Idaho Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

Whether you’re seeking to finance your business or expand it into another state, you may need a certificate of existence, commonly referred to as a certificate of good standing or a certificate of status. In Idaho, this document is available through the Idaho Secretary of State (SOS). This guide will walk you through how to request a certificate of existence, the cost, and what to do if your business doesn’t currently qualify.
What does an Idaho certificate of existence prove?
An Idaho certificate of existence is an official document that confirms your business is legally registered and currently active with the Idaho Secretary of State. You may need a certificate of existence to do one of the following things:
- Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
- Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
- Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.
- Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
- Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application
How to get an Idaho certificate of existence: Step-by-step
The easiest way to order a certificate of existence is online through SOSBiz, the Secretary of State website, business services portal. However, the Secretary of State also offers a paper form that you can submit by mail.
How to order a certificate of existence online
- Confirm your business’ current status. Search for your entity in the Idaho SOS’ business search database. If your business’ status is anything other than “active,” resolve the issue before moving forward.
- Open your entity records page. Click on your business’ name to open a tab on its filing details/history.
- Order a certificate of existence. Select “Request Certificate” at the top of the entity records tab and choose a certificate of existence.
- Submit your request and pay the filing fee. Fill in your name and the mailing address where you want to receive the certificate. Then, pay the $10 filling fee (fees are subject to change) to complete your request.
- Receive your certificate. Depending on the volume of requests, it may take up to three to seven business days to receive your certificate.
- Deliver the certificate to the requesting party. Keep one copy for your records and give another copy to the bank or government office that requested it.
How to order a certificate of existence by mail
- Download the certificate request form from SOSBiz.
- Fill in your personal information, such as your name and mailing address.
- Provide your business details, such as its legal name and file number. (You can find your entity’s file number by searching it in the Business Search database.
- Choose your desired certificate. For a certificate of existence, mark, “existence or good standing.”
- Select your delivery method. You can choose mail or in-person pickup. For overnight or express delivery, you’ll need to include a prepaid airbill and pay the expedite service fee.
- Determine your payment method. Either enclose a check payable to the "Idaho Secretary of State," or provide an email address or phone number if you’d prefer to pay by card.
- Mail your completed form to the following address.
Office of the Secretary of State
450 N 4th Street
P.O. Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0080
What to do if your Idaho business is not in good standing
If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.
- Start by identifying the compliance issue. Log into your SOSBiz account and pull up your entity record. Your filing history should reflect any missed annual reports, registered agent gaps, or notices from the Secretary of State.
- File any overdue annual reports. Idaho corporations and LLCs must file an annual report to maintain active status with the Secretary of State. You can file online directly through SOSBiz.
- Update your registered agent if needed. Most Idaho business entities will need to maintain a registered agent with a physical address in the state. If your business doesn’t currently have a registered agent, appoint a new one and update the record through SOSBiz. The registered agent must be an Idaho resident or a business authorized to operate in the state.
- File for reinstatement if your entity was administratively dissolved. The SOS may administratively dissolve a business if it fails to resolve a compliance issue within 60 days of receiving notice of the issue from the SOS. In this case, the business has up to ten years to reinstate.
- Wait for the SOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the SOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
- Request the certificate of existence once your status is active. Double-checking your business’ status with the SOS will help prevent a rejection.
Note for foreign entities: Only domestic entities can file for reinstatement in Idaho. If your out-of-state entity's Idaho registration was terminated, file a new foreign registration statement instead.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
Idaho certificate of existence FAQs
What is a certificate of good standing?
A certificate of good standing is an official state document that confirms a business entity is legally registered and compliant with state requirements. In Idaho, a certificate of good standing is called a certificate of existence, and is available through the Idaho Secretary of State.
What is the purpose of a certificate of good standing?
The purpose of a certificate of good standing/existence varies. Often, third parties, such as lenders, investors, or government agencies, will require one to complete a business or official transaction.
How do I verify an Idaho certificate of existence?
You can verify an Idaho certificate of existence, also known as a certificate of good standing, online through the Secretary of State website. Simply go to SOSBiz, the Secretary of State’s business services portal, expand the “Business Services” tool box, and select “Verify Certificate.” Search the certificate of existence's unique ID number to confirm its authenticity.
How long does an Idaho certificate of existence stay valid?
An Idaho certificate of existence doesn’t specify an expiration date, but requesting parties typically impose their own currency requirements. Third parties will typically require a certificate of existence to be within 30, 60, or 90 days from the date it was issued. For this reason, it’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.
Can a foreign LLC registered in Idaho get a certificate of existence?
Yes, the Idaho Secretary of State issues a type of certificate of existence to foreign entities, including out-of-state LLCs, corporations, and other business entities registered to do business in Idaho. This document is called a certificate of registration and confirms a foreign entity’s name and current registration status.
Is a certificate of existence the same as a certificate of authorization in Idaho?
No, a certificate of authority is not the same as a certificate of existence in Idaho. A certificate of authority often refers to a certificate authorizing a foreign (out-of-state) business to operate in the state that issued the certificate. Idaho refers to this document as a “foreign registration statement.” In contrast, a certificate of existence in Idaho refers to an official document that confirms a business’ current registration status with the Idaho Secretary of State.