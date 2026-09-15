Idaho Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Idaho certificate of existence FAQs

What is a certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing is an official state document that confirms a business entity is legally registered and compliant with state requirements. In Idaho, a certificate of good standing is called a certificate of existence, and is available through the Idaho Secretary of State.

What is the purpose of a certificate of good standing?

The purpose of a certificate of good standing/existence varies. Often, third parties, such as lenders, investors, or government agencies, will require one to complete a business or official transaction.

How do I verify an Idaho certificate of existence?

You can verify an Idaho certificate of existence, also known as a certificate of good standing, online through the Secretary of State website. Simply go to SOSBiz, the Secretary of State’s business services portal, expand the “Business Services” tool box, and select “ Verify Certificate .” Search the certificate of existence's unique ID number to confirm its authenticity.

How long does an Idaho certificate of existence stay valid?

An Idaho certificate of existence doesn’t specify an expiration date, but requesting parties typically impose their own currency requirements. Third parties will typically require a certificate of existence to be within 30, 60, or 90 days from the date it was issued. For this reason, it’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.

Can a foreign LLC registered in Idaho get a certificate of existence?

Yes, the Idaho Secretary of State issues a type of certificate of existence to foreign entities, including out-of-state LLCs, corporations, and other business entities registered to do business in Idaho. This document is called a certificate of registration and confirms a foreign entity’s name and current registration status.

Is a certificate of existence the same as a certificate of authorization in Idaho?

No, a certificate of authority is not the same as a certificate of existence in Idaho. A certificate of authority often refers to a certificate authorizing a foreign (out-of-state) business to operate in the state that issued the certificate. Idaho refers to this document as a “foreign registration statement.” In contrast, a certificate of existence in Idaho refers to an official document that confirms a business’ current registration status with the Idaho Secretary of State.