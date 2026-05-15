Tennessee Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Get One

What is a Tennessee registered agent?

A Tennessee registered agent is a person or business entity designated to receive lawsuits, legal notices, and official state correspondence on behalf of your business. The agent must maintain a physical Tennessee street address (not a P.O. box) and be available there during normal business hours. That name and address become part of the public record filed with the Tennessee Secretary of State.

What "service of process" means in practice

When someone files a lawsuit against your business, a process server or sheriff's deputy physically delivers the summons and complaint to your registered agent's address during business hours. The agent signs for the documents, then forwards them to you so you can respond within the legally required timeframe. The same process applies to formal legal notices from government agencies.

If no one is available at the registered address to accept delivery, a court may proceed without your participation, and a default judgment can be entered before you ever know a lawsuit was filed.

For a broader explanation of what a registered agent does across all states, see our guide to what a registered agent does.

Does Tennessee require a registered agent?

Yes. Tennessee law requires every LLC, corporation, limited partnership, and other registered business entity to maintain a registered agent at all times, whether formed in Tennessee or out of state. There are no exceptions.

The governing statutes are Tenn. Code Ann. § 48-15-101 (corporations) and Tenn. Code Ann. § 48-208-101 (LLCs). Both require continuous maintenance of a registered agent and registered office within the state.

The requirement applies to foreign entities, too. If you formed your business in another state but registered to do business in Tennessee, you still need a Tennessee registered agent.

What happens if you don't?

The Secretary of State will reject your formation filing without an agent. After formation, failing to keep a valid agent on file can trigger administrative dissolution. If your agent resigns or becomes unable to perform their duties, you need to designate a replacement promptly. The statute builds in no grace period.

This is an ongoing compliance obligation tied to Tennessee's annual report requirement. If your registered agent information is outdated when your annual report is due, you risk filing an inaccurate report. An invalid or missing agent can contribute to the administrative dissolution the annual report process is designed to prevent.

For a full walkthrough of the formation process, see how to start an LLC in Tennessee or how to form a Tennessee corporation.

Who can be a registered agent in Tennessee?

Tennessee law recognizes two categories: individuals and business entities.

Requirements for an individual registered agent

An individual can serve if they meet all three conditions.

Age: At least 18 years old.

At least 18 years old. Tennessee residency: Must live in Tennessee and maintain a physical street address within the state.

Must live in Tennessee and maintain a physical street address within the state. Availability: Must be reachable at that address during regular business hours to accept legal documents.

That individual can be you, a trusted friend, a family member, a business partner, or anyone else who qualifies. A friend works as long as they live in Tennessee, are over 18, and can reliably be at a Tennessee street address during all business hours. If they travel frequently or split time between states, they don't qualify.

Requirements for a commercial registered agent

A business entity can serve as a registered agent if it is authorized to transact business in Tennessee and maintains a physical street address in the state. Commercial registered agent services, companies whose primary business is acting as agent for other entities, satisfy every statutory requirement by design.

Who cannot serve as a registered agent in Tennessee

Your LLC or corporation cannot name itself as its own registered agent. The agent must be a separate individual or entity.

Owning a Tennessee entity is not enough if you cannot be physically present at a Tennessee street address during business hours. Out-of-state founders must either designate a qualifying Tennessee resident or hire a commercial service.

Tennessee law requires a physical address where the agent can be personally served. This means you can’t use a PO box or work with a service that relies on PO boxes.

Can you be your own registered agent in Tennessee?

Yes, if you are a Tennessee resident, at least 18, and maintain a street address within the state.

The owner and the registered agent are legally distinct roles. A registered agent is not liable for the LLC's lawsuits or debts. Accepting documents does not pull the agent into a lawsuit. When the same person fills both roles, those functions remain legally separate.

The registered agent must be physically present at the documented address during all regular business hours, every weekday, without exception. A medical appointment, a client visit, or a business trip all create gaps in coverage.

However, if you choose to become your own registered agent, you risk losing privacy. Your name and physical address appear in the Tennessee Secretary of State's publicly searchable database, which is a real concern if you run your business from home.

Additionally, you need to be available during business hours every day of the week. If a summons is delivered while you are away and you don't become aware of it, the suit could proceed without your knowledge and a court could rule against you by default.

Self-appointment works well if you have a fixed Tennessee office where you're consistently present during business hours, or if you're keeping startup costs as low as possible. Outside those conditions, the availability and privacy constraints tend to outweigh the savings. For a deeper look at the risks, see Should I Be My Own Registered Agent.

How to get a registered agent in Tennessee

You have two paths: designate yourself or another qualifying individual, or hire a commercial registered agent service. The filing process works the same way regardless.

Option 1: Appoint yourself or an individual

Confirm the person satisfies all three eligibility requirements: Tennessee resident, at least 18, and available at a physical Tennessee street address during normal business hours.

Complete your formation documents. Enter the agent's name and complete Tennessee street address in the designated section of your Articles of Organization (LLC) or Charter (corporation). File with the Tennessee Secretary of State online at sos.tn.gov or by mail, along with the required filing fee.

The registered agent must consent to the appointment. Keep a record of that agreement. Tennessee law does not permit listing someone as your agent without their knowledge.

Option 2: Hire a commercial registered agent service

Select a service authorized to operate in Tennessee with a physical Tennessee street address. Sign up and obtain the service's Tennessee address to use in your formation filing. Enter that information in your formation documents and file with the Tennessee Secretary of State.

The service's address, not yours, appears on the public record, and the service receives any service of process on your behalf. Commercial registered agent services typically cost $100–$300 per year, with pricing varying based on document scanning speed, compliance alerts, and support availability.

LegalZoom's registered agent service is one option worth considering.

How to change your Tennessee registered agent

You can change your registered agent at any time without a special reason or waiting for a renewal period.

Choose your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Tennessee resident or authorized business entity, physical Tennessee street address, consistent availability during business hours. Get the correct form. Corporations file Form SS-4427; LLCs file Form SS-4225. Both are available through the Tennessee Secretary of State's Division of Business Services. Verify current form numbers at sos.tn.gov before filing. Complete the form. Enter your current agent's name and address, then the new agent's name and complete physical address. A P.O. box will not be accepted. File and pay the state fee. Online filing costs $20 plus a service fee. Mail or in-person filing costs $20, with an approval window of approximately 3–5 business days. Tennessee does not offer expedited processing.If you use LegalZoom to make the switch, we notify your state that we're your new registered agent and cover those costs. Notify your outgoing agent. If you're leaving a commercial service, follow any offboarding steps in your service agreement.

The change takes legal effect when the Secretary of State processes the filing, not when you submit it. Your existing agent remains agent of record until processing is complete.

You can also change your registered agent when filing your annual report, though the change-of-agent fee still applies. If your annual report deadline is approaching and you need to update your agent, combining the two saves a separate filing step.

DIY vs. hiring a registered agent service: how to decide