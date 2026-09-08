Washington Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

If a bank, investor, or government agency has asked you to provide a certificate of good standing for your Washington state business, the first step is to know that this document is officially called a certificate of existence.

That’s the term the Washington Secretary of State (SOS) uses to refer to a certificate that verifies your business’ legal authority to operate in the state. This might informally be called a “certificate of status” or a “certificate of good standing.” This guide covers what a certificate of existence is, how to get one, what to do if you’re not eligible, and more.

What does a Washington certificate of existence prove?

A Washington certificate of existence confirms that your business is actively registered with the Washington Secretary of State, Corporations and Charities Division, and has met all of the SOS’ filing requirements. You may need this document to do one of the following things:

Open a business bank account

Apply for a business loan or financing

Register to do business in another state ( foreign qualification )

) Complete a merger or acquisition

Apply for a business license

Washington offers three different options for a certificate of existence:

Short form certificate of existence

certificate of existence Long form certificate of existence, which includes your business’ full filing history

certificate of existence, which includes your business’ full filing history Apostille/Authentication (expressly for foreign use and not for use in the U.S.)

Most standard requests from lenders, partners, or other state filing offices call for the short form for your entity type. However, it's always best to confirm with the requester which document they need.

Certificate of existence vs. attorney certificate of good standing

When looking for a certificate of good standing in Washington, you’ll find that formally, this term refers to a different document issued to attorneys by the Washington Supreme Court. While “certificate of good standing” is used informally to refer to the certificate of existence, note that these are the formal names of two totally separate documents.