead to administrative dissolution.
Foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation registration in Tennessee
The registration framework above applies specifically to LLCs. If you formed a corporation outside Tennessee, the process follows the same general path but uses a different form and fee structure.
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|Form
|SS-4233
|SS-4431
|Filing fee
|$50 per member ($300 min / $3,000 max)
|Flat $600
|Annual report fee
|$50 per member ($300 min / $3,000 max)
|Flat $20
|Online filing available
|Yes, via TNCaB
|Yes, via TNCaB
FAQs about Tennessee foreign LLC registration
How to register a foreign LLC in Tennessee?
File Form SS-4233 with the Tennessee Secretary of State, along with a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state and the applicable filing fee. Before submitting, confirm your LLC's name is available in Tennessee and designate a registered agent with a physical Tennessee street address. You can file online through TNCaB, by mail, or in person in Nashville.
How much is a foreign LLC in Tennessee?
Tennessee charges $50 per LLC member, with a $300 minimum and a $3,000 maximum. That state fee covers only the Certificate of Authority application. Registered agent fees, your home state's Certificate of Good Standing fee, and any filing service fees are separate.
What is the difference between an LLC and a foreign LLC?
A domestic LLC is formed in the state where it files its original articles of organization. A foreign LLC is that same entity registering to do business in a second state. The LLC itself does not change. Tennessee issues a Certificate of Authority to document its authorization to operate there.
What is the best state for a foreign-owned LLC?
The most commonly overlooked factor: if you form in a state other than where you actually operate, you'll typically need to foreign qualify in your operating state anyway, paying fees and meeting filing requirements in two states instead of one. If Tennessee is your primary operating state, forming there eliminates the need for a separate foreign registration. LegalZoom's attorneys can help you weigh the options against your specific business goals.
Can I use a P.O. box as my registered agent address in Tennessee?
No. Tennessee requires a registered agent's address to be a physical street address in the state.
How long is a Tennessee Certificate of Authority valid?
A Certificate of Authority has no expiration date, but it can be revoked for noncompliance. The Secretary of State may begin revocation proceedings if your LLC fails to file its annual report within two months of the deadline, goes without a registered agent for two or more months, or fails to notify the state of a registered agent change within two months. Stay current on annual reports and maintain an active registered agent, and the Certificate of Authority remains in effect indefinitely.
Do I need to re-register in Tennessee if my LLC changes its name in its home state?
No new Certificate of Authority is required, but you must file an Amended Certificate of Authority to update your name on record. Until you do, Tennessee's records will reflect your old name, which can create problems in legal and business dealings in the state.
Can I withdraw my Tennessee foreign LLC registration if I stop doing business in the state?
Yes, and you should, rather than letting your registration lapse. Filing a Certificate of Withdrawal formally ends your registration and stops ongoing annual report obligations. Tennessee requires tax clearance before approving the withdrawal, so settle any outstanding obligations with the Department of Revenue first.